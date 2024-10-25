Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bocina Bluetooth portátil | 20hrs de batería | IP67

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bocina Bluetooth portátil | 20hrs de batería | IP67

GRAB

LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bocina Bluetooth portátil | 20hrs de batería | IP67

()
  • front view
  • side view
  • rear view
  • side close view
  • sideview
  • side view
  • close view
  • back view
  • close view
  • perspective view
  • back side perspective view
  • perspective view
  • close view
  • 2 xboom
  • side perspective view
front view
side view
rear view
side close view
sideview
side view
close view
back view
close view
perspective view
back side perspective view
perspective view
close view
2 xboom
side perspective view

Características clave

  • [Sonido dinámico de tweeters de cúpula] Claro y vibrante fabricados por Peerless.
  • [Sonido AI] La AI perfecciona el sonido para cada género
  • [Calibración AI] Calibra el audio en función del tamaño y la forma del espacio en el que se encuentra.
  • [Iluminación AI] Detecta el género de tu música y ofrece la iluminación óptima que se sincroniza con el sonido.
  • [Estándar militar] Diseñado para durar, certificado para cumplir con los estándares militares.
  • [Clasificación IP67] Resistente al agua y al polvo
Más
will.i.am con traje negro y gafas de sol sostiene xboom Grab al frente.

Sonido característico de xboom optimizado por will.i.am

Presentamos el nuevo xboom Grab, creado en colaboración con will.i.am. Experimenta el sonido creado por el experto, plasmado en un estilo único.

will.i.am como arquitecto experiencial de LG para xboom Grab

LG designó a will.i.am para redefinir xboom como una marca que eleva la experiencia auditiva con un sonido y un estilo completamente nuevos. Will.i.am, nueve veces ganador del Grammy, es sin duda un verdadero ícono de la cultura pop.

Todos los xboom by will.i.am son perfeccionados profesionalmente por will.i.am para ofrecer un sonido más equilibrado con un tono más cálido. Con experiencia en música y tecnología, will.i.am perfeccionó xboom Grab para un sonido enérgico y dinámico en un diseño compacto.

Sonido de producto único creado por will.i.am

Experimenta la extraordinaria y completa experiencia de sonido creada por will.i.am. Todos los sonidos que acompañan el funcionamiento del nuevo xboom (encendido/apagado, conexión por Bluetooth y ajuste del volumen) han sido desarrollados por el artista.

will.i.am está trabajando en el estudio mirando una pantalla colocada debajo de un micrófono.

Sonido dinámico de los tweeters de domo diseñados por expertos de Peerless

Diseñado con un tweeter de cúpula de 16 mm de Peerless, un fabricante danés de unidades de audio de alta gama con un siglo de antigüedad, para una calidad de sonido excepcional. Disfruta de un sonido característico vibrante y dinámico, perfecto para jugar al aire libre.

*El video es para fines de demostración

El Grab de xboom está colocado sobre una roca cubierta de musgo. En el lado derecho superior se encuentra el logotipo del estándar militar.

Hecho para cualquier terreno, certificado por cumplir con el estándar militar.

Diseñado para moverse contigo, con sonido que supera cualquier desafio. Probado según los estándares militares de EE. UU. y demostrado que supera las 7 pruebas de durabilidad. 

"*Los resultados reales o el rendimiento pueden variar según el entorno de uso.

**Detalles de las pruebas militares

- Estándar de prueba: MIL-STD-810H

- Parámetros de prueba: Alta temperatura, lluvia, vibración, impacto, rocío de agua salada, polvo de arena e inundaciones

- Resultado de la certificación: APROBADO

- Fecha de certificación: 18 de diciembre de 2024"

xboom Grab se coloca verticalmente.

Disfruta de tu música en todas partes con 20 horas de reproducción

Batería de larga duración que supera lo que esperarías de una bocina compacta. Grab reproduce hasta 20 horas con una carga completa.

"*El tiempo de reproducción indicado se basa en pruebas internas realizadas al 50% del volumen, con el Bluetooth y el modo Voice Enhance activados y sin iluminación.

**El tiempo de reproducción real puede variar".

xboom Grab está colocado en forma hexagonal y detrás de él hay un montón de tierra a la izquierda y salpicaduras de agua a la derecha.

Resistente al agua y al polvo con clasificación IP67

Con clasificación IP67 para resistir al agua y al polvo. Disfruta de la música en cualquier lugar, en una fiesta en la piscina o en la playa.

"*Los resultados reales o el rendimiento pueden variar según el entorno de uso.

**IP67 protege completamente contra el polvo y otras partículas similares, y también protege completamente contra la inmersión hasta 1 m de profundidad durante 30 minutos".

Nuevo xboom Grab, póntelo y llévalo con estilo

Diseñado para superar los límites y mejorar la comodidad. El cuerpo en forma de tubo es fácil de agarrar y agrega un toque único a tu estilo. Lleva y cuelga tu bocina fácilmente con la cómoda correa.

En el lado superior izquierdo, xboom Grab se sostiene con su correa en la muñeca de alguien. En el lado superior derecho, xboom Grab se coloca en el portabotellas de una bicicleta. En la parte inferior izquierda, will.i.am con un atuendo blanco sostiene xboom Grab con su mano derecha. En la parte inferior derecha, will.i.am con un atuendo negro sostiene xboom Grab con su mano derecha.

Sonido con AI

La AI perfecciona el sonido para cada género

Elige manualmente entre los modos orientados al ritmo, la melodía o la voz según tu preferencia, o deja que la IA configure el modo más óptimo para ti. La IA analiza el audio y ajusta el sonido según el género.

will.i.am sostiene xboom Grab en su mano derecha.

Calibración de AI

Calibración de AI para un sonido envolvente

La AI calibra el audio en función del tamaño y la forma del espacio en el que se encuentra. Ofrece un sonido completo y sin distorsiones, ya sea en un área amplia o en una habitación pequeña.

*El video es para fines de demostración

Iluminación con AI

Iluminación con AI que se sincroniza con el sonido

AI detecta el género de tu música y ofrece la iluminación óptima que se sincroniza con el sonido. Elige entre los modos Ambiente, Fiesta y Voz para crear el ambiente. Consulta la iluminación informativa para conocer el estado del altavoz.

*El video es para fines demostrativos

Conecta varios altavoces y amplifica el ambiente con Auracast™

Crea un enlace de fiesta para emparejar dispositivos y compartirlo a través de Auracast™. Accede al instante con solo presionar un botón dedicado. Sumérgete en un sonido envolvente, amplificado al conectar diferentes altavoces.

En un círculo de colores del arcoíris, xboom Stage 301, Grab y Bounce se colocan en el sentido de las agujas del reloj. Junto a xboom Bounce, la imagen del botón Auracast se coloca en un círculo.

*Solo los modelos Grab, Bounce y Stage 301 lanzados en 2025 se pueden conectar entre sí.

**La representación es para fines ilustrativos. El tamaño real puede variar.

 

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • número de canales

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Potencia de salida

    20 W + 10 W

BOCINA

  • radiador pasivo

    Sí(2)

  • Tamaño de la unidad de tweeter

    16 mm x 1

  • Tipo de unidad de tweeter

    Cúpula

  • Unidad de graves

    80 x 45 mm

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • AAC

  • SBC

ECUALIZADOR

  • Sonido AI

  • Bass Boost

  • Custom (App)

  • Estándar

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Versión Bluetooth

    5.3

CONVENIENCIA

  • multipunto

  • Comando de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

  • Resistente al agua/salpicaduras

    IP67

  • Indicador de bateria

  • Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

  • Iluminación

  • Party Link (Modo Dual)

  • Party Link (Modo Multi)

  • Altavoz de teléfono

  • Administrador de actualizaciones (FOTA)

DIMENSIONES (AN. X AL. X PR.)

  • Caja de carton

    254.5 x 117.0 x 125.0 mm

  • Bocina

    211.0 x 71.6 x 70.0 mm

PESO

  • Peso bruto

    1.1 kg

  • Peso neto

    0.7 kg

ACCESORIO

  • Tarjeta de garantía

  • Correa

  • Cable USB tipo C

BATERÍA

  • Tiempo de carga de la batería (horas)

    3

  • Duración de la batería (horas)

    20

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Modo de encendido

    10 W

  • Modo de espera

    0.3 W

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

  • USB tipo C

Lo que dice la gente

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 