Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pantalla LG AI UHD UT75 65 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Pantalla LG AI UHD UT75 65 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

65UT7570PUB

Pantalla LG AI UHD UT75 65 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

(3)
Front view of LG UHD TV, UT75 with text of LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

Imagen de las imágenes de título de Apple TV en el televisor LG

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV 

Solo abre la aplicación Apple TV en tu televisión LG para canjear.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV  Más información

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción del producto a continuación son únicamente con fines ilustrativos. Consulta la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

webOS

Pocket-lint

webOS de LG, el mejor sistema operativo para televisiones inteligentes

Más información

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

“Ganadora” de iF Design Award

Más información
A room filled with vibrant colors, with circle shapes, and spiraling circles on the wall are displayed on LG UHD TV.

Visualiza cada detalle con claridad

La definición ultra HD hace que cada color sea vívido y brillante. Ve imágenes nítidas con una claridad realista.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

HDR10 Pro

Ilumina los detalles finos.

Entra a un mundo donde cada color resalta y el brillo se ajusta para obtener vistas impresionantes, todo gracias al brillante HDR10 Pro.

Se muestra una imagen en primer plano en pantalla dividida del rostro de un hombre en una habitación oscura color púrpura. A la izquierda, aparece “SDR” y la imagen está borrosa. A la derecha, aparece “HDR10 Pro” y la imagen es clara y nítida.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics en función de la calidad de imagen del estándar “HDR10”.

Procesador Alpha 5 AI 4K Generación 7

Disfruta un entretenimiento genial, mejorado desde adentro

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

El procesador inteligente Alpha 5 IA 4K de 7.ª generación optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo para lograr una inmersión completa en acción.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Personalización mediante AI

Se sincroniza con tu forma de ver

Televisor LG montado sobre la pared de una sala de estar que muestra a un guitarrista en su pantalla. Gráficos con círculos concéntricos que representan ondas acústicas.

Afinación acústica con AI 

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta la distribución de la habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear una bóveda de sonido a tu alrededor, perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.

Televisor LG y barra de sonido LG en una moderna sala de estar de noche. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Noche

Televisor LG y barra de sonido LG en una moderna sala de estar de día. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Día

Inteligencia que destaca ante cualquier luz

Ya sea de día o de noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz del espacio y equilibra la imagen según sea necesario para obtener imágenes nítidas y claras.

AI Sound Pro

Escucha cada detalle del paisaje sonoro

Televisor LG con burbujas de sonido y ondas que salen de la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

Audio realista que se eleva a través de la habitación.

Experimenta la increíble inmersión de un sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 5.1 que lo abaraca todo.

Un hombre en moto por un camino de tierra con gráficos de círculos brillantes alrededor de la moto.

Un sonido impactante que resuena

Los refinamientos del procesador de IA le dan a tu sonido un impulso dinámico lleno de potencia.

Televisor LG que muestra a músicos tocando, con gráficos de círculos brillantes alrededor del espacio.

El sonido se adapta a lo que mires

El control de sonido adaptativo equilibra el audio según el género en tiempo real para ofrecer una claridad excepcional.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**Se debe activar a través del menú de modo de sonido.

***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha. 

webOS 24

Experimenta la televisión a tu manera

Disfruta de un televisor hecho a tu medida con Mi perfil, Servicio de asistencia de IA y Tarjetas rápidas.

Obtén más información

Una imagen de un leopardo blanco que muestra su cara lateral en el lado izquierdo de la imagen. A la izquierda aparecen las palabras "Hasta un 30% más brillante".

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser distintos al momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día, y solamente se ofrecen en los países compatibles con NLP en su lengua nativa. 

***Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

El logotipo de webOS flota en el centro de un fondo negro y el espacio debajo está iluminado con los colores del logotipo, rojo, naranja y amarillo. La frase “webOS Re:New Program” (Programa WebOS Re:New) se encuentra abajo del logotipo.

webOS Re:New Program

Cada año, una TV nueva durante 5 años

Siempre como nuevo, incluso al agregarle nuevas características y conveniencia.

Cinco rectángulos de distintos colores se escalonan uno arriba del otro, cada uno marcado con un año, del “webOS 24” al “webOS 28”. Entre los rectángulos, hay flechas que apuntan hacia arriba, marcadas desde la “Actualización 1” hasta la “Actualización 4”.

Con el programa webOS Re:New, los clientes pueden disfrutar de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años, lo que asegura un total de cinco versiones de webOS, incluida la versión instalada en el momento de la compra.

*El programa webOS Re:New brinda soporte para un total de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años a partir de la versión preinstalada de webOS, y la programación de las actualizaciones varía de fin de mes a comienzo de año.

**Las actualizaciones y la programación de algunas características, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo o la región.

***Las actualizaciones disponibles para 2023 incluyen modelos UHD y posteriores.

Tu TV sabe lo que te gusta

Mi perfil

Tu espacio está dedicado a ti

Con Mi perfil, puedes crear fácilmente un perfil para cada miembro de la familia. Cada uno obtiene una pantalla principal personal en la que se muestran recomendaciones personalizadas de contenido.

Mostrando un hogar moderno, el televisor LG OLED y la barra de sonido se combinan con el soporte Synergy.

Quick Card

Toma un atajo a tus favoritos

Con solo un clic. Quick Card te permite ir a donde quieras en un segundo, ya sea al centro de videojuegos o a tus listas de reproducciones favoritas o a la oficina en casa.

En una LG TV, se muestra una imagen de una mujer y un perro en un campo extenso. En la parte inferior de la pantalla, el texto “Recomienda nuevas palabras clave cada vez que presionas el botón del micrófono en el control remoto” aparece al lado de un gráfico circular rosa y morado. En franjas rosas se muestran las siguientes palabras clave: Películas con perros, Perro, Otoño, Relajación, Amistad. Frente a la LG TV, el LG Magic Remote apunta hacia la TV y círculos concéntricos de color morado neón aparecen alrededor del botón del micrófono. Junto al control, aparece una imagen de un dedo presionando un botón y el texto “Pulsación corta”.

AI Concierge

Tus favoritos a tu servicio

AI Concierge aprende sobre ti a través de tu historial de búsqueda y recomienda contenido y palabras clave preestablecidas, como “Para ti”, “Recomendado”, “En tendencia” y “Consejos”.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido reducido o limitado puede variar según la región y la conectividad de red.

***Se puede crear un número ilimitado de perfiles, pero la pantalla de inicio solamente mostrará un máximo de 10 perfiles.

****Las funciones, los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y al momento del lanzamiento.

*****En AI Concierge, la palabra clave “Para ti” solo puede proporcionarse en países que admitan PLN en su lengua materna.

******Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

*******La característica Siempre listo está disponible con el LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80.

Un Magic Remote de LG con el botón circular central, mientras una luz púrpura de neón emana alrededor del botón para resaltarlos. Un suave destello púrpura rodea el control remoto sobre un fondo negro.

Magic remote 

La magia está en tus manos

Libérate de las limitaciones de los botones antiguos. LG Magic Remote activa todas las funciones inteligentes de tu LG TV con un clic, un desplazamiento o tu voz.
* Las funciones y características del Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma.

Consigue conectividad total con tu TV

Una LG TV montada sobre una pared en una sala de estar en la que se visualiza un león y su cachorro. Un hombre está sentado en primer plano con un teléfono inteligente en su mano, en el cual se observa la misma imagen de los leones. Una imagen de tres barras curvas de color rojo neón aparece sobre el teléfono inteligente que apunta hacia la TV.

Conectividad móvil

Transmite el contenido de tus aplicaciones directamente a la TV

Mira contenido desde tu dispositivo iPhone o Android en la pantalla del LG TV y sin preocupaciones con Apple AirPlay y Chromecast integrados.

Mostrando un hogar moderno, el televisor LG OLED y la barra de sonido se combinan con el soporte Synergy.

Home Hub

Controla tu hogar inteligente desde un solo lugar

Home Hub permite controlar de forma fluida el ecosistema inteligente desde la TV, incluidos la Soundbar, los dispositivos móviles e IoT, como la iluminación inteligente, la calefacción, la ventilación, el aire acondicionado, etc. 

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y en otros países.

***La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2, HomeKit y Chromecast integrado puede variar según la región y el idioma.

****LG es compatible con dispositivos wifi “Matter”. Los servicios y características compatibles con “Matter” pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe hacerse a través de la aplicación móvil de ThinQ.

*****El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin un control remoto solo es posible con el procesador IA Alpha 9 y puede variar según los productos y la región.

******Es posible que el servicio de Chromecast integrado aún no esté disponible en el momento de la compra de un OLED CS4, pero podrá disfrutar del servicio luego de instalar las actualizaciones de software de webOS.

Una gran variedad de contenidos listos para ver

Primer plano de una LG TV en la que se muestra una variedad de miniaturas de películas y series de TV. El texto “Colección de acción”, “Bloomber TV+” y “Vistos recientemente” aparece en la imagen. El espacio frente a la TV se ilumina tenuemente como si fuera por la luz de la TV. Detrás de la TV, en la oscuridad, hay más miniaturas de películas y series de TV.

LG Channels

Ahora gratis en LG

Sintoniza LG Channels 3.0 para estar al día con las últimas noticias, tus deportes favoritos, las películas populares y las series de TV, incluso el contenido exclusivo solo en la LG TV.

Aparecen seis miniaturas de películas y programas de TV y, debajo, los logotipos de LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ y Apple TV+.

Servicios OTT

Explora fácilmente tus servicios de streaming favoritos

Adéntrate en una serie de forma sencilla, con acceso a tus servicios de streaming y apps favoritas.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

***Se requiere una suscripción aparte y sus entidades relacionadas para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+.

****Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países.

*****Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus filiales.

Pantalla ultragrande

Potenciamos tus emociones

La pantalla ultragrande brinda a tu entretenimiento la escala y la nitidez de las superproducciones cinematográficas.

Un televisor LG ultragrande montado sobre la pared marrón de una sala de estar y rodeado de muebles modulares de color crema muestra un rinoceronte en un escenario de safari.

A cozy concert in a living room is playing on the screen. The WOW Interface menu appears as an overlay and the user navigates to soundbar settings.

WOW Interface

Simplicidad a tu alcance

Accede a WOW Interface en la LG TV para controlar de forma sencilla la Soundbar, por ejemplo, los modos, los perfiles y las prácticas funciones, inclusive cuando estás viendo.

*La barra de sonido puede comprarse por separado, y el control de modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del control remoto del televisor LG está limitado solamente a ciertas funciones. 

***Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Para las actualizaciones se necesita una conexión de red.

****UHD es compatible con WOW Interface.

Sumérgete en las superproducciones y batallas contra jefes

FILMMAKER Mode

Lo verás justo como lo soñaron los directores.

Sumérgete en la toma más auténtica. FILMMAKER Mode ofrece películas con ajustes precisos, como los que tenía previstos el director.

Un hombre en un oscuro estudio de edición mira un televisor LG que muestra una puesta de sol. En la parte inferior derecha de la imagen está el logotipo de FILMMAKER Mode.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**FILMMAKER Mode es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc.

Una experiencia cinematográfica en tu hogar

La magia del cine en la comodidad de tu hogar

El ambiente de una sala de cine recreado en tu hogar. HDR10 Pro garantiza que cada película se pueda ver en su auténtica gloria, con un color y un contraste excepcionalmente precisos para ofrecer experiencias cinematográficas más inmersivas.

Una familia sentada cerca de una pequeña mesa en el piso de una sala de estar poco iluminada mira hacia arriba a un televisor LG montado sobre la pared, que muestra una imagen de la Tierra vista desde el espacio.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics en función de la calidad de imagen del estándar “HDR10”.

Experiencia de juego poderosa

Sumérgete en la acción a toda velocidad

Los juegos inmersivos con HGiG se mantienen fluidos a alta velocidad con ALLM, y eARC garantiza que todo tenga un sonido increíble.

Un juego de carreras de autos en la línea de llegada con el cartel “¡GANA!”, mientras el jugador se aferra al joystick. Los logotipos de ALLM, eARC y HGiG se encuentran en la parte inferior izquierda.

*HGiG es un grupo de empresas de la industria de los juegos y las pantallas para televisores que trabajan de forma voluntaria y se reúnen para definir y poner a disposición del público guías para mejorar la experiencia de juego en HDR de los consumidores.

**La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.

Controles justo donde los necesitas

No te detengas para usar el optimizador de juegos y el panel de control de juegos.

Una escena de juego de FPS con el panel de control del juego apareciendo sobre la pantalla durante la partida. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Optimizador del juego apareciendo sobre el juego.

*El panel de control del juego solamente se activa cuando “Optimizador del juego” y “Panel de control del juego” están activados. 

**Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Acceso a todos tus juegos favoritos

Miles de universos de juego al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca increíble de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid que muestra “Trine 4: The Nightmare Price”. Una pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW mostrando miniaturas de cinco juegos diferentes a la derecha.

*Las asociaciones respaldadas pueden variar según el país.

**Es posible que sea necesaria una suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Puede ser necesaria la suscripción a Boosteroid.

Sustentabilidad

Descubre la visión del televisor LG UHD AI para el futuro

Elige lo mejor para el planeta con embalajes ligeros y ecológicos y credenciales de sostenibilidad global.

Embalaje del televisor LG UHD sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

*Las asociaciones respaldadas pueden variar según el país.

**Los siguientes modelos están fabricados con plástico reciclado: Soportes inferiores UT90 (75/65/55/50") y UT80 (86/75/70").

Imprimir

Especificación clave

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Salida de audio

    20W

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1446 x 835 x 69.8

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    14.8

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1446 x 835 x 69.8

  • Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1446 x 891 x 303.5

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1625 x 970 x 141

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    1387 x 303.5

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    14.8

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    15

  • Peso del embalaje

    20.7

  • Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

    200 x 300

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Resolución de pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de retroiluminación

    Directa

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

CONNECTIVITY

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • Entrada HDMI

    3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM)

  • Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (v 5.1)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

ACCESSIBILITY

  • escala de grises

    Si

  • Alto contraste

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

GAMING

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Si

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

  • Escalador AI

    Mejora 4K

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Si

  • Modo de imagen

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Calibración Automática

    Si

AUDIO

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Salida de audio

    20W

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • Dirección del altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sonido AI

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Voz clara Pro

    Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

  • Afinación acústica IA

    Ready (se requiere Magic Remote)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

    Si

  • Salida de audio simultánea

    Si

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

    Sí (con LG ThinQ)

  • Control Magic Remote

    Ready (se requiere Magic Remote)

  • Amazon Alexa

    Ready (se requiere Magic Remote)

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

  • Navegador web completo

    Si

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Compartir Habitación a Habitación

    Sí (Receptor)

  • Configuración familiar

    Si

  • Cámara USB compatible

    Si

  • Panel de Control

    Si

  • Compatible con Apple Home

    Si

POWER

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

    AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remoto

    Standard Remote

  • Baterías Remote Control

    Sí (AAA x 2EA)

  • Montaje en pared

    Sí (Attached)

Lo que dice la gente

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 