Pantalla LG AI QNED MiniLED QNED90 65 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

65QNED90TSA

(3)
Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED90 with text of LG QNED MiniLED, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

QNED90

TechRadar

“Tiene unos detalles de imagen y unos colores fantásticos… (LG QNED90T/QNED91T, TechRadar, 06/2024)

QNED91

T3

“Para una calidad de imagen confiable y agradable incluso en habitaciones luminosas, la LG QNED91 es la solución perfecta”

(LG QNED91, T3, 06/2024)

webOS

Pocket-lint

webOS de LG, el mejor sistema operativo para televisiones inteligentes

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

“Ganadora” de iF Design Award

Pantalla LG QNED MiniLED QNED90 con una colorida obra de arte.

Se trata del Nuevo QNED

Color nítido en el magnífico LG QNED. Nuestro nuevo procesador y funciones de zonas de atenuación perfeccionan el contenido para que cada píxel se mantenga nítido.

*Pantalla de imagen simulada 

Explora las nuevas innovaciones de LG QNED AI.

El procesador Alpha 8 AI 4K se muestra con una luz naranja que emana desde abajo. Se muestra una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y violeta entre las palabras "WebOS actualizable" y "webOS Re:Nuevo programa". Los televisores LG QNED89, QNED90 y QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada televisor muestra un toque de color y las palabras "Televisor Ultragrande" se muestran encima de los televisores.
Procesador AI α8 4K

La inteligencia de QNED mejora tu experiencia televisiva.

Procesador AI alpha 8 4K de LG con luz naranja que emana debajo y líneas coloridas de la placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.

Inmersión desde dentro. Nuestro avanzado procesador alpha 8 AI 4K  optimiza automáticamente la calidad de audio e imagen para sincronizarse contigo.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Inteligencia que perfecciona la experiencia QNED.

Televisor LG montado en una pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista en la pantalla, como gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras y las palabras "Personalización de IA" en la parte superior izquierda. Una mujer agachada afuera en un día soleado frente a los árboles y un cielo azul, y las palabras "AI Picture Pro" arriba a la izquierda. Televisor LG con burbujas y ondas sonoras que se emiten desde la pantalla y llenan el espacio, y la palabra "AI Sound Pro" en la parte superior izquierda.
Personalización AI

Se sincroniza con tu forma de ver el TV.

Se muestra una galería con 6 imágenes de globos aerostáticos en el cielo. Se seleccionan dos imágenes. A continuación aparece una galería con 6 imágenes de personas haciendo burbujas. Se seleccionan 2 más. Aparece una pantalla negra con un ícono de carga rosa y morado. Aparece un paisaje místico y los refinamientos aparecen gradualmente de izquierda a derecha.

Una imagen hecha a tu gusto.

Selecciona tus imágenes favoritas y AI Picture Wizard creará una imagen adaptada exactamente a tu gusto único entre 85 millones de posibilidades y luego la guardará en tu perfil.

Televisor LG montado en la pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista mostrado en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras.

Ajuste Acústico AI 

Audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio.

El sistema de sonido detecta el diseño de tu habitación y el lugar donde está sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor, perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación. 

LG TV y una barra se sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante la noche. La imagen de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Noche

LG TV y una barra se sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante el día. La imagen de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Día

Inteligencia que brilla con cualquier luz.

Ya sea de día o noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz en su espacio y equilibra la imagen en consecuencia para obtener imágenes nítidas y claras.

Imagen AI Pro

Siente el auténtico realismo en cada imagen.

La claridad en la potencia AI y la nitidez de color.

Haz de cada escena una obra maestra. AI Super Upscaling utiliza algoritmos de aprendizaje profundo para mejorar el contenido en tiempo real para que todo lo que veas se vea sorprendentemente nítido.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85 cuentan con AI Picture Pro y AI Super Upscaling.

**Los modelos con procesador alpha 9/alpha 8 (QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80) cuentan con Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.

***AI Picture Pro no funcionará con ningún contenido protegido por derechos de autor en servicios OTT.

****La calidad de la imagen del contenido mejorado variará según la resolución de la fuente.

Sonido AI Pro

Escucha cada detalle sonoro en todas las escenas.

El TV LG emite burbujas y ondas sonoras desde la pantalla y llena el espacio.

Audio realista que se eleva a través de la habitación.

Experimenta la increíble inmersión de un sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 9.1.2 que lo abarca todo. 

Un hombre manejando una motocicleta por una pista de tierra con gráficos circulares brillantes alrededor de la motocicleta.

Sonido impactante que impresiona

Las mejoras del procesador AI te brindan un Amplificador Dinámico de Sonido repleto de potencia.
Televisor LG que muestra a músicos actuando, con gráficos circulares brillantes alrededor del espacio.

El sonido se adapta a cualquier contenido.

Adaptive Sound Control equilibra el audio según el género en tiempo real para lograr claridad.

*Imágenes de pantallas simuladas.   

**Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido.

*** El sonido puede variar según el entorno.

webOS 24

Haz tuya tu experiencia televisiva

Experimenta la televisión hecha para ti con AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge y Quick Cards.

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.                                                                                                

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.                                                                      

***Imagen de pantalla simulada.

El logotipo de webOS flota en el centro sobre un fondo negro, y el espacio de abajo está iluminado con los colores del logotipo: rojo, naranja y amarillo. Las palabras "webOS Re:New Program" se encuentran debajo del logotipo.
webOS Re:New Program

Todos los años un nuevo TV, por 5 años

Siempre está como nuevo, incluso cuando agregamos nuevas características.

Cinco rectángulos de diferentes colores están escalonados hacia arriba, cada uno etiquetado con un año desde "webOS 24" hasta "webOS 28". Las flechas que apuntan hacia arriba se encuentran entre los rectángulos, etiquetadas desde "Actualización 1" hasta "Actualización 4".

Con el programa webOS Re:New, los clientes pueden disfrutar de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años, lo que garantiza un total de cinco versiones de webOS, incluida la actual en el momento de la compra..

*El programa webOS Re:New admite un total de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años, el umbral es la versión preinstalada de webOS y el cronograma de actualización varía desde fin de mes hasta comienzos de año.

**Las actualizaciones y el cronograma de algunas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región.

***Las actualizaciones disponibles para 2023 incluyen modelos UHD y superiores.

Tu TV sabe lo que amas.

Mi Perfil

Tu espacio está dedicado a ti.

Con Mi Perfil, puedes crear fácilmente un perfil para cada miembro de la familia. Todos obtienen una pantalla de inicio personal, con recomendaciones de contenido personalizadas.

Mostrando un hogar moderno, el televisor LG OLED y la barra de sonido se combinan con el soporte Synergy.

Quick Card

Toma un atajo a tus favoritas

Sólo un clic. Quick Card te lleva a donde quieras en un segundo, ya sea tu centro de juegos, tus listas de reproducciones favoritas o tu oficina en casa.

Un televisor LG muestra la imagen de una mujer y un perro en un vasto campo. En la parte inferior de la pantalla, se muestra el texto "Recomendar nuevas palabras clave cada vez que presione el botón del micrófono en el control remoto" junto a un gráfico circular de color rosa y violeta. Las barras rosas muestran las siguientes palabras clave: Películas con perros, Perro, Otoño, Relajación, Amistad. Frente al televisor LG, el LG Magic Remote apunta hacia el televisor con círculos concéntricos de color púrpura neón alrededor del botón del micrófono. Al lado del control remoto, se muestra un gráfico de un dedo presionando un botón y el texto "Pulsación corta".

AI Concierge

 

Tus favoritos a tus servicio

AI Concierge lo conoce a través de su historial de búsqueda y recomienda contenido y palabras clave preestablecidas, incluidas "Para usted", "Recomendado", "Tendencias actuales" y "Consejos".

Un televisor LG muestra una imagen de un amanecer con la hora, fecha, clima y temperatura, y el texto "Buenos días". Aparece y desaparece un bocadillo con el texto "Hola LG", seguido de un bocadillo con el texto "Muéstrame el calendario de esta semana". La pantalla se desvanece y muestra un calendario de Google y un horario diario.

Siempre listo 

Tu asistente siempre está listo para servir.

Cualquier información que desees, ya sea la hora, el clima, alertas deportivas o incluso Google Calendar y Google Photos, pregúntale a tu asistente de inteligencia artificial. Tu asistente siempre está listo para ayudar.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Es posible que se muestre contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de la red.

***Se puede crear una cantidad ilimitada de perfiles; sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

****Las funciones, menús y aplicaciones admitidos anteriormente pueden variar según el país y el momento del lanzamiento.

*****La palabra clave "Para usted" en AI Concierge solo se puede proporcionar en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

******Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

*******La función Siempre listo está disponible con LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80.

Un LG Magic Remote con el botón circular del medio, mientras una luz violeta de neón emana alrededor del botón para resaltarlos. Un suave resplandor violeta rodea el control remoto sobre un fondo negro.

Magic remote 

La magia está en tus manos

Libérate de las limitaciones de los botones anticuados. LG Magic Remote desbloquea

todaslas funciones inteligentes de su televisor LG con un clic, desplazamiento o su voz.

*Las funciones y características de Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma.

Multi View

Multiplica tu vista, multiplica tu diversión

Cuando una pantalla no sea suficiente, divídela en 2 a 4 segmentos.

Utiliza tu televisor como monitor dual para tu PC o agrega más

pantalla para buscar en la web y mirar en PiP al mismo tiempo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**La configuración de imagen y sonido en ambas pantallas es la misma.

***La compatibilidad con el modo de 2 pantallas/4 pantallas varía según el modelo y el país. (El modo de pantalla 3 y 4 solo está disponible con las series M4 y G4).

Obtén conectividad total desde tu TV.

Un televisor LG montado en la pared de una sala de estar, que muestra un león y un cachorro de león. Un hombre sentado en primer plano con un teléfono inteligente en la mano muestra la misma imagen de leones. Un gráfico de tres barras curvas de color rojo neón se muestra justo encima del teléfono inteligente que apunta hacia el televisor.

Conéctividad móvil

Transmite tus aplicaciones directamente a tu televisor.

Ve contenido desde tu iPhone o dispositivo Android en la pantalla de tu televisor LG sin esfuerzo con Apple AirPlay y Chromecast integrados.

Mostrando un hogar moderno, el televisor LG OLED y la barra de sonido se combinan con el soporte Synergy.

Centro de inicio 

Controla tu hogar inteligente desde un solo lugar.

Home Hub permite un control perfecto de tu ecosistema inteligente desde tu televisor, incluidos dispositivos móviles, barras de sonido y IoT como iluminación inteligente, calefacción, ventilación y aire acondicionado, etc.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.

***Compatibilidad con AirPlay 2, HomeKit y Chromecast integrado y puede variar según la región y el idioma.

****LG admite dispositivos Wi-Fi 'Matter'. Los servicios y funciones compatibles con 'Matter' pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la aplicación móvil ThinQ.

*****El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin control remoto solo es posible con el procesador AI alpha 9 y puede variar según los productos y las regiones.

******Es posible que el servicio integrado Chromecast aún no esté disponible en el momento de la compra de OLED CS4, pero podrá disfrutar del servicio después de instalar las actualizaciones de software webOS.

Una gran variedad de contenido lista para ver.

Un televisor LG en primer plano que muestra una selección de miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión. El texto "Colección de acciones", "Bloomberg TV+" y "Vistos recientemente" se encuentran en la imagen. El espacio frente al televisor está ligeramente iluminado como si fuera la luz del televisor. Detrás del televisor, en la oscuridad, hay más miniaturas de películas y programas

Canales LG 

Ahora gratis en LG 

Sintoniza los canales LG 3.0 para conocer las últimas noticias, deportes favoritos, películas populares y series de televisión, incluso contenido exclusivo solo en LG TV.

Se muestran seis miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión y los logotipos de los canales LG, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ y Apple TV+ se encuentran debajo

Servicios OTT

Explora tus servicios de streaming favoritos fácilmente.


Sumérgete directamente en una nueva serie lo más fácilmente posible, con acceso directo integrado a tus servicios y aplicaciones de streaming favoritos.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

***Se requiere una suscripción separada y sus entidades relacionadas para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+.

****Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.

*****Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados.

TV Ultra Grande

Una escala impresionante que te cautivará.

Una familia en una sala de estar con un televisor LG ultragrande montado en la pared, con una escena del océano que incluye corales y una tortuga en la pantalla.

Inmersión definitiva en entretenimiento a tamaño real. Ve todo tu contenido en una pantalla ultra grande y disfruta de una claridad y escala incomparables para mirar, jugar o hacer ejercicio.

*QNED99 y QNED90 cuentan con diseño de galería.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED85 y QNED80 vienen en un máximo de 86 pulgadas.

***Los modelos aplicados pueden variar según la región.

Precision Dimming

La retroiluminación precisa aporta una claridad nítida.

Ve cada escena con una claridad realista. La tecnología de atenuación de precisión controla cientos de bloques de atenuación para producir la imagen más nítida posible y revelar detalles ocultos.

*QNED99, QNED90 y QNED89 cuentan con Precision Dimming Technology.

**QNED90 y QNED89 cuentan con Precision Dimming.

Millones de escala de grises

Un millón de tonos presentan magníficos detalles.

Un millón de gradaciones dinámicas y niveles de brillo resaltan los detalles más nítidos para nuevos reinos de profundidad.

Una imagen en pantalla dividida de un cisne. A la izquierda, junto con el cisne, se muestran las palabras "LCD convencional" y una barra de color con marcados incrementos. A la derecha, las palabras '1M Greyscale' y una barra de color con una gradación suave con forma de cisne, que es clara y tiene buen contraste.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

QNED Color

Ve cómo los colores brillantes cobran vida

Déjate hipnotizar por los colores increíblemente ricos, incluso más vívidos que el mundo que te rodea.

*QNED99 y QNED90 cuentan con QNED Color Pro y 100 % de volumen de color.

**El volumen de la gama de colores de la pantalla (CGV) es equivalente o superior al CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según lo certificado de forma independiente por Intertek.

Diseño Gallery 

Muestra una obra maestra en tu pared

Muestra tu televisor como una obra de arte. El diseño delgado queda al ras de la pared, por lo que su pantalla se integra perfectamente en su espacio.

Televisor LG montado plano contra la pared de madera con su barra de sonido emparejada. Televisor LG montado con barra de sonido contra la pared gris en una moderna sala de estar con piso de madera que muestra coloridas obras de arte en la pantalla. Una perspectiva en ángulo de una sala de estar con piso de mármol y un televisor LG montado contra la pared de color beige que muestra una vista aérea del océano tropical y un barco en él.

*QNED99 y QNED90 cuentan con diseño de galería.

**QNED99 y QNED90 vienen en un máximo de 86 pulgadas.

***Los modelos aplicados pueden variar según la región.

Ajuste perfecto con LG Audio.

La excelente barra de sonido digna del LG QNED AI.

Soporte Synergy

Un sonido brillante permanece brillantemente oculto.

Con el soporte Synergy, la barra de sonido S70TY correspondiente se puede instalar fácilmente y combina perfectamente con su televisor QNED.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado.

**El soporte Synergy viene con un soporte de 1 o 2 polos, que puede variar según el país o el producto.

Un control remoto apuntando a un televisor LG que muestra la configuración en el lado derecho de la pantalla.

Interfaz WOW 

Simplicidad a tu alcance.

Acceda a la interfaz WOW en el televisor LG para un control simple de la barra de sonido, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles.

TV LG y barra de sonido LG montadas en la pared de una sala de estar y gráficos de formas brillantes por toda la habitación.
WOW Orquesta

Cada imagen está perfectamente en tono.

WOW Orchestra reúne en sinergia el sonido único de su LG Soundbar y LG QNED.

Televisor LG y barra de sonido LG montados en la pared con un símbolo de Wi-Fi blanco en el medio.

WOWCAST Integrado

Mira tu televisión sin ningún desorden a la vista.

Rompe con los cables y escucha todo el potencial de la calidad de audio de tu LG Soundbar con WOWCAST.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado y el control del modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

***Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

**** Televisores compatibles con interfaz WOW: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80.

*****Televisores compatibles con WOW Orchestra: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85.

******Televisores compatibles con WOWCAST: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85.

*******Los modelos QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 de 80 pulgadas y superiores se pueden combinar con S90TY, S90TR y S70.

Sumérgete en la emoción de las películas y las habilidades de juego.

Modo Dolby Vision y FLIMMAKER 

Escenas cinematográficas auténticas cobran vida

Transforma la noche de cine. La imagen ultra vívida de Dolby Vision se combina con el soporte de FILMMAKER MODE™ para preservar la intención del director, optimizando la calidad de la imagen y garantizando que no haya distorsión ni sobreprocesamiento.

Un hombre en un estudio de edición oscuro mirando un televisor LG mostrando la película 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. El texto en la imagen dice: "Para verlas en casa, todas las películas deben verse en modo cineasta". seguido de "Martin Scorsese, director, Killers of the Flower Moon" debajo. El logotipo de Killers of the Flower Moon, el logotipo de Apple TV y las palabras "Próximamente" se encuentran a continuación.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**FILMMAKER MODE es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc.

Verdadera experiencia cinematográfica

Disfruta de imágenes y audio a gran escala desde tu sofá.

Transforma la forma en que ves tus películas favoritas. Dolby Atmos produce un sonido espacial para sumergirte aún más, mientras que HDR10 Pro garantiza que los colores se vean ricos y vívidos.

Un salón al frente. Una cúpula blanca opaca cruza la habitación y gráficos circulares brillantes rodean la habitación. Logotipo de Dolby Atoms en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'

Advanced Gameplay

Pon tu mirada en victorias colosales.

El juego se mantiene fluido a alta velocidad con FreeSync y VRR, mientras que las configuraciones sencillas hacen que la victoria sea muy fácil.

Una escena borrosa de un coche conduciendo rápido en un juego de carreras. La escena se refina, lo que da como resultado una acción fluida y clara. Logotipo de FreeSync Premium y logotipo de VRR en la esquina superior derecha.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85 cuentan con AMD FreeSync™ Premium y VRR.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC y HGiG.

***VRR es una especificación certificada de HDMI 2.1.

****HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de televisión que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

*****La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.

Ajustes del juego donde los necesitas.

No necesitas pausar para usar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de juego que aparece sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*El Panel de juego se activa solo cuando ""Game Optimizer"" y ""Game Dashboard"" están activados.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Accede todos tus video juegos favoritos 

Miles de video juegos al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroide que muestra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Una pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes a la derecha.

*Los parternships admitidos pueden variar según el país.

**Se requiere una suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Se requiere una suscripción a Boosteroid.

Sustentabilidad

Descubre la visión de LG QNED AI para el mañana.

Elija lo que es mejor para el planeta con envases ligeros, biológicos y credenciales de sostenibilidad global.

Empaque LG QNED sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

*Los parternships admitidas pueden variar según el país.

**El respaldo inferior para todos los QNED y la cubierta trasera completa para QNED85 (65/55/50"") están hechos con plástico reciclado

***Todos los modelos QNED90, QNED85 y 86/75/65/55/50QNED80 cuentan con la certificación “Con evaluación medioambiental”.

Especificación clave

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Amplia gama de colores

    QNED Color Pro

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α8 AI 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Salida de audio

    40W

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.2 Ch

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1452 x 839 x 44.9

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    31.0

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Resolución de pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de retroiluminación

    Mini LED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Amplia gama de colores

    QNED Color Pro

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α8 AI 4K

  • Escalador AI

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Si (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • Selección de género AI

    Si (SDR/HDR)

  • Control de brillo AI

    Si

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • Tecnología de atenuación

    Precision Dimming

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Modo de imagen

    10 modos (Asistente de imagen personalizado, Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Filmmaker, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Iluminada), (ISF)Experto(Habitación oscura))

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

GAMING

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Si

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Si

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Alto contraste

    Si

  • escala de grises

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1452 x 839 x 44.9

  • Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1452 x 904 x 295

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1600 x 970 x 172

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    1165(425) x 295

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    31.0

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    31.4

  • Peso del embalaje

    38.0

  • Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

    400 x 400

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Sonido AI

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Voz clara Pro

    Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

  • WiSA Ready

    Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

    Si

  • Salida de audio simultánea

    Si

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Salida de audio

    40W

  • Afinación acústica IA

    Si

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Dirección del altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.2 Ch

  • WOW Orquesta

    Si

CONNECTIVITY

  • Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (v 5.1)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    4ea (soporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

SMART TV

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Configuración familiar

    Si

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Si

  • Cámara USB compatible

    Si

  • Siempre listo

    Si

  • Amazon Alexa

    Sí (incorporado)

  • Navegador web completo

    Si

  • Panel de Control

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

    Si

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • Vista múltiple

    Si

  • Compartir Habitación a Habitación

    Sí (Receptor)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

  • Compatible con Apple Home

    Si

POWER

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remoto

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Montaje en pared

    Sí (Attached)

  • Baterías Remote Control

    Sí (AA x 2EA)

Lo que dice la gente

