Refrigerador LG Side by Side 30 pies cúbicos Beige Menta Smart Inverter

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Refrigerador LG Side by Side 30 pies cúbicos Beige Menta Smart Inverter

VS30BTE

Refrigerador LG Side by Side 30 pies cúbicos Beige Menta Smart Inverter


REFRIGERADOR_LG_VS30BTE
Front_RightOpen
Front_RightOpen_Food
Front_LeftOpen
Front_LeftOpen_Food
Front_Open
Front_Open_Food
Drawer
I-Micom
LeftSide_Off
RightSide_Off
Side
Back

Características clave

  • Fábrica de Hielo Manual. Todos los hielos que necesites listos en tu congelador.
  • Door Cooling™. Salidas de aire dirigidas a la puerta para mantener el frío en ella manteniendo la frescura de los alimentos.
  • Multi Air Flow. Múltiples salidas de aire para cubrir todos tus alimentos con aire frío.
  • LG ThinQ®. Controla tu refrigerador con tu smartphone en cualquier momento y lugar.
  • Compresor Smart Inverter. Mayor ahorro de energía y 10 años de garantía en el compresor.
Más
Frescura

Conserva la frescura de los alimentos durante más tiempo

Disfruta de alimentos frescos con la tecnología de control de temperatura y refrigeración de LG MultiAir Flow, que mantiene tus alimentos frescos durante más tiempo.

La parte superior de la imagen es una lechuga cosechada en el campo.

Enfría por delante y por detrás

Con Door Cooling™ el aire frío rodea los alimentos por delante y por detrás para enfriarlos eficazmente, reduciendo rápidamente la temperatura de los alimentos almacenados en la parte delantera del refrigerador y ayudando a mantenerlos frescos durante más tiempo.

Vista frontal de un refrigerador InstaView negro con la luz encendida en el interior.

*La imagen es meramente ilustrativa y puede diferir del producto real. 

ThinQ™

La vida inteligente comienza con LG ThinQ™

Conéctate con un altavoz de Google para un control por voz de manos libres. 'Oye Google, activa la función Express Freeze en el refrigerador'.

El producto y el móvil se conectan a través de Wi-Fi

Conecta tu refrigerador y tu smartphone

La app LG ThinQ™ te permite conectarte fácilmente con tu refrigerador. Activa la función « Express Freeze» con solo pulsar un botón.

La imagen muestra la conectividad entre el teléfono y el refrigerador.

Alertas de puerta abierta

¿No sabes si te dejaste la puerta del refrigerador abierta? ¡No te preocupes! La app LG ThinQ™ enviará una notificación directamente a tu teléfono para avisarte.

La imagen muestra las notificaciones de la app LG ThinQ y el icono de Wifi encima del teléfono.

Disfruta de un funcionamiento y un ahorro personalizados

Smart Learner, parte de la aplicación LG ThinQ™, analiza los hábitos para anticipar las necesidades de temperatura y energía. Aumentará la refrigeración 2 horas antes de los periodos de mayor uso para que, incluso cuando la puerta se abra con frecuencia, la temperatura del refrigerador se mantenga donde la hayas ajustado.

El refrigerador InstaView instalado en un lado de la cocina genera aire frío rápidamente.

*Aplicación LG ThinQ® disponible en smartphones Android o iOS compatibles. Teléfono y Wi-Fi doméstico Se requiere conexión de datos y registro del producto con LG ThinQ®. Visita lg.com/au/lg-thinq para conocer las características, la compatibilidad del sistema y la disponibilidad del servicio, que puede variar según el país y el modelo.

*Google y Google Home son marcas comerciales de Google LLC. No se incluye el dispositivo de altavoz inteligente con voz.

*Las imágenes del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.»

El logotipo de garantía de 10 años del Smart Inverter Compressor aparece junto al logotipo de Smart Inverter.

Eficiencia energética y durabilidad

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para ayudarte

a ahorrar más y a disfrutar de 10 años de tranquilidad.

*Garantía de 10 años sólo en la pieza del compresor. Pueden cobrarse costos adicionales aparte del compresor (mano de obra, otras piezas, etc.).

Resumen

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

vs30bte
Pantalla LED interna
Pantalla superior interna
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
913 x 1790 x 913
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Luz del congelador
LED superior

Especificación clave

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    913 x 1790 x 913

  • Tipo de compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Arcilla Menta-Beige Natural

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Side by Side

  • Estándar/Profundidad de alacena

    Profundidad estándar

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Pantalla LED interna

    Pantalla superior interna

  • Express Freeze

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso con empaque (kg)

    129

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    119

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    913 x 1790 x 913

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Fábrica de hielo manual

    1 palanca 1 bandeja (puerta)

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    No

  • Dispensador de hielo y agua

    No

  • Máquina de hielo automática

    No

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    N/A

  • Luz del dispensador

    No

  • Máquina de hielo doble

    No

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

  • Nombre del modelo del filtro de agua

    No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Puerta (Material)

    PCM

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Arcilla Menta-Beige Natural

  • Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

    Blanco (Gabinete)

  • Tipo de manija

    Bolsillo (decoración combinada)

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

  • Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

    N/A

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Puerta cesta_Transparente

    4

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Repisa de Cristal_templado

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

  • Caja de las verduras

    Sí (2)

  • Cajón de los vegetales (convertidor fresco)

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Puerta cesta_Transparente

    4

  • Luz del congelador

    LED superior

  • Repisa de Cristal_templado

    3

  • Cajón_de_congelador

    2 transparentes

Lo que dice la gente

