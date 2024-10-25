Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
VS23BEP

REFRIGERADOR_LG_VS23BEP
Front Open view with Food
Front Open view
Front Right Open view with Food
Front Right Open view
Display detail
Drawer view
Handle detail
Left Side view
Left Perspective view
Right Perspective view
Right Side view
Side view
Back view

Características clave

  • Gran Capacidad. Organiza y guarda todo lo que necesites en un amplio espacio de 23 pies cúbicos.
  • Diseño. Nuevo acabado negro mate, diseño que va con la última tendencia en cocina para que personalices tu espacio.
  • Smart Diagnosis™. Realiza un diagnóstico de tu equipo desde tu celular.
  • Máxima Frescura. Extiende la vida de tus alimentos con Linear Cooling y Multi Air Flow.
  • Fábrica de Hielo Manual. Todos los hielos que necesites listos en tu congelador.
  • Compresor Smart Inverter. Mayor ahorro de energía y 10 años de garantía en el compresor.
Más

LinearCooling™

Conserva la frescura de la granja durante más tiempo

LinearCooling™ reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura, fijando la frescura del sabor por hasta 7 días 1).

Vista lateral de una cocina con un refrigerador InstaView negro instalado.

Realza tu decoración con la Puerta UltraSleek

La Puerta UltraSleek realza al instante la decoración de cualquier cocina.

Gran Capacidad

Almacena más con mayor espacio interior

Disfruta de un amplio espacio para almacenar todos tus alimentos y bebidas sin saturar tu cocina.

*635L:Basado en el estándar de la UE, 635L es la capacidad del modelo GSXV91NSAE de LGE.

*27 pies cúbicos:Basado en la norma norteamericana, 27 pies cúbicos es la capacidad del modelo LGE LRS*2706.

La pantalla del teléfono muestra la aplicación Smart Diagnosis, que permite tener una conectividad con su dispositivo.

Smart Diagnosis™

Mantente un Paso Adelante

Soluciona problemas menores y actualiza las alertas de mantenimiento para que puedas evitar la molestia de las llamadas de servicio.

La imagen de Compresor Smart Inverter 10 años de garantía.

Compresor Smart Inverter™

Eficiencia energética y durabilidad

El Compresor LG Smart Inverter™ lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para ayudarte a ahorrar más y brindarte 10 años de tranquilidad.

*Garantía de 10 años sólo en la pieza del compresor. Pueden cobrarse costos adicionales aparte del compresor (mano de obra, otras piezas, etc.).

*Las imágenes y los vídeos del producto son meramente ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

 

1)LinearCoolingTM 

-Basado en los resultados de la prueba TÜV utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que mide el tiempo que se tarda en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5% de pakchoi en el estante del compartimento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE LinearCoolingTM.

-El resultado puede variar en el uso real.

-Sólo modelos aplicables.

Resumen

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

VS23BEP

Especificación clave

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Tipo de compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Esencia Negro Mate

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Side by Side

  • Estándar/Profundidad de alacena

    Profundidad de alacena

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Pantalla LED interna

    Pantalla superior interna

  • Express Freeze

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso con empaque (kg)

    111

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    101

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Fábrica de hielo manual

    No

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    No

  • Dispensador de hielo y agua

    No

  • Máquina de hielo automática

    No

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    N/A

  • Luz del dispensador

    No

  • Máquina de hielo doble

    No

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

  • Nombre del modelo del filtro de agua

    No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Puerta (Material)

    PCM

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Esencia Negro Mate

  • Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

    Blanco (Gabinete)

  • Tipo de manija

    Aerosol de bolsillo

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

  • Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

    N/A

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Puerta cesta_Transparente

    4

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Repisa de Cristal_templado

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Caja de las verduras

    Sí (2)

  • Cajón de los vegetales (convertidor fresco)

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Puerta cesta_Transparente

    4

  • Luz del congelador

    LED superior

  • Repisa de Cristal_templado

    3

  • Cajón_de_congelador

    1 transparente

Lo que dice la gente

