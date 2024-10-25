Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
OLED97M4PSA

Vista frontal con el televisor LG OLED evo M4 SIGNATURE OLED97M4PSA en un soporte, emblema de 11 años como la marca número 1 del mundo en OLED, logo del programa webOS Re:New, y una caja Zero Connect con transferencia de video y audio 4K inalámbrica conectada a un televisor, y una señal Wi-Fi saliendo de la caja.

Imagen de las imágenes de título de Apple TV en el televisor LG

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV 

Solo abre la aplicación Apple TV en tu televisión LG para canjear.

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

OLED97M4

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Categoría ganadora

Componentes y accesorios de audio/video

Más información

webOS

Pocket-lint

webOS de LG, el mejor sistema operativo para televisiones inteligentes

Más información

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

“Ganadora” de iF Design Award

Más información

*Los Premios CES a la Innovación se basan en los materiales descriptivos presentados a los jueces. CTA no verificó la exactitud de ninguna declaración ni de ninguna afirmación realizada y no probó el artículo al que se concedió el premio.

Siente la libertad de la TRANSFERENCIA INALÁMBRICA en video y audio 4K.

Años de compromiso con la innovación no se pueden imitar de la noche a la mañana. Explora nuevas alturas de entretenimiento con LG OLED, líder mundial. Experimenta la libertad de la transmisión inalámbrica de video y audio 4K, y crea nuevas e ilimitadas formas de disfrutar tu espacio.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El Stand es compatible con el modelo LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 de 97” pero no se incluye con el producto, y su venta está sujeta a disponibilidad por país o region

***El modelo de 97 pulgadas es LG SIGNATURE OLED M e incluye el Zero Connect Box.

Un emblema dorado del televisor OLED número 1 del mundo durante 11 años sobre un fondo negro. Un foco brilla sobre el emblema y estrellas abstractas doradas llenan el cielo sobre él.

No. 1 en el mundo

11 años después, seguimos en la CIMA .

Nuestro reinado como OLED favorito del mundo continúa.

*Fuente Omdia: Unidades vendidas del 2013 al 2023. Cualquier modificación en los resultados será responsabilidad de la consultora emisora. Para más detalles visita www.omdia.com

Siente la diferencia con la impresionante conexión inalámbrica.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 desde un ángulo alto en un espacio oscuro iluminado por un foco, con múltiples consolas y dispositivos conectados a él mediante cables que parecen desordenados antes de desvanecerse. Zero Connect Box aparece con dispositivos y consolas cuidadosamente organizados detrás de él, aparece una señal de Wi-Fi roja y se emite un rayo rojo hacia el televisor mientras la perspectiva gira hacia abajo para mostrar una vista completa del televisor.

Zero Connect

Por la tecnología que te libera.

Tres imágenes muestran una Zero Connect Box. El primero muestra un cable conectado a la Zero Connect Box. El segundo muestra una Zero Connect Box encima de una pequeña mesa con dispositivos debajo. El tercero muestra una Zero Connect Box encima de una mesa grande con dispositivos y consolas debajo.

Zero Connect Box abre un nuevo y emocionante capítulo en el legado de LG OLED con su vanguardia. Simplemente conecta dispositivos de todo tipo directamente al Zero Connect Box en lugar de varios cables al televisor.

Libre de problemas

Con múltiples puertos, conecta tus dispositivos favoritos al Zero Connect Box , y evita conectar todos los cables directo al televisor.

Libre de cables adicionales

Disfruta de un espacio ordenado con solo un cable de alimentación electríca del televisor, para una visualización más limpia y con menos distracciones.

Libre de obstáculos

Coloca el TV y el Zero Connect Box donde más te convenga para armonizar tu ambiente. 

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Zero Connect Box debe instalarse más abajo que el receptor inalámbrico del televisor.

***Los dispositivos adicionales deben conectarse mediante cable a Zero Connect Box.

****Se requiere conexión de cable de alimentación tanto a la pantalla del televisor como a Zero Connect Box.

*****El Stand es compatible con el modelo LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 de 97” pero no se incluye con el producto, y su venta está sujeta a disponibilidad por país o region.

******El modelo de 97 pulgadas es LG SIGNATURE OLED M e incluye el Zero Connect Box.

Asociaciones elegantes muestran la innovación de LG.

Más allá de los límites, LG SIGNATURE OLED M en Range Rover House.

Se testigo de la unión de innovación y lujo que traspasa los límites, cuando LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 y Range Rover Sport SV se encuentran en la prestigiosa Range Rover House.

Colaboración exclusiva con Monocle

En una alianza confiable con Monocle, LG presenta un impresionante libro de marca que muestra cómo vivir más allá con un diseño con visión de futuro. Trabajando en estrecha colaboración, LG y Monocle combinan el diseño de vanguardia de LG SIGNATURE con la artesanía del LG SIGNATURE OLED M4, creando la mayor sinergia en innovación y lujo.

Sintonízalo de forma inalámbrica para un mundo sin límites

Ultimate Gaming

Los video juegos también se unen al mundo inalámbrico.

Elimina desgarros y retrasos de imagen gracias a la compatibilidad G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, modo de 120 Hz y VRR integrados, además mantén tu cabeza en el juego con total concentración gracias a la conectividad inalámbrica sin distracciones.

*Certificado por ""Excellent Gaming Performance"" y Tiempos de Respuesta por Intertek.

**VRR varía de 40 Hz a 120 Hz y es una especificación certificada de HDMI 2.1.

Controles justo donde los necesitas

No te detengas para usar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Una escena de juego FPS con el panel de juego que aparece sobre la pantalla durante el juego a la izquierda. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego a la derecha.

*El Panel de juego se activa solo cuando "Game Optimizer" y "Game Dashboard" están activados.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Accede a todos tus video juegos favoritos.

Miles de video juegos al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

La pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid que muestra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" y otra imagen de la pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden diferir según el país.

**Se requiere una suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Se requiere una suscripción a Boosteroird.

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Ve escenas de películas auténticas, sin cables desordenados.

Transforma la noche de cine. La imagen ultra vívida de Dolby Vision se combina con FILMMAKER MODE™ para preservar la intención del director, optimizando la calidad de la imagen y garantizando que no haya distorsión y sobre procesamiento.

Un director frente a un panel de control editando la película ""Killers of the Flower Moon"" en un televisor LG OLED. Una cita de Martin Scorsese: ""Para verla en casa, cada película debe verse en modo cineasta ,"" superpone la imagen con el logotipo ""Killers of the Flower Moon"", el logotipo de Apple TV+ y un logotipo ""próximamente". Logotipo de Dolby Vision Logotipo de FILMMAKER MODE™

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.   

**FILMMAKER MODE es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Atractivos paisajes sonoros que te rodean.

Escucha la acción que te rodea con la claridad incomparable, con detalles finos y la profundidad que solo Dolby Atmos puede ofrecer. 

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 en la pared de una sala de estar y círculos abstractos que emiten el televisor y llenan la habitación.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Procesador AI α 11

El único procesador dedicado a OLED que redefine la experiencia a través del aprendizaje profundo, los gráficos y la velocidad.

Más información

6.7 más

Rendimiento de AI más rápido 

7.7 más

Gráficos mejorados 

2.8 más

Velocidades de procesamiento 

*La comparación se basa en un televisor convencional con procesador AI alpha 5.

**Imagen de pantalla simulada. 

Inteligencia que incrementa la experiencia OLED.

Se muestran tres imágenes. El primero muestra un LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 en un espacio habitable moderno que muestra una actuación musical en la pantalla. Ondas circulares azules que representan personalización rodean el televisor y el espacio. El segundo muestra a una mujer con penetrantes ojos azules y una blusa naranja quemada en un espacio oscuro. Las líneas rojas que representan los refinamientos de la IA cubren parte de su rostro, que es brillante y detallado, mientras que el resto de la imagen parece aburrido. El tercero muestra un LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 mientras burbujas y ondas sonoras se emiten desde la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

Personalización de AI

Se sincroniza con tu forma de ver el TV.

AI Picture Wizard

Selecciona tus imágenes favoritas y AI Picture Wizard creará una imagen adaptada exactamente a tu gusto único entre 85 millones de posibilidades y luego la guardará en tu perfil.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 en un apartamento urbano moderno. Aparece una cuadrícula superpuesta sobre la imagen como un escaneo del espacio, y luego se proyectan ondas sonoras azules desde la pantalla, llenando perfectamente la habitación con sonido.

Ajuste Acústico AI

El sistema de sonido detecta el layout de tu habitación y el lugar donde estás sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.

Una imagen de un televisor LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante la noche. La imagen de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales

Noche

Una imagen de un televisor LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante el día. La imagen de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales

Día

Control de Brillo AI

Ya sea de día o de noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz en tu espacio y equilibra la imagen en consecuencia para obtener imágenes nítidas y claras.

Imagen AI Pro

Siente el auténtico realismo en cada imagen.

Súper Escalador AI

Después de clasificar el cuadro, las escenas escalan de manera mucho más realistas con la Reducción de Ruido AI y la Súper Resolución AI.

Procesador de Director AI

Disfruta las películas con una recreación más clara de la gradación de color y los matices emocionales previstos por el Director.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Sonido AI Pro

Escucha cada detalle sonoro en todas las escenas.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 muestra a los músicos en la pantalla mientras burbujas y ondas sonoras se emiten desde la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

Sonido envolvente virtual de 11.1.2 canales

Experimenta la increíble inmersión de un sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 11.1.2 que lo abarca todo.

Una mujer cantando con un micrófono en la mano y gráficos de círculos naranjas alrededor de la boca para mostrar el paisaje sonoro.

Remasterización de Voz por AI

Incluso en escenas con mucho ruido, escucha al personaje principal hablar sobre toda la acción.

Un hombre que conducía una motocicleta por una pista de tierra con gráficos circulares brillantes alrededor de la motocicleta.

Amplificador de Soniido Dinámico

Las mejoras del procesador AI le dan a tu sonido un impulso dinámico lleno de potencia.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 muestra a músicos tocando, con gráficos de círculos brillantes alrededor de los micrófonos e instrumentos.

Control de Sonido Adaptativo

El control de sonido adaptativo equilibra el audio según el género en tiempo real para lograr una gran claridad.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround y AI Voice Remastering solo están disponibles en el procesador alpha 11 AI.

***Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido.

****El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

Potenciador de Brillo Max

Un algoritmo de aumento de luz mejorado y una arquitectura de control de luz aumentan el brillo en un 30% comparado con un televisor OLED tradicional.

*El brillo puede variar según el modelo, el tamaño del TV y de la la región/país.

**Hasta un 30% más brillante comparado con una imagen completa de un TV convencional OLED, basado en mediciones internas. 

***Hasta un 30% mayor comparado con un OLED que no es OLED evo, excepto en 48/42”

Una ballena saltando del océano sobre un fondo negro. Las palabras "hasta un 150% más brillante" aparecen encima de la ballena y se vuelven más brillantes.

Contraste Infinito.

Las escenas cobran vida donde las sombras más oscuras y las luces más brillantes se entrelazan.

La Vía Láctea llena el cielo nocturno sobre la escena de un cañón. Encima de la imagen, "el gris no es negro" está escrito en mayúsculas blancas sobre un fondo negro. La pantalla está dividida en dos lados y marcada como "Otros" y "LG OLED". El otro lado es notablemente más tenue y de menor contraste, mientras que el lado LG OLED es brillante y con un alto contraste. El lado LG OLED también cuenta con la certificación Discomfort Glare Free.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**'Otros' se refiere a tecnología OLED que no es de LG.

***Los paneles de TV OLED de LG cuentan con la certificación Discomfort Glare Free de UL según el método de evaluación Unified Glare Rating (UGR).

****Verificación emitida cuando la UGR es inferior a 22 al ver televisión entre 70 lux y 300 lux.

Una escena urbana bulliciosa al atardecer con colores llamativos y contrastes.

100% Fidelidad de Color y Volumen

El volumen de color del 100 % realza los tonos intensos, mientras que la fidelidad del color del 100 % preserva los tonos sin distorsión.

*El panel LG OLED está certificado por Intertek para una fidelidad de color del 100 % medida según CIE DE2000 con 125 patrones de color.

**El volumen de la gama de colores de la pantalla (CGV) es equivalente o excede el CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según lo verifica de forma independiente Intertek. 

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 en un soporte frente a ventanas del piso al techo en un apartamento moderno y soleado.

Diseño elegante y delgado.

Diseño inigualable para una elegancia en tu hogar.

A la izquierda, una perspectiva en ángulo de primer plano del LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 sobre un soporte y arte abstracto en rosa y naranja en la pantalla. A la derecha, Zero Connect Box sobre una mesa pequeña frente al LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 montado en la pared y una imagen brillante de un helicóptero naranja sobre montañas nevadas.

Una apariencia limpia con un diseño simplemente elegante.

Deléitate con la elegancia de un diseño premium, con una pantalla elegante y refinada que se integra ingeniosamente en tu hogar.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Zero Connect Box debe instalarse más abajo que el receptor inalámbrico del televisor.

***Los dispositivos adicionales deben conectarse mediante cable a Zero Connect Box.

****Se requiere conexión de cable de alimentación tanto a la pantalla del televisor como a Zero Connect Box.

*****El Stand es compatible con el modelo LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 de 97” pero no se incluye con el producto, y su venta está sujeta a disponibilidad por país o region.

******El modelo de 97 pulgadas es LG SIGNATURE OLED M e incluye el Zero Connect Box.

Ajuste perfecto con LG Audio

Una barra de sonido de primer nivel digna de un televisor LG OLED.

Interfaz WOW

Acceda a la interfaz WOW en el televisor LG para un control simple de la barra de sonido, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles.

Se reproduce un concierto en la pantalla y el LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 y la LG Soundbar emiten círculos blancos por la habitación.

WOW Orquesta

WOW Orquesta junta el sonido de la barra de sonido y el televisor al mismo tiempopara maximizar la potencia de audio.

WOWCAST Integrado

Rompe con los cables y escucha todo el potencial de la calidad de audio de tu LG Soundbar con WOWCAST.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado y el Control del Modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

***Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

****Interfaz WOW/WOW Orchestra/WOWCAST con Televisores compatibles: OLED G4, C4, B4 y M4.

webOS 24

Engrandece la experiencia de ver el TV.

Experimenta una televisión diseñada para ti con Mi Perfil, Asistente de Imagen AI, Conserje de AI y Tarjetas Rápidas.

Experimenta la televisión como nunca con Mi perfil, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge y Quick Card.
Engrandece la experiencia de ver el TV. Obtén más información

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

El logotipo de webOS flota en el centro sobre un fondo negro y el espacio de abajo está iluminado con los colores del logotipo: rojo, naranja y amarillo. Las palabras "webOS Re:New Program" se encuentran debajo del logotipo.

webOS Re:New Program

Cada año, como si fuera nuevo durante 5 años.

Con webOS: Renew Program cada año tendrás una actualización del sistema operativo hasta el 2028.

Cinco rectángulos de diferentes colores están escalonados hacia arriba, cada uno etiquetado con un año desde "webOS 24" hasta "webOS 28". Las flechas que apuntan hacia arriba se encuentran entre los rectángulos, etiquetadas desde "Actualización 1" hasta "Actualización 4".

Con el programa webOS Re:New, los clientes pueden disfrutar de cuatro actualizaciones totales del sistema operativo durante cinco años, lo que garantiza un total de cinco versiones de webOS, incluida la actual en el momento de la compra.

*webOS Re:New Program cuenta un total de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años, más la versión actual en el momento de la compra, y el cronograma de actualización del sistema puede variar dependiendo de cada año (durante 2025-2028).

**Las actualizaciones y el cronograma de algunas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región.

***Las actualizaciones están disponibles también para modelos 2023, incluyen modelos UHD y modelos superiores.

Imprimir

Especificación clave

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    2155 x 1240 x 28.2

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    57.5

Todas las especificaciones

CONNECTIVITY

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • Entrada HDMI

    3ea (soporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 puertos))

  • Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (v 5.1)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    2155 x 1240 x 28.2

  • Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    2155 x 1628 x 580

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    1658 x 580

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    57.5

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    64.5

  • Peso del embalaje

    101.0

  • Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

    600 x 400

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    2715 x 1530 x 335

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K OLED

  • Resolución de pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Amplia gama de colores

    OLED Color

ACCESSIBILITY

  • escala de grises

    Si

  • Alto contraste

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

GAMING

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

  • Compatible con G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Si

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Si

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Si

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    Menos que 0.1ms

  • Dolby Vision para juegos (4K 120Hz)

    Si

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α11 AI 4K

  • Escalador AI

    α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Selección de género AI

    Si (SDR/HDR)

  • Control de brillo AI

    Si

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Si (OLED Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

  • Tecnología de atenuación

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Modo de imagen

    10 modos (Asistente de imagen personalizado, Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Filmmaker, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Iluminada), (ISF)Experto(Habitación oscura))

  • Calibración Automática

    Si

  • AI Picture Pro

    Si

AUDIO

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Salida de audio

    60W

  • Sistema de altavoces

    4.2 Ch

  • Dirección del altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Sonido AI

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Voz clara Pro

    Si (AI Voice remasterizado)

  • Afinación acústica IA

    Si

  • WiSA Ready

    Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

    Si

  • Salida de audio simultánea

    Si

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • WOW Orquesta

    Si

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • Amazon Alexa

    Sí (incorporado)

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

  • Control de voz manos libres

    Si

  • Navegador web completo

    Si

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Vista múltiple

    Si (hasta 4 vistas)

  • Compartir Habitación a Habitación

    Sí (Remitente/Receptor)

  • Configuración familiar

    Si

  • Siempre listo

    Si

  • Cámara USB compatible

    Si

  • Panel de Control

    Si

  • Compatible con Apple Home

    Si

TRANSMISIÓN

  • Recepción de TV Digital

    ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), ISDB-T (Terrestre)

  • Recepción de TV Análoga

    NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

POWER

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remoto

    Magic Remote Premium PM24 con NFC

  • Baterías Remote Control

    Sí (AAA x 2EA)

  • Montaje en pared

    Sí (Attached)

  • Cable emisor de infrarrojos

    Si

