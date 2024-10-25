Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM RN9

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LG XBOOM RN9

RN9

LG XBOOM RN9

(0)
vista frontal
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES GENERALES

  • Tipo de Producto

    Baffle

AMPLIFICADOR

  • USB 1

    Si

  • USB 2

    Si

  • Bluetooth

    Si

INTERFACE

  • Audio Out Mic jack (Φ3.5 / Φ6.3)

    1EA (Φ6.3)

  • Audio In Optical

    Si

  • Audio In USB 1

    Si

  • Audio In USB 2

    Si

  • Karaoke Function

    Si

DISPLAY

  • Type

    14 Seg / 8 Digit

  • Demo

    Si

  • Dimmer

    Si

SONIDO

  • User EQ

    Si

  • Cluster2 EQ

    Si

  • Standard

    Si

  • Pop

    Si

  • Classic

    Si

  • Rock

    Si

  • Jazz

    Si

  • Bass Blast/Bass Blast+

    Bass Blast

  • Football

    Si

  • Dangdut

    Si

  • Arabic

    Si

  • Afro Hip-hop

    Si

  • India

    Si

  • Banda

    Si

  • Merengue

    Si

  • Salsa

    Si

  • Samba

    Si

  • Axe

    Si

  • Forro

    Si

  • Funk

    Si

  • Sertanejo

    Si

  • DJ Effect

    Si (App. Only)

  • DJ Loop

    Si (App. Only)

  • DJ Pro (DJ PAD)

    Si

  • DJ scratch

    Si (App. Only)

  • Multi Jukebox

  • Sampler Creator

    Si (App. Only)

  • Auto DJ

    Si

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Power Requirement (Narrow (50/60Hz))

    120V 60Hz

  • Power Consumption at stand by

    0.5W↓

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range FM (50kHz/100kHz)

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • Memory/Erase

    50 / -

  • Clock/alarm/Sleep/Set

    Si

  • DAB Plus

    Si

CONVENIENCIA

  • MP3

    Si

  • WMA

    Si

  • Repeat 1/All

    Si

  • Jukebox(Program Play)(Track)

    Si

  • Shuffle

    Si

  • Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Si

  • Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Si

  • USB direct recording

    Si

  • Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)

    Si

  • Charging by USB / micro USB

    Si

  • Bluetooth

    Si

  • Bluetooth Remote App(Android/iOS)

    Si

  • NFC

    Si

  • Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

    Si

  • Sparkle Lighting

    Si

  • X-Flash (Speaker)

    Si

  • Party Accelerator

    Si

  • BluetoothAuto Function Change

    Si

  • TV Sound Sync.

    Si

  • Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

    Si

  • DJ sharing

    Si

  • Fota

    Si

  • Bluetooth Multi Phone Pairing (Android/iOS)

    Si

  • Auto Music Play (Move&Play)

    Si

  • Handle

    Si

KARAOKE

  • Echo Mode

    Si

  • Vocal effect

    Si

  • Voice canceller

    Si

  • Key changer

    Si

TV SOUND

  • Sound Sync

    Si (Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical)

  • Automatic Power on/off

    Si (Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical)

ACCESORIOS

  • Control Remoto

    Si

  • Bateria

    Si AAAx2

  • Manual Instructivo

    Si (Simple)

  • Tarjeta de Garantía

    Si

  • Antena FM

    FM ANT

  • Cable de Bocinas

    Sí (Tipo Fijo)

  • Power cord cable

    Si

BOCINAS

  • System

    2Way 4Speaker

  • Tweeter Unit

    1" x 2

  • Woofer Unit

    8" x 2

  • Impedance

    8Ω/3Ω

