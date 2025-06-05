Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Portátil Inverter, 1 Ton, Frío (Voltaje 115V / 60HZ) + LG xboom Buds by will.i.am | Audífonos Bluetooth | xboom Signature Sound con driver de grafeno | Color Blanco

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

LG Portátil Inverter, 1 Ton, Frío (Voltaje 115V / 60HZ) + LG xboom Buds by will.i.am | Audífonos Bluetooth | xboom Signature Sound con driver de grafeno | Color Blanco

LG Portátil Inverter, 1 Ton, Frío (Voltaje 115V / 60HZ) + LG xboom Buds by will.i.am | Audífonos Bluetooth | xboom Signature Sound con driver de grafeno | Color Blanco

LP1225IVSOB.BUDS
  • Front view with bundle
  • Front view of air conditioner
  • Front view of buds
Front view with bundle
Front view of air conditioner
Front view of buds

Características clave

  • Compresor Dual Inverter.
  • Conectividad Wi-Fi (ThinQ™ App), funciona con Asistentes de voz.
  • Dimensiones (An. x Alt. x Prof.) 493mm x 773mm x 460mm
  • Unidad de Sonido de Grafeno
  • Auracast
  • Cancelación de Ruido Avanzada
Más
Productos en este Combo: 2
cradle rear view with earbuds apart

BUDS

LG xboom Buds by will.i.am | Audífonos Bluetooth | xboom Signature Sound con driver de grafeno | Color Blanco
LG AIRE ACONDICIONADO_LP1225IVSM

LP1225IVSM

LG Portátil Inverter, 1 Ton, Frío (Voltaje 115V / 60HZ)

Ahorro Eficiente de Energía

Tecnología Inverter

Ahorro Eficiente de Energía

Los aires acondicionados portátiles LG con DUAL Inverter Compressor™ proporcionan temperaturas frescas con hasta un 40% más de ahorro energético*. Disfruta de la revolucionaria tecnología Inverter de LG que es a la vez potente y silenciosa.

*La tecnología Inverter es un atributo clave de los aires acondicionados portátiles Inverter de LG. Se utiliza junto con un compresor de velocidad variable y ajusta la velocidad del motor del compresor para regular la temperatura. Esto supone una mayor eficiencia energética que los aires acondicionados portátiles sin tecnología inverter, que encienden o apagan el compresor para regular la temperatura. Las pruebas demuestran que el aire acondicionado portátil LG inverter (LP1225IVSM) ahorra hasta un 40% más de energía que el aire acondicionado portátil LG no inverter (LP1417GSR).

Máximo Enfriamiento

Máximo Enfriamiento

Los aires acondicionados portátiles DUAL Inverter de LG proporcionan una potencia de enfriamiento excepcional que te mantendrá a ti y a tu familia frescos, cómodos y en control.

Identifique el tamaño de la habitación con los BTU´s/hr

Identifique el tamaño de la habitación con los BTU´s/hr

Elegir el equipo de aire acondicionado adecuado para tu hogar es muy fácil con la información correcta. Antes de comprar un equipo de aire acondicionado, conoce cuántos BTU necesitas.

*Basado en la norma ANSI/ASHRAE 128-2001.

will.i.am con traje blanco y gafas de sol está mirando hacia el lado derecho apuntando el auricular a su oreja con su dedo índice izquierdo.

LG xboom Buds, rediseñados por will.i.am

Presentamos los nuevos xboom Buds, creados en colaboración con will.i.am. Experimenta un sonido de nivel superior, plasmado en un estilo único.

La base de los xboom buds se coloca completamente abierta con dos auriculares flotando encima.

will.i.am como arquitecto experimental de LG para los xboom Buds

LG ha elegido a will.i.am para redefinir xboom como una marca que eleva la experiencia auditiva con un sonido y un estilo completamente nuevos. Will.i.am, nueve veces ganador del Grammy, es sin duda un verdadero icono de la cultura pop. También es un pionero en inteligencia artificial, con experiencia como director de Innovación Creativa en Intel y fundador de la plataforma de radio impulsada por inteligencia artificial RAiDiO.FYI. Todos los "xboom by will.i.am" son perfeccionados profesionalmente por will.i.am para ofrecer un sonido más equilibrado con un tono más cálido. Con experiencia en música y tecnología, will.i.am ha perfeccionado los xboom Buds para ofrecer un sonido con calidad inigualable.

En la imagen superior, will.i.am está trabajando en un estudio de grabación con un chaleco rojo y mirando una pantalla que se encuentra frente a él. En la imagen inferior, will.i.am también está trabajando en un estudio mirando una pantalla con ventanas verdes.

Imprimir

Especificación clave

ANC

Tamaño de la unidad (Φ)

10Φ

Resistente al agua/salpicaduras

IPX4

Todas las especificaciones

BOCINA

Tamaño de la unidad (Φ)

10Φ

Tipo de unidad

Dinámica

ETC

Graphene-coated Diaphragm

SOLUCIÓN DE SONIDO

ANC

Modo Ambiente

# de Mic

6

ECUALIZADOR

Ecualizador personalizado

ecualizador LG

AUDIO CODEC

AAC

SBC

CONECTIVIDAD

BLE

Servicio de emparejamiento rápido de Google

Versión Bluetooth

5.4

Auracast

Microsoft Swift Pair

DURACIÓN DE LA BATERÍA (HORAS)

Audífonos (ANC desactivado)

10

Total (auriculares + estuche de carga)

30

TIEMPO DE CARGA (HORAS)

Estuche de carga

2.5

Audífonos

1

CONVENIENCIA

Carga rápida

Multiemparejamiento

Comando de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Resistente al agua/salpicaduras

IPX4

Aplicación complementaria

AOS, iOS, WindowsOS

Multipunto

Puerto de carga tipo USB-C

DIMENSIONES (AN. X AL. X PR.)

Estuche de carga

63.0 x 32.8 x 31.2 mm

Audífono

25.3 x 20.8 x 23.9 mm

PESO

Peso neto del estuche de carga

36.0 g

Peso neto del producto

5.3 g

ACCESORIO

Gancho para la oreja

Geles de silicona normales

Guía de configuración rápida (QSG)

Información de seguridad y tarjeta de garantía

Resumen

Imprimir

Dimension (mm)

LP1225IVSM
Longitud de manguera (m)
1.7
Dimensió del producto Ancho x Alto x Profundidad(mm)
493x773x460
Fabricante (importador)
LG Electronics
Tipo de producto y nombre del modelo
Portable Air conditioner

Todas las especificaciones

ENFRIAMIENTO

4 vías

Arriba abajo

Control de dirección del flujo de aire (arriba y abajo)

Velocidad del ventilador

3 Pasos

Poder de enfriamiento

N/A

CONFORT

Reinicio automático

Modo de ventilador

Alarma de filtro

N/A

Detección del cuerpo humano

N/A

Bajo nivel de ruido

Reserva encendido/apagado (24 horas)

Control remoto

Reserva

Diagnóstico inteligente

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Control por voz (dispositivo de terceros)

N/A

DISEÑO

Color (cuerpo)

Blanco(Blanco Deco)

Pantalla

Pantalla de números

FILTRO

Filtro para alérgenos

N/A

Filtro para micropolvo

N/A

Pre filtro

N/A

Filtro micropolvo

N/A

HIGIENE

Limpieza automática

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096356814

GENERAL

Longitud de manguera (m)

1.7

Dimensió del producto Ancho x Alto x Profundidad(mm)

493x773x460

Tipo de producto

Portatil

Peso del productio(kg)

32.2

Tensión nominal de entrada (V, Hz)

115, 60

Tipo de refrigerante

R32

Tipo de HVAC

Solo Frío

Tipo de producto II

Inverter

DESHUMIDIFICACIÓN

Deshumidificación

Sensor de humedad

N/A

AHORRO DE ENERGÍA

Control de energía activo

N/A

Grado energía

N/A

Monitoreo de energía

N/A

ICA (control de amperio I)

N/A

CUMPLIMIENTO

Mes de lanzamiento (AAAA-MM)

2024-05

Fabricante (importador)

LG Electronics

Nombre del modelo del producto

LP1215IVSM

Tipo de producto y nombre del modelo

Portable Air conditioner

Lo que dice la gente

Encontrar una tienda cerca de ti

Experimenta este producto en tu entorno.

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 