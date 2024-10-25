Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG ARTCOOL Inverter, 1.5 Ton, Frío (Voltaje 220V / 50HZ)

VR182CW

LG ARTCOOL Inverter, 1.5 Ton, Frío (Voltaje 220V / 50HZ)

VR182CW



Acceso a tu aire acondicionado a cualquier hora, desde cualquier lugar con un equipo equipado con Wi-Fi y la aplicación exclusiva de los electrodomésticos LG.

Ahorro de Energía y Enfriamiento Rápido

El Compresor Inverter ajusta constantemente su velocidad para mantener los niveles de temperatura deseados. De esta manera, el compresor DUAL Inverter™ ahorra más energía que un compresor convencional expulsando el aire a mayor distancia y en menos tiempo.

Compresor Dual Inverter

Un compresor con una frecuencia de rotación más amplia, ahorra más energía y rápido enfriamiento.

10 Años de garantía

Certificación obtenido por TUV Rheinland por un ciclo de vida de 10 años.

TUV Rheinland

Certificación en Enfriamiento más rápido y Tasa de Ahorro de Energía. (US-W242Kxy0/TS-H2465DA0)

Garantía FIDE

Certificación de cumplimiento de eficiencia y ahorro energético

El diseño estilizado del aire acondicionado ARTCOOL Inverter de LG combina elegancia y eficiencia en un solo equipo.

Diseño Estilizado ARTCOOL Inverter

El aire acondicionado LG ARTCOOL Inverter está diseñado para generar un ambiente armónico y elegante en el interior de su hogar gracias a su estilizado diseño minimalista y su acabado frontal de espejo.

Descarga GRATIS la App LG Energy Payback y descubre cuánto puedes ahorrar en energía con los productos LG Inverter.

Descarga GRATIS la App LG Energy Payback

Con ella podrás ver el ahorro de energía de un equipo LG Inverter, comparado con uno convencional con la misma capacidad.

*La imagen es ilustrativa. Las características pueden variar de acuerdo al modelo.

Ionizador para esterilización, eliminando hasta el 99% de bacterias y virus, garantizando aire más limpio y saludable.

Ionizer

Con más de 3 millones de Iones, el LG ARTCOOL Inverter esteriliza a demás del aire expulsado, sustancias nocivas y malos olores. La tecnología Ionizer esteriliza más de 99% de las bacterias en 60 minutos. (Esteriliza Escherichia coli sobre 99.9% en 30 min y Staphylococcus aureus sobre 99.6% en 60 min)

Atrapa polvo grande y elimina el 99.9% de bacterias desde el principio.

Atrapa las partículas de polvo grande y elimina el 99.9% de las bacterias desde el principio.

Allergy Filter elimina alérgenos como ácaros del polvo doméstico en el aire.

Elimina las sustancias que causan alergias como los ácaros del polvo domestico, que flotan en el aire.

Smart Diagnosis™ en los aires acondicionados LG permite una solución rápida y eficiente de problemas técnicos.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ le permite revisar la configuración, instalación y solución de problemas de su aire acondicionado directamente desde su smartphone.
Funcionamiento silencioso que garantiza un ambiente tranquilo y sin interrupciones molestas.

Bajo Ruido

Los aires acondicionados de LG operan a bajos niveles de sonido, gracias a su ventilador sesgado y el Compresor Dual Inverter™, eliminan el ruido innecesario y permiten un funcionamiento suave.

Seguro de Alta Tensión: Protección esencial para instalaciones eléctricas de alto voltaje y prevención de riesgos.

Seguro de Alta tensión

El PCB (Power Circuit Board) de LG fue mejorado para incrementar su habilidad de resistir las variaciones de voltaje, garantizando así la seguridad ante una sobrecarga, al tiempo que fortalece la durabilidad de su aire acondicionado.

*Test ConditionL LG Inetrnal Test.

Instalación fácil y rápida para que disfrutes de tus dispositivos sin complicaciones ni demoras.

Instalación Fácil y Rápido

Los aires acondicionados de LG están diseñados para una instalación sencilla y eficiente. Con el fin de reducir el trabajo manual y el tiempo requerido para la instalación, ahora es posible instalar más aires acondicionados en más hogares en un periodo de tiempo más corto.

Jet Cool

La función Jet Cool ayuda a reducir la temperatura de la habitación 5°C menos en tan solo 3 minutos.

Limpieza Automática

Con el botón de limpieza, activa la función Limpieza Automática y evita la reproducción de hongos y bacterias, eliminando a su vez malos olores.

Micro Filtro

Captura y elimina alérgenos y microparticulas dañinas como bacterias y polvo, con el fin de distribuir aire fresco y limpio.

6 Pasos de Control Vertical

El difusor (ventila) puede ser ajustado hasta en 6 ángulos, permitiendo que el flujo de aire llegue a áreas específicas

Función Jet Dry

La función Jet Dry ayuda a deshumidificar áreas con altos niveles de humedad eliminado hasta 50% más que el modo de deshumidificación convencional; manteniendo así su habitación seca y fresca.

Gold Fin™

Gold Fin™ es un recubrimiento anticorrosión en la condensadora, esto asegura que la superficie sea más resistente ofreciendo mayor durabilidad.

Comfort Sleep

Combina tres funciones en un solo botón para hacer tu descanso más cómodo y conveniente. 1.Flujo de aire indirecto 2.Programación de hasta 7hrs 3. Incremento de temperatura controlado

Resumen

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

VR182CW
CAPACIDAD
18,000 BTU
DIMENSIONES LxAxP
Evaporador 998 x 345 x 210 mm / Condensador 770 x 545 x 288 mm
TECNOLOGIA PRINCIPAL
Tecnología Dual Inverter con 10 años de Garantía
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
Sistema activo purificador Plasmaster Ionizer Plus y LG ThinQ (Control por Voz)

Especificación clave

  • Tipo de producto

    Soporte de pared

  • Capacidad de enfriamiento máx. (W)

    5835

  • Capacidad de calefacción máx. (W)

    N/A

  • Consumo de energía de enfriamiento nominal/min. (W)

    1615 / 300

  • Grado energía

    N/A

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

  • UV Nano

    N/A

  • Ionizador

Todas las especificaciones

ENFRIAMIENTO

  • 4 vías

    Arriba abajo/Izquierda-derecha

  • Control de dirección del flujo de aire (izquierda y derecha)

  • Control de dirección del flujo de aire (arriba y abajo)

    Sí (6 pasos)

  • Comfort Air

  • Velocidad del ventilador

    6 pasos

  • Poder de enfriamiento

PURIFICADOR DE AIRE

  • Pantalla del purificador de aire

    N/A

  • Ionizador

  • Sensor PM 1.0

    N/A

CALEFACCIÓN

  • Poder de calefacción

    N/A

CONFORT

  • Reinicio automático

  • Modo de ventilador

  • Alarma de filtro

    N/A

  • Switch funcionamiento forzado

  • Detección del cuerpo humano

    N/A

  • Bajo nivel de ruido

  • Reserva encendido/apagado (24 horas)

  • Control remoto

  • Reserva

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • Guía inteligente

    N/A

  • Funcionamiento sin estabilizador

    N/A

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

  • Noche tropical: el sueño confortable

    N/A

  • Control por voz (dispositivo de terceros)

    N/A

DISEÑO

  • Color (descarga)

    Negro

  • Pantalla

    88 Oculta

FILTRO

  • Filtro para alérgenos

  • Micro Filtro Antibacteria

    N/A

  • Filtro para polvo

    N/A

  • Filtro para micropolvo

    N/A

  • Microfiltro

    N/A

  • Pre filtro

HIGIENE

  • Limpieza automática

  • UV Nano

    N/A

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    8806091959515

GENERAL

  • Capacidad de enfriamiento nominal/min. (W)

    5275 / 1080

  • Consumo de energía de enfriamiento nominal/min. (W)

    1615 / 300

  • Área estimada de enfriamiento (pies cuadrados)

    N/A

  • Área estimada de calefacción (pies cuadrados)

    N/A

  • Capacidad de calefacción máx. (W)

    N/A

  • Capacidad de calefacción nominal/min. (W)

    N/A

  • Consumo de energía de calefacción nominal/min. (W)

    N/A

  • Dimensión de la unidad interior (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    998 x 345 x 212

  • Capacidad de enfriamiento máx. (W)

    5835

  • Peso de la unidad interior (kg)

    11.3

  • Peso de la unidad interior (lb)

    N/A

  • Dimensión de la unidad exterior (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    770 x 545 x 288

  • Peso de la unidad exterior (kg)

    27.2

  • Peso de la unidad exterior (lb)

    N/A

  • Tipo de producto

    Soporte de pared

  • Tensión nominal de entrada (V, Hz)

    220 ~ 50, 60

  • Tipo de refrigerante

    R410A

  • Nivel de sonido (enfriamiento) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    N/A

  • Nivel de sonido (calefacción) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    N/A

DESHUMIDIFICACIÓN

  • Deshumidificación

  • Sensor de humedad

    N/A

AHORRO DE ENERGÍA

  • Control de energía activo

    N/A

  • Contacto seco

    N/A

  • Pantalla de energía

    N/A

  • Grado energía

    N/A

  • Monitoreo de energía

    N/A

  • Ahorro de energía (enfriamiento)

  • ICA (control de amperio I)

    N/A

CUMPLIMIENTO

  • Mes de lanzamiento (AAAA-MM)

    2023-01

  • Fabricante (importador)

    LG Electronics

  • Nombre del modelo del producto

    S4-Q18KLRPG.EC2GMEX

  • Tipo de producto y nombre del modelo

    Wall Mounted (Inverter)

UNIDAD EXTERIOR

  • Nombre del modelo de la unidad exterior

    S4UQ18KLRPG.EC2GMEX

