32LM570BPUA

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

32LM570BPUA

32LM570BPUA

32LM570BPUA

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Serie

    HD

  • Tipo de pantalla

    HD

  • Tamaño de la pantalla

    32

  • Resolución

    HD

  • Smart TV

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • TruMotion/Refresh Rate

    60Hz

CALIDAD DE IMAGEN

  • Procesador

    Quad Core Processor

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

  • HLG

  • HDR Effect

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Escalador

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Picture Mode

    Sí 9 modes
    (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect,
    (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO

  • Salida de audio

    10W (5W per Channel)

  • Canales

    2.0ch

  • Dirección

    Down Firing

  • Surround Mode

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA

AI TV(INTELIGENCIA ARTIFICIAL)

  • AI UX

  • AI Home

  • Recomendaciones Inteligentes AI

  • Edición Inteligente

  • Home Dashboard

  • Mobile Connectivity

SMART TV

  • Screen Share

  • LG TV Plus App

  • ThinQ App

  • Sistema operativo

    webOS Smart TV

  • Quick Access

  • Control Universal

    Básico

  • 360 VR Play

    Solo YouTube

  • Búsqueda de contenido relacionado

  • LG Store

  • Web Browser

  • Music Player

  • TV On With Mobile

  • Wi-Fi TV On

  • Network File Browser

  • Block access to harmful site

  • Hotel Mode

  • Analog TV Reception

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    2

  • HDMI Versión

    HDMI 1.4

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • eARC/ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    ARC (HDMI 1)

  • USB

    1

  • LAN

    Sí (Rear)

  • RF In

    1

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

  • Wifi

    Sí (802.11ac)

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Suministro de energía

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
    *Puede variar por región.

  • Energy saving Mode

  • Illuminance Green sensor

CONTROL REMOTO

  • Control Remoto

    L-con

ESPECIFICACIONES ADICIONALES

  • Cable de Energía

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones de TV con soporte (ancho x alto x profundo) mm

    739 x 472 x 168

  • Dimensiones de TV sin soporte (ancho x alto x profundo) mm

    739 x 441 x 84

  • Dimensiones de empaque (ancho x alto x profundo) mm

    812 x 510 x 142

  • Peso TV con soporte kg

    4.9

  • Peso TV sin soporte kg

    4.85

  • Peso de empaque kg

    6.1

  • Peso Soporte kg

    0.05

