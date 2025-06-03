Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Una sala de estar con una televisión montada en la pared. En la pantalla se muestra una imagen de alta calidad de una ballena saltando fuera del agua.

¿Qué significa una buena calidad de imagen de TV?

LG ha sido pionera en grandes avances de la tecnología de las TV y la calidad de imagen. Explora la gama de TV LG OLED, LG QNED, LG NanoCell, 4K y 8K, que ofrecen una gran experiencia de visión.

¿Qué quiere decir 4K y 8K?

Es la resolución medida por la densidad de píxeles de la pantalla. 4K tiene 3840x2160 píxeles, mientras que 8K tiene 7680x4320 píxeles.

Comparación en paralelo de la imagen de una cordillera con una cuadrícula que representa el número de píxeles por tipo de resolución de pantalla. FHD tiene la menor cantidad de píxeles, mientras que 4K y 8K ofrecen mucho más detalle.

¿Qué es una TV 4K? ¿Qué calidad tiene la resolución 4K?

Las TV 4K tienen 8.3 millones de píxeles, es decir, cuatro veces más que una TV Full HD. Esto permite disfrutar de una experiencia de visión con un nivel de detalle excepcional, incluso en las pantallas más grandes. Pronto 4K sustituirá a 1080p como nuevo estándar. UHD (Definición ultra alta) es idéntico a 4K.¹ ² ³ ⁴

La pantalla de una TV 4K indica que tiene 3840 por 2160 píxeles. Dentro de ella hay un cuadrado más pequeño con la etiqueta FHD. Esto muestra la diferencia de calidad y densidad de píxeles entre FHD y 4K.

¿Qué tipo de contenido 4K está disponible?

Mira contenido 4K variado de plataformas OTT populares, como Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube y más. Desde grandes películas hasta series de TV, documentales y deportes en directo, los contenidos 4K ya están disponibles. Incluso clásicos del cine pueden mejorarse con una calidad similar a 4K con tecnología de superescalamiento de IA.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

¿Qué es el Super Escalador 4K AI?

LG OLED evo con superescalamiento de AI ofrece imágenes más nítidas y detalladas gracias al rendimiento mejorado de la NPU del procesador alfa 11 AI. Esta avanzada tecnología analiza las imágenes en detalle y optimiza la calidad del contenido de OTT, para que puedas tener una experiencia de visión mucho mejor.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

¿Qué es una TV 8K?

Las TV 8K tienen más de 33 millones de píxeles. Sin embargo, a pesar de esta alta resolución, aún no se han lanzado muchos contenidos 8K al mercado.

¿Cómo elegir entre una TV 4K y 8K?

A la hora de elegir entre una TV 4K y 8K, es importante tener en cuenta tus necesidades personales y el entorno de visualización.

 

• Las TV 8K tienen una resolución increíble si quieres disfrutar de la máxima calidad de imagen posible. Sin embargo, es posible que los contenidos en 8K no estén disponibles de forma tan generalizada.

 

• Las TV 4K ofrecen una calidad impresionante y, lo que es más importante, el contenido en 4K es mucho más accesible en plataformas OTT y de streaming, lo que por el momento supone la opción más inteligente. Con la tecnología de superescalamiento de IA 4K de LG, incluso los contenidos que no son 4K se pueden disfrutar con una calidad similar a 4K.² ⁴ ⁵ ⁶

Descubre las TV 4K y encuentra la ideal para ti

Compara fácilmente las funciones para elegir la TV que mejor se adapte a tus necesidades.² ³

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED99
Imagen del producto LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Imagen del producto LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Imagen del producto LG QNED85
QNED85
Imagen del producto LG QNED99
QNED99
Pantalla LG SIGNATURE OLED (97”) LG OLED evo (83”, 77”, 65”) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED 8K MiniLED
Tamaño Hasta 97” (97”, 83”, 77”, 65”) Hasta 97” (97”, 83”, 77”, 65”, 55”, 48”) Hasta 100” (100”, 86”, 75”, 65”, 55”, 50”) Hasta 86” (86”, 75”)
Resolución 4K 4K 4K 8K
Procesador Procesador alpha 11 AI Gen2 Procesador alpha 11 AI Gen2 Procesador alpha 8 AI Gen2 Procesador alpha 9 AI Gen4
Escalador 4K Super Escalador 4K AI Super Escalador 4K AI Super Escalador 4K AI Super Escalador 4K AI
Más información Más información Más información

¹Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

 

²Las funciones pueden variar según el modelo y el tamaño de la pantalla. Consulta las especificaciones detalladas en la página de cada producto.

 

³La compatibilidad con estas funciones puede variar según la región y el país.

 

⁴La calidad de la imagen del contenido mejorado variará según la resolución de origen.

 

⁵Los servicios personalizados pueden variar según las políticas de las aplicaciones de terceros.

 

⁶LG QNED99 es de 8K.

