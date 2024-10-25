Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM 360 XO2TBE bocina bluetooth con sonido omnidireccional 360° , beige

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LG XBOOM 360 XO2TBE bocina bluetooth con sonido omnidireccional 360° , beige

XO2TBE

LG XBOOM 360 XO2TBE bocina bluetooth con sonido omnidireccional 360° , beige

(0)
Front
Una mujer sentada en el sofá con su perro y escuchando música con LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

Colorea tu espacio
con sonido y luz.

Llena tu espacio de sonido y luz, y conéctate con tu estado de ánimo.

Video de diseño del XO2T. Reproduce el vídeo.

Sonido 360°

Mantente en el corazón de tu música.

Rodéate de tu música favorita, estés donde estés. El sonido omnidireccional 360° ofrece un audio natural y de alta calidad.

Una imagen de onda sonora para mostrar el sonido omnidireccional 360 de LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

Bocinas de 2 vías

Más suave, más claro, más amplio

Tu sonido es fiel en todas las direcciones, incluso verticalmente. Elaborado con materiales de primera calidad como cúpula de seda y fibra de vidrio, el sistema de altavoces de 2 vías ofrece un sonido más claro y rico. Siente agudos extendidos, medios precisos y graves potentes.

Iluminación 360

Crea una buena vibra

Crea el ambiente de tu espacio. Puedes cambiar libremente el color de la luz para expresar tus emociones. El cuerpo miniimalista de XO2T está diseñada para iluminar toda tu habitación en 360 grados.

Imagen de LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.
Mejora tu día a día con el sonido y la iluminación ambiental de XO2T.
Imagen de LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.
Mejora tu día a día con el sonido y la iluminación ambiental de XO2T.
Imagen de LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.
Mejora tu día a día con el sonido y la iluminación ambiental de XO2T.
Imagen de LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.
Mejora tu día a día con el sonido y la iluminación ambiental de XO2T.
Imagen de LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.
Mejora tu día a día con el sonido y la iluminación ambiental de XO2T.
Imagen de LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.
Mejora tu día a día con el sonido y la iluminación ambiental de XO2T.
Imagen de LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.
Mejora tu día a día con el sonido y la iluminación ambiental de XO2T.
Imagen de LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.
Imagen de LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.
Imagen de LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.
Imagen de LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.
Imagen de LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.
Imagen de LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.
Imagen de LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.

Diseño 360

Artística por donde la veas

De izquierda a derecha, de arriba a abajo. La belleza está en todas partes. El único diseño en la parte superior le da una sensación de apertura. La forma curva redonda eleva y armoniza con el ambiente de tu hogar.

Modo de un toque

Simplemente automático

Una vez que hayas confirmado la configuración preestablecida en la app,  XO2T lo hará todo por tí con un solo toque.

*El modo de un toque requiere una configuración inicial. Debe habilitar el modo de un toque en la aplicación XBOOM.

App XBOOM

Configuración rápida,
Para tu tranquilidad.

Puedes controlar el audio, los efectos de iluminación, las listas de reproducción, el ecualizador y más, todo desde tu smartphone.

Conexión Bluetooth con tu televisior 

Mejora el sonido de tu cine

XO2T puede ser la bocina envolvente para tu cine en casa. Simplemente conecta un par de XO2T a tu televisor LG. Disfruta de un sonido más rico y envolvente.

*Las bocinas deben ser del mismo modelo (ej. XO2T con XO2T).

IP55

No importa el splash

La clasificación de resistencia al agua IP55 hace que el XO2T sea el creador de ambiente perfecto, ya sea dentro de casa o junto a una piscina.

*La clasificación IP55 es la combinación de IP5X e IPX5. IP5X significa resistente al polvo. Los productos están protegidos contra una entrada limitada de polvo durante el funcionamiento normal, pero no completamente sellada al polvo.

Hasta 15 horas de batería

Que el buen ambiente no termine.

Mantén la buena vibra día y noche. XO2T mantiene la música encendida con hasta 15 horas de duración de la batería.

*La duración real de la batería varía según la conectividad de la red y el uso de iluminación.

*Según las pruebas de calidad internas de LGE, la batería de la bocina dura hasta 15 horas respectivamente con el 50 % del volumen, el ecualizador y el LED apagados.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

BOCINA

  • Tipo de unidad de tweeter

    Cone

  • Unidad de graves

    3" x 1

  • Tamaño de la unidad de tweeter

    1" x 1

  • radiador pasivo

ECUALIZADOR

  • Sound Boost

  • Estándar

  • Ecualizador personalizado (aplicación)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • SBC

  • AAC

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

  • USB tipo C

CONVENIENCIA

  • multipunto

  • Wireless party link (modo dual)

  • Wireless party link (modo múltiple)

  • Administrador de actualizaciones (FOTA)

  • Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

  • Indicador de bateria

  • Candado de seguridad

DIMENSIONES (AN. X AL. X PR.)

  • Bocina

    119 x 209 x 119

  • Caja de carton

    165 x 282 x 165

PESO

  • Peso neto

    0.9 kg

  • Peso bruto

    1.5 kg

ACCESORIO

  • Tarjeta de garantía

  • Cable USB tipo C

Lo que dice la gente

