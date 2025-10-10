Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Soundbar | Barra de Sonido S30A | 140W | 2.1 canales | WOW Orchestra e interfaz WOW

LG Soundbar | Barra de Sonido S30A | 140W | 2.1 canales | WOW Orchestra e interfaz WOW

LG Soundbar | Barra de Sonido S30A | 140W | 2.1 canales | WOW Orchestra e interfaz WOW

S30A
Front view of soundbar and subwoofer
45-degree-angle view of soundbar and sub-woofer
Front view of soundbar
Top view of soundbar
Top view of soundbar close-up
Soundbar side close-up
Rear view of soundbar
Angled view of subwoofer
Rear view of subwoofer
Front view of soundbar and subwoofer
45-degree-angle view of soundbar and sub-woofer
Front view of soundbar
Top view of soundbar
Top view of soundbar close-up
Soundbar side close-up
Rear view of soundbar
Angled view of subwoofer
Rear view of subwoofer

Características clave

  • Interfaz WOW
  • Orquesta WOW
  • Sonido envolvente de 2.1 canales
  • AI Sound Pro
Más
LG Sounbdarr S30A está colocada en un fondo liso bajo iluminación

El compañero de sonido ideal para tu televisor LG

Completa la experiencia de LG TV con la soundbar que complementa a la perfección su diseño y rendimiento acústico.

Grandiosos paisajes sonoros te rodean

A la izquierda un televisor LG y una LG Soundbar están montados en la pared y un control remoto está apuntando el Televisor. Al centro una sala de estar con un televisor, una soundbar, un sub-woofer y muebles. Un efecto de sonido sale de la soundbar y el sub-woofer. A la derecha un cantante está actuando en el televisor. Una soundbar con ondas de sonido virtuales está colocada debajo del televisor.

*Las imágenes en la pantalla son simuladas.

Las barras de sonido LG completan la experiencia de LG TV

WOW Interfaz

La simplicidad está al alcance de tus manos.

Accede la Interfaz WOW a través de tu TV LG para controlar la barra de sonido de manera clara y sencilla, como cambiar los modos de sonido, perfiles y acceder a otras funciones útiles, aún mientras ves la TV.

La escena de un concierto se está reproduciendo en la TV y una Soundbar está colocada debajo de la TV.

*Las imágenes de pantalla son simuladas.

**El uso del mando a distancia LG TV Remote está limitado a determinadas funciones.

*** Televisores compatibles con la interfaz WOW:

OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80/75, NANO 90/80/77/75, UHD UA75/UA73/UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Los televisores compatibles pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento. 

****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que algunos servicios de la interfaz WOW no estén disponibles en el momento de la compra. Es posible que sea necesaria una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red y/o la aplicación LG ThinQ para las actualizaciones (televisor y/o barra de sonido).

WOW Orquesta

Duetos con el sonido de tu televisor LG

El sonido, el rango y las cualidades tonales únicos de tu barra de sonido LG y tu televisor LG se combinan en armonía para ofrecer una experiencia sonora envolvente e impactante.

La escena de un concierto se está reproduciendo en la TV. Un efecto de sonido virtual sale de la TV, La soundbar y el sub-woofer al mismo tiempo.

*Las imágenes de pantalla son simuladas.

**WOW Orquesta habilita las bocinas de la barra de sonido y la TV para usarse al mismo tiempo, para mejorar la experiencia auditiva. Las imágenes gráficas son solo para fines ilustrativos; la dirección real de los altavoces del televisor puede variar.

***Televisores compatibles con WOW Orchestra: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (la compatibilidad con QNED 80 se limita a 2022, 2023 y 2025), NANO 90/80 (solo 2025), UHD UA75/UA73 (solo 2025). Los televisores compatibles pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento.

****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que algunos servicios de WOW Orchestra no estén disponibles en el momento de la compra. Es posible que sea necesaria una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red y/o la aplicación LG ThinQ para las actualizaciones (televisor y/o barra de sonido).

Siente cada detalle del panorama sonoro.

Sonido definitivo de 2.1 canales

Sonido seductor por todas partes

Sumérgete en la escena con un sonido envolvente de 140 W y 2.1 canales y un subwoofer que crean paisajes sonoros audaces y realistas.

Una sala de estar con una TV, Soundbar y muebles. Un efecto de sonido sale de la soundbar y el subwoofer.

*Las imágenes en la pantalla son simuladas.

El sonido detecta cómo te gusta escuchar.

Un cantante está actuando en el televisor. Una soundbar con ondas de sonido virtuales está colocada bajo el televisor.

Sonido AI Pro

Cada estado de ánimo y género suena bien.

Sonido AI Pro categoriza diferentes sonidos en efectos, música, voces, y aplica los ajustes ideales para crear una experiencia de audio óptina.

*Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Lo que dice la gente

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 