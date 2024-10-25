Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG xboom Mini Componente CK43N de 300W con Wireless Party Link y Multi Jukebox ideal para fiestas

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LG xboom Mini Componente CK43N de 300W con Wireless Party Link y Multi Jukebox ideal para fiestas

CK43N

LG xboom Mini Componente CK43N de 300W con Wireless Party Link y Multi Jukebox ideal para fiestas

  Vista frontal del receptor multimedia
  Vista de 45 grados con el lado derecho hacia adelante
  Vista de 45 grados con el lado izquierdo hacia adelante
  Vista frontal
  Vista posterior del receptor multimedia
  Vista superior diagonal del receptor multimedia
Vista frontal del receptor multimedia
Vista de 45 grados con el lado derecho hacia adelante
Vista de 45 grados con el lado izquierdo hacia adelante
Vista frontal
Vista posterior del receptor multimedia
Vista superior diagonal del receptor multimedia

Características clave

  • [Entradas Múltiples] Con una entrada auxiliar estéreo y dos puertos USB.
  • [Wireless Party Link] Conecta dos bocinas para fiestas LG XBOOM para aumentar el sonido de tu fiesta.
  • [Multi Jukebox] Hasta 3 dispositivos pueden estar conectados por Bluetooth para crear o modificar la playlist.

Vista frontal del LG XBOOM CK43N. Detrás de él, un gráfico de sonido de neón se eleva desde el horizonte.

LG XBOOM CK43N

¡Que suba la fiesta!

Deja que el ritmo te atraviese. El LG XBOOM CK43N está hecho para tus fiestas con sus potentes graves y su versátil conectividad de dispositivos.

Vista frontal del LG XBOOM CK43N. Los dos puertos USB se muestran ampliados. Detrás del producto, se ven siluetas de asistentes a la fiesta.

Entradas múltiples

Reproduce tu música sin esfuerzo

Su sistema de bocinas admite una entrada auxiliar estéreo, así como dos puertos USB, listos para aceptar reproducir música variada con facilidad.

solo texto

Perillas gemelas giratorias

Toma el control de tu fiesta

Controla fácilmente el volumen y la pista con las perillas en la parte frontal de la unidad principal horizontal que giran suavemente.

Vista superior del CK43N. Hay gráficos de neón rosa y azul alrededor de las dos ruedas giratorias. La rueda izquierda permite buscar música y la rueda derecha controla el volumen.

Multi Jukebox

Crea una lista de reproducción con tus amigos

Puedes conectar hasta tres dispositivos a tus bocinas mediante Bluetooth. Crea una lista de reproducción sobre la marcha y contrólala sin interrupciones.

Un teléfono inteligente está sobre un LG XBOOM CK43N con otros dos teléfonos inteligentes flotando a su alrededor. Se muestra un logotipo de Bluetooth entre los teléfonos inteligentes.

Wireless Party Link

Amplifica tu fiesta

Conecta dos bocinas para fiestas LG XBOOM para aumentar el sonido de tu fiesta. También puedes mezclar y combinar el audio en cualquier bocina compatible.

A la izquierda hay una imagen diagonal del LG XBOOM CK43N y a la derecha hay una imagen diagonal del OK99M. Un gráfico de neón conecta los dos productos y juntos producirán 2100 vatios de sonido.

TV Sound Sync

Sumérgete en el entretenimiento

Disfruta de tus programas de TV, deportes o películas favoritos con un sonido potente. No necesitas cables para conectar tus bocinas a tu TV LG y también puedes ajustar fácilmente el volumen con un control remoto de TV.

LG CK43N está ubicado en la sala de estar. Sobre el parlante, el televisor LG está colgado en la pared y muestra una escena de película.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital

    N

  • DTS Digital Surround

    N

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Óptico

    N

  • USB

    Y

