LG AC Portátil, 1 Ton, Frío (Voltaje 115V / 60HZ) + LG Soundbar | Barra de Sonido LG SQC1 | 2.1 canales | Conectividad Bluetooth®

LP1225WC.SQC1
()
  • Bundle Images
  • Front view
  • Front Open
Bundle Images
Front view
Front Open

Características clave

  • Hasta 3 equipos en 1: Enfriamiento, ventilador y deshumidificador.
  • Practico y comodo, se desplaza fácilmente ya que cuenta con ruedas giratorias.
  • Dimensiones (An. x Alt. x Prof.) 419mm x 688mm x 358mm
  • Diseño Compacto
  • Subwoofer
  • Conectividad Bluetooth
Más
Productos en este Combo: 2
Front view of 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner {(Sales Model Code)}

LP1225WC

LG AC Portátil, 1 Ton, Frío (Voltaje 115V / 60HZ)
side view

SQC1

LG Soundbar | Barra de Sonido LG SQC1 | 2.1 canales | Conectividad Bluetooth®

Aire acondicionado portátil LG enfriando una sala de estar con un sofá y una planta, mostrando un enfriamiento potente y avanzado.

Mantente fresco

Experimenta un potente enfriamiento, mantente confortable con nuestra avanzada tecnología.

Funcionamiento silencioso

Funciona a niveles sonoros tan bajos como 53 dB (en modo bajo), elimina el ruido innecesario para un funcionamiento suave que apenas notarás.

Aire acondicionado portátil LG que funciona a 53 dB, más silencioso que un coche, mostrado junto a una madre y su hijo que duermen plácidamente.

Funcionamiento 3 en 1

3 modos para adaptarse a tu estilo de vida

Utiliza el modo frío para un enfriamiento y deshumidificación potentes en los días calurosos. En modo ventilador, el ventilador hace circular el aire en la habitación. El modo seco es ideal para los días húmedos y lluviosos. 

Ilustración de tres modos: enfriar con hielo, ventilar con flujo de aire y secar con gotas de agua.

La barra de sonido LG SQC1 y el televisor LG se colocan juntos en la sala de estar. El televisor está encendido y muestra una imagen gráfica.

Compacto e inalámbrico con gran sonido

Con una elegancia simple, permite que la barra de sonido complemente perfectamente tu entorno. Diseñado específicamente para combinar y mejorar tu televisor.

En la sala de estar, el televisor LG está en la pared. La barra de sonido LG SQC1 se coloca debajo del televisor. En el lado derecho, hay un subwoofer inalámbrico. Debajo del subwoofer, están saliendo gráficos de sonido, lo que ilustra que tiene un bajo potente.

Subwoofer inalámbrico, Excelentes bajos sin cables

Coloca el subwoofer donde se vea y suene mejor sin las preocupaciones de los cables.
LG TV está en la pared, en la pantalla muestra 2 parejas tiradas en el césped. Frente a ellos, hay una lámpara. La barra de sonido LG está debajo del televisor LG. El gráfico de sonido sale del frente de la barra de sonido. El logotipo de Bluetooth se muestra en la esquina inferior izquierda de la imagen.

Bluetooth, transmite cualquier cosa

Transmite música de forma inalámbrica directamente desde tu smartphone u otro dispositivo compatible para una experiencia auditiva perfecta.

Resumen

Imprimir

Dimension (mm)

LP1225WC
Peso del productio(kg)
27.4
Dimensió del producto Ancho x Alto x Profundidad(mm)
419x688x358
Tipo de producto II
On/Off
Fabricante (importador)
LG Electronics

Todas las especificaciones

GLOBAL_ENERGY

SEER

N/A

FILTRO

Filtro para alérgenos

N/A

Filtro para micropolvo

N/A

Pre filtro

N/A

Filtro micropolvo

N/A

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096395660

GENERAL

Longitud de manguera (m)

1.5

Capacidad de calefacción máx. (W)

N/A

Dimensió del producto Ancho x Alto x Profundidad(mm)

419x688x358

Tipo de producto

Portatil

Peso del productio(kg)

27.4

Tensión nominal de entrada (V, Hz)

115, 60

Tipo de refrigerante

R32

Nivel de sonido (enfriamiento) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

N/A

Nivel de sonido (calefacción) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

N/A

Area de enfriamiento (m²)

N/A

Area de calefaccion (m²)

N/A

Tipo de HVAC

Solo Frío

Tipo de producto II

On/Off

AHORRO DE ENERGÍA

Grado energía

N/A

CUMPLIMIENTO

Mes de lanzamiento (AAAA-MM)

2025-01

Fabricante (importador)

LG Electronics

Nombre del modelo del producto

P3NC08TSED0.ABLALAT

Tipo de producto y nombre del modelo

Portable

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES GENERALES

Tipo de Producto

Sound Bar

Color

Titan Black

GENERAL

Canales

2.1ch

Potencia de Salida

160W

CONVENIENCIA

Reproducción de archivos de Smart Phone

Si

Controle con su control remoto de TV

Si

Sound Sync

Si Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical

Power on/off Automatico

Si Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical

Woofer Level

Si (-15 ~ 6dB)

Mute

Si

Auto Dimmer

Si

USB Host

Si

Bluetooth Stand-By

Si

MODOS DE SONIDO

Sound Effect

Si

Standard

Si

Music

Si

Bass Blast

Si

Auto sound engine

Si

Dynamic Range Control

Si

FORMATO DE AUDIO

LPCM

Si

Dolby Digital

Si

MP3

Si

WMA

Si

POTENCIA DE SALIDA

Total

160W

Frontal

30W X 2

Subwoofer

100W

CONECTIVIDAD

Optical

Si (1)

USB

Si (Playback)

Bluetooth Versión

4

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

Type (Principal)

Adapter (23V/0.91A)

Power Off Consumption (Principal)

0.5W ↓

Type (Subwoofer)

SMPS

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5W ↓

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Tamaño (A x A x P) mm (Principal)

660 x 56 x 99

Tamaño (A x A x P) mm (Subwoofer)

185.5 x 303 x 205

Peso Neto (Principal)

1.68 kg

Peso Neto (Subwoofer)

2.94 kg

ACCESORIOS

Owners Manual

Si

Remote Control Unit

HA2

Batteries

AAA x 2

Tarjeta de Garantía

Si

Optical Cable

Si

