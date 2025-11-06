About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Refrigerador Side by Side 23 pies

Refrigerador Side by Side 23 pies

Refrigerador Side by Side 23 pies

VS23QBP
Front view of 416L Side-by-side Refrigerator Essence matte black with InstaView™, LinearCooling™, DoorCooling+ ™ ({Sales Model Code})
Front view of wide opened refrigerator.
Close up view of touch panel.
Close up view of drawer.
Close up view of InstaViewTM
Close up view of pocket handle.
Right side view.
Left side view.
Side view
Back view.
Front view of 416L Side-by-side Refrigerator Essence matte black with InstaView™, LinearCooling™, DoorCooling+ ™ ({Sales Model Code})
Front view of wide opened refrigerator.
Close up view of touch panel.
Close up view of drawer.
Close up view of InstaViewTM
Close up view of pocket handle.
Right side view.
Left side view.
Side view
Back view.

Características clave

  • InstaView Door-in-Door™ - Toca dos veces y descubre el interior sin abrir la puerta.
  • Cleaning Time™ detiene la refrigeración y desactiva la alarma de la puerta durante 15 minutos.
  • Dimensiones (An. x Alt. x Prof.) 912 mm x 1790 mm x 735 mm.
  • Conectividad LG ThinQ™ - Controla y monitorea tu dispositivo desde tu smartphone.
  • Smart Diagnosis™- Realiza un diagnóstio para detectar fallas.
  • LINEARCooling™ - Control preciso de la temperatura para conservar la frescura de los alimentos hasta por 7 días
Más

¿Qué amarás de los refrigeradores LG?

InstaView™

 Toca dos veces para ver el interior

Smart Inverter™

 Rendimiento eficiente, durabilidad confiable

LG ThinQ™

 Control inteligente para una vida más inteligente

InstaView™ 

Toca dos veces para ver el interior

Toca dos veces y ve un 23% más del interior con la última generación de InstaView™ ThinQ™.

 *Comparado con el modelo convencional InstaView™ ThinQ™ Side by Side de LG (GSX971NEAE)

Frescura

Sella la frescura de la granja durante más tiempo

Disfruta de alimentos frescos con la tecnología de control de temperatura y refrigeración de LG que mantiene tus alimentos frescos durante más tiempo.

La parte superior de la imagen muestra la recolección de lechugas en el campo. La parte inferior de la imagen es una ensalada fresca en un plato redondo. Las verduras de estas dos imágenes están conectadas de forma natural como si fueran una sola imagen.

Frescura desde todos los ángulos: más fresco, más rápido, más frío

Los sistemas Multi-Air-Flow garantizan un rendimiento de refrigeración óptimo al rodear los alimentos con aire frío desde varios ángulos, manteniéndolos más frescos y fríos.

Dentro del refrigerador lleno de ingredientes, las flechas azules, que significan frío, se muestran abajo, a ambos lados y en su totalidad.

Conserva los alimentos frescos hasta por 7 días

LinearCooling™ 1) reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura dentro de ±0.5 ℃, conservando la frescura hasta por 7 días.

Gráfica que muestra cómo la función LinearCooling™ mantiene la temperatura adecuada.

*La imagen sólo tiene fines ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real.

**La imagen es solo ilustrativa y puede diferir del producto real. 

 

LG ThinQ™

La vida inteligente comienza con LG ThinQ™ 4)

 Los electrodomésticos con Wi-Fi te permiten controlar y monitorear tu refrigerador desde tu smartphone.

Hay una mujer sentada cómodamente en una mesa alejada haciendo su trabajo. Sobre la mesa hay un altavoz ai.

Conecta tu refrigerador con tu smartphone

La app LG ThinQ™ te permite conectar fácilmente con tu refrigerador. Activa ‘Express Freeze’ con solo tocar un botón.

Imágenes que muestran la conectividad entre el teléfono y el frigorífico.

Alertas por puerta abierta

Cuando la puerta del refrigerador queda abierta, la app LG ThinQ™ te avisa con una notificación.

Imágenes que muestran la conectividad entre el teléfono y el frigorífico.

Disfruta un funcionamiento personalizado y ahorro de energía

Smart Learner, parte de la app LG ThinQ™, analiza tus hábitos para anticiparse a las necesidades de temperatura y energía. Aumenta la refrigeración 2 horas antes de los momentos de mayor uso para que, aunque abras la puerta con frecuencia, la temperatura del refrigerador se mantenga como tú la configuraste.

Toda la familia está sentada a la mesa preparando una comida.

Vista lateral de una cocina con un refrigerador InstaView negro instalado.

Gran capacidad

Consigue más espacio para almacenar alimentos

Vista frontal del panel metálico Metal Fresh con el logotipo «Metal Fresh».

Puerta UltraSleek

Mejora la decoración de tu cocina

Iluminación del producto

Iluminación LED suave

Iluminación visible y mejorada

*635L: Según el estándar de la UE, 635L es la capacidad del modelo LGE GSXV91NSAE.

27 pies cúbicos: Según el estándar de América del Norte, 27 pies cúbicos es la capacidad del modelo LGE LRS2706.

*Metal Fresh™ es una frase compuesta que deriva de “diseño laminado de metal” aplicado a la ventilación de aire frío y de “NatureFresh” por medio de LINEARCooling™ y DoorCooling+™.

*El uso de componentes metálicos no garantiza por sí mismo que los alimentos se conserven más frescos.

La garantía de 10 años del logotipo del compresor Smart Inverter se encuentra junto al logotipo de Smart Inverter.

 Smart Inverter Compressor™

Eficiencia energética y
durabilidad

El Smart Inverter Compressor™ de LG lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para ayudarte <br> a ahorrar más y darte 10 años de tranquilidad.

*Garantía de 10 años solo para la pieza del compresor. Se pueden aplicar cargos adicionales fuera del compresor (mano de obra, otras piezas, etc.).

Preguntas frecuentes

Q.

¿Para qué sirve un refrigerador InstaView™?

A.

Con la ingeniosa tecnología InstaView™ de LG, no necesitas abrir la puerta de tu refrigerador LG para ver qué hay dentro. Solo toca dos veces el panel de vidrio tintado y se ilumina para que puedas revisar su contenido. ¿Por qué? Evita la pérdida de aire frío, mantiene la temperatura estable, ahorra energía y conserva tus alimentos frescos por más tiempo. Es una forma sencilla y eficiente de ver el interior de tu refrigerador LG sin siquiera abrir la puerta.

Q.

 ¿Cómo puedo cambiar la temperatura de mi Refrigerador Congelador LG?  

A.

'Utiliza el panel de control de la puerta o del interior del refrigerador para configurar o ajustar la temperatura de tu refrigerador o congelador. Utiliza la aplicación LG ThinQ™ para cambiar la temperatura de forma remota a través de tu smartphone en los modelos compatibles.

Q.

 ¿Qué hay que tener en cuenta al comprar un refrigerador congelador? 

A.

'LG ofrece una amplia gama de elegantes refrigeradores , eficientes energéticamente y con múltiples funciones inteligentes. Desde el espacioso estilo americano y el práctico Multi-Door, hasta la tecnología InstaView™ Door-in-Door™, pasando por los modelos Combi y Slim, LG ofrece el refrigerador congelador perfecto para cada hogar. Si estás diseñando una cocina desde cero, es fácil integrar el electrodoméstico de tus sueños; si tienes que llenar un hueco existente, puede que tu elección venga dictada por el espacio. Una vez que te hayas decidido por el refrigerador congelador que mejor se adapte a tu estilo de vida, fíjate en el espacio de almacenamiento, las innovadoras tecnologías de refrigeración que mantienen tus alimentos frescos durante más tiempo, las prácticas funciones como Total No Frost, el dispensador de agua y hielo con autolimpieza UVnano™, los estantes plegables y el sistema de cajones FRESHConverter™. No olvides comprobar la eficiencia energética y la garantía del producto.  

Q.

¿Qué tamaño de refrigerador congelador necesito? 

A.

'Aunque depende de tu estilo de vida, para una buena regla general: el refrigerador congelador LG Combi (capacidad: 340-384L) suele ser suficiente para un hogar pequeño de 1-2 personas; los modelos Slim Multi-Door (506-508L) son adecuados para una familia de 3-4; para una familia más grande, recomendamos los modelos LG Multi-Door o American Style de gran capacidad (capacidad 625-705L). Los modelos Multi-Door ofrecen un espacio extra ancho para almacenar objetos como bandejas o platos. En LG queremos que cada cliente obtenga el Refrigerador Congelador que más le convenga, por lo que ofrecemos una selección de tamaños dentro de cada gama.

Resumen

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

VS23QBP
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
912 x 1790 x 735
Door-in-Door
InstaView Door-in-Door (cristal pintado)
Acabado (puerta)
Plata Premium
Peso con empaque (kg)
126.9

Especificación clave

  • DIMENSIONES Y PESO - Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    912 x 1790 x 735

  • RENDIMIENTO - Tipo de compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

  • CARACTERÍSTICAS - InstaView

  • CARACTERÍSTICAS - Door-in-Door

    InstaView Door-in-Door (cristal pintado)

  • TECNOLOGÍA SMART - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

  • MATERIAL Y ACABADO - Acabado (puerta)

    Plata Premium

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Side by Side

  • Estándar/Profundidad de alacena

    Profundidad de alacena

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Express Freeze

  • Pantalla LED interna

    Pantalla LED

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    N/A

  • Fábrica de hielo manual

    1 palanca 1 bandeja (puerta)

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    No

  • Dispensador de hielo y agua

    No

  • Máquina de hielo automática

    No

  • Luz del dispensador

    No

  • Máquina de hielo doble

    No

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

  • Nombre del modelo del filtro de agua

    No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Puerta (Material)

    PET

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Plata Premium

  • Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

    Blanco (Gabinete)

  • Tipo de manija

    Bolsillo horizontal

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

  • Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

    544

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Puerta cesta_Transparente

    4

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Repisa de Cristal_templado

    3

  • Caja de las verduras

    Sí (2)

  • Cajón de los vegetales (convertidor fresco)

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Cajón_de_congelador

    2 transparentes

  • Puerta cesta_Transparente

    4

  • Luz del congelador

    LED superior

  • Repisa de Cristal_templado

    3

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso con empaque (kg)

    126.9

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    912 x 1790 x 735

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    119

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    InstaView Door-in-Door (cristal pintado)

  • InstaView

  • Cleaning Time

Lo que dice la gente

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 