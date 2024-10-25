We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32LM570BPUA
Todas las especificaciones
RESUMEN
-
Serie
HD
-
Tipo de pantalla
HD
-
Tamaño de la pantalla
32
-
Resolución
HD
-
Smart TV
Sí
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
TruMotion/Refresh Rate
60Hz
CALIDAD DE IMAGEN
-
Procesador
Quad Core Processor
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
Sí
-
HLG
Sí
-
HDR Effect
Sí
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Escalador
Resolution Upscaler
-
Picture Mode
Sí 9 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect,
(ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
AUDIO
-
Salida de audio
10W (5W per Channel)
-
Canales
2.0ch
-
Dirección
Down Firing
-
Surround Mode
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA
AI TV(INTELIGENCIA ARTIFICIAL)
-
AI UX
Sí
-
AI Home
Sí
-
Recomendaciones Inteligentes AI
Sí
-
Edición Inteligente
Sí
-
Home Dashboard
Sí
-
Mobile Connectivity
Sí
SMART TV
-
Screen Share
Sí
-
LG TV Plus App
Sí
-
ThinQ App
Sí
-
Sistema operativo
webOS Smart TV
-
Quick Access
Sí
-
Control Universal
Básico
-
360 VR Play
Solo YouTube
-
Búsqueda de contenido relacionado
Sí
-
LG Store
Sí
-
Web Browser
Sí
-
Music Player
Sí
-
TV On With Mobile
Sí
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Sí
-
Network File Browser
Sí
-
Block access to harmful site
Sí
-
Hotel Mode
Sí
-
Analog TV Reception
Sí
CONECTIVIDAD
-
HDMI
2
-
HDMI Versión
HDMI 1.4
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Sí
-
eARC/ARC (Audio Return Channel)
ARC (HDMI 1)
-
USB
1
-
LAN
Sí (Rear)
-
RF In
1
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Sí
-
Wifi
Sí (802.11ac)
CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA
-
Suministro de energía
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
*Puede variar por región.
-
Energy saving Mode
Sí
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Sí
CONTROL REMOTO
-
Control Remoto
L-con
ESPECIFICACIONES ADICIONALES
-
Cable de Energía
Sí
DIMENSIONES/PESOS
-
Dimensiones de TV con soporte (ancho x alto x profundo) mm
739 x 472 x 168
-
Dimensiones de TV sin soporte (ancho x alto x profundo) mm
739 x 441 x 84
-
Dimensiones de empaque (ancho x alto x profundo) mm
812 x 510 x 142
-
Peso TV con soporte kg
4.9
-
Peso TV sin soporte kg
4.85
-
Peso de empaque kg
6.1
-
Peso Soporte kg
0.05
