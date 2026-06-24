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Lavadora LG Carga Superior Smart Inverter con TurboDrum™ 19kg - Color Negro Ónix - WT19OBVTB

Lavadora LG Carga Superior Smart Inverter con TurboDrum™ 19kg - Color Negro Ónix - WT19OBVTB

WT19OBVTB
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG Carga Superior Smart Inverter con TurboDrum™ 19kg - Color Negro Ónix - WT19OBVTB WT19OBVTB
Front view of top door open
Drum view
Top view
Right side open view
Zoom view
Right side view
Left side view
Top drum view
Right side over view
Top panel view
Left side open view
Top door open view
Back view
Energy Label
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG Carga Superior Smart Inverter con TurboDrum™ 19kg - Color Negro Ónix - WT19OBVTB WT19OBVTB
Front view of top door open
Drum view
Top view
Right side open view
Zoom view
Right side view
Left side view
Top drum view
Right side over view
Top panel view
Left side open view
Top door open view
Back view
Energy Label

Características clave

  • TurboDrum - Lavado potente pero delicado
  • Smart motion - Lavado de triple movimiento
  • Dimensiones (An. x Alt. x Prof.) 632 mm x 970 mm x 670 mm
  • Filtro de pelusas más ancho
  • Motor Smart Inverter con 10 años de garantía
  • Autodiagnóstico con Smart Diagnosis™
Más
Muestra la imagen del interior de la lavadora

Eficacia en cada lavado, silencioso en cada centrifugado

LG Smart Inverter Motor™ garantiza un lavado silencioso y potente.

Diseñado para una mejor experiencia de lavado

Una niña está tumbada en la cama con una muñeca en brazos

Hogar con tranquilidad

Bajo nivel de ruido

El tambor de la lavadora muestra cómo funciona

TurboDrum™

Lavado potente pero delicado

Lavadora y ropa limpia

Smart motion

Lavado avanzado de triple movimiento

Durabilidad

Durabilidad

Gran calidad, cierre suave

Una niña está tumbada en la cama con una muñeca en brazos

Motor Smart Inverter

Bajo niel de ruido

El LG Smart Inverter Motor™ funciona de forma suave y silenciosa.

*Probado por el laboratorio interno de LG en septiembre de 2023, el ruido del centrifugado en ciclo normal con 8,8 kg de carga fue de 51 dB (nivel de presión sonora). Los resultados pueden variar en función de la ropa y el entorno.

El tambor de la lavadora muestra cómo funciona

TurboDrum™

Lavado potente, con toque delicado

TurboDrum™ ofrece un lavado potente, eliminando la sucidedad difícil gracias a un fuerte movimiento de agua

*Las imágenes del producto son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Lavado avanzado de triple chorro

Smart Motion

Lavado avanzado de triple movimiento

Ofrece tres tipos de movimientos adaptados a cada tipo de tejido: agitación, rotación y oscilación.

*Las imágenes del producto son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Puerta resistente a ligeros rayones y de cierre suave

Su diseño estilizado y duradero ofrece comididad, seguridad, eficiencia e inovación

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Amplio filtro de pelusa para ropa limpia

El filtro de pelusas captura el polvo y las pelusas, garantizando que la ropa y el tambor permanezcan limpios.

*Las imágenes del producto son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Las imágenes del producto son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Silenciosamente potente, con un diseño elegante, fabricado para durar

  • Imagen de Producto
  • Imagen de Producto
  • Imagen de Producto
  • Imagen de Producto
  • Imagen de Producto
  • Imagen de Producto
Q.

¿Cuál es la capacidad (en kg) ideal para una lavadora?

A.

LG recomienda una lavadora con una capacidad de tambor de 8 a 9 kg para un hogar de tamaño promedio. Considere un modelo más grande, de 11 a 13 kg, para una familia numerosa o si genera cargas de ropa especialmente voluminosas. Los modelos de mayor capacidad también pueden lavar edredones de hasta tamaño *king*. Recuerde que, gracias a la tecnología innovadora de LG, nuestros electrodomésticos ofrecen una mayor capacidad manteniendo el mismo tamaño exterior de la lavadora.

Q.

¿Por qué mi ropa aparece cubierta de polvo y pelusa?

A.

1. El polvo generado durante el lavado pasa por un filtro de limpieza. Si este filtro está lleno, es posible que el polvo no se elimine correctamente. Puede limpiar el filtro manualmente antes de cada lavado para evitar que la máquina deje polvo y pelusa en la ropa.

2. Separe la ropa de color y blanca de la ropa negra y de aquellas prendas que sueltan pelusa. Lávelas en cargas separadas para evitar aún más la presencia de polvo y pelusa no deseados en su ropa.

Q.

[IE] ¿Qué debo hacer si aparece este error?

A.

1. Este error ocurre cuando el tambor de la lavadora no se llena de agua en un tiempo determinado.

2. Compruebe si el grifo está cerrado o si la manguera de agua no está conectada.

3. Verifique si la manguera de entrada de agua está aplastada o doblada.

4. Compruebe si la manguera de entrada de agua está congelada debido al clima frío.

Q.

[OE] ¿Qué debo hacer si aparece este error?

A.

1. Si la manguera de desagüe está retorcida o doblada, o si está instalada a demasiada altura, el flujo de agua puede interrumpirse y el agua podría no drenar correctamente. En este caso, asegúrese de que la manguera de desagüe no esté a más de 6 cm del suelo y colóquela de manera que la parte inferior de la manguera descienda de forma uniforme y sin obstrucciones.

2. Asegúrese de que la manguera de desagüe no esté obstruida por polvo u otras sustancias.

3. Compruebe si la manguera de desagüe está congelada debido al clima frío.

Q.

[De] ¿Qué debo hacer si aparece este error?

A.

Si la válvula de suministro de agua o la válvula de salida del grifo están cerradas, las funciones de esterilización de la tubería y de la salida de agua no funcionarán. Por favor, abra la válvula de suministro de agua o la válvula de salida.

Imprimir

Especificación clave

  • CAPACIDAD - Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    19

  • DIMENSIONES Y PESOS - Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    632x970x670

  • CARACTERÍSTICAS - ezDispense

    No

  • CARACTERÍSTICAS - Vapor

    No

  • TECNOLOGÍA SMART - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color exterior

    Onyx Black

  • Tipo de tapa

    Cristal templado

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    19

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Tipo de pantalla

    Botones + Display LED

  • Temporizador de reserva

    No

  • Indicación de bloqueo de puerta

    No

  • Indicador de figura

    88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Tipo

    Lavadora de carga superior

  • Golpe + 3

    No

  • Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

  • Caída de agua lateral

  • Motor de Smart Inverter

  • Smart Motion

  • Puerta con cerrado suave

  • Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

    No

  • Tambor de acero inoxidable

    No

  • Vapor

    No

  • TurboWash™﻿

    No

  • Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

    No

  • TurboDrum

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Sensor de vibración

    No

  • Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

    Calor y frío

  • Nivel de agua

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

  • Filtro de pelusas

  • LoadSense

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • Añadir artículo

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Reinicio automático

  • ColdWash

  • Tambor interior grabado

  • Señal de fin de ciclo

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Sistema de detección de espuma

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • JetSpray

    No

  • Patas niveladoras

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

  • Limpiador Tub Clean

    No

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • Arranque remoto y monitor de ciclo

    No

  • Monitoreo de energía

    No

  • Ciclo de descarga

    No

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    632x970x670

  • Dimensiones con CAJA (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    752 x 1045 x 683

  • Peso (kg)

    39.0

PROGRAMAS

  • Cuidado Antimanchas

    No

  • Cuidado Antiarrugas

    No

Lo que dice la gente

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