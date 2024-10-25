Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Pantalla LG AI UHD ThinQ UR8750 86 pulgadas 4K SMART TV + LG Sound Bar SK1D

86UR8750PSA.SK1D

Front view of TV and Soundbar
Una vista frontal del televisor LG UHD

86UR8750PSA

Pantalla LG AI UHD UR87 86 pulgadas 4K SMART TV ThinQ AI

SK1D

LG Soundbar | Barra de sonido LG SK1D | 2.0 canales | conectividad Bluetooth®

Imagen de las imágenes de título de Apple TV en el televisor LG

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV 

Solo abre la aplicación Apple TV en tu televisión LG para canjear.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV  Más información

La imagen de la naturaleza con la montaña rocosa enfrentada desde arriba y desde abajo muestra el contraste y los detalles.

Revela hasta el último detalle

LG UHD TV con HDR10 Pro ofrece niveles de brillo optimizados para colores vivos y detalles notables.

*HDR10 Pro no es un formato propio de LG Dynamic Tone Mapping aplicado cuadro por cuadro para contenido HDR10.

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6

Mejora tu experiencia visual

El procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6 mejora el televisor LG UHD para brindarte una experiencia inmersiva.

*86" UR80 funciona con procesador α7 AI 4K Gen6.

Una vista de la naturaleza, comparó la calidad de la imagen con el contenido que no es 4K y el contenido 4K mejorado.

Redefine la escala 4K

Mira contenido que no sea 4K en pantallas UHD 4K ultra grandes para disfrutar de claridad y precisión en todo momento.

*La calidad de imagen del contenido mejorado variará según la resolución de la fuente.

Tecnología ASC (Control Adaptable de Sonido)

Tecnología ASC (Control Adaptable de Sonido)

El Control Adaptable de Sonido analiza el contenido en tiempo real. Cuando ASC detecta que se está transmitiendo más "diálogos" se ajusta automáticamente para permitir que estos diálogos sean más claros. Y cuando detecta más acción eleva los sonidos bajos para obtener más impacto.

Procesador Automático de Sonido, balance de sonido en cualquier volumen.

Balance de sonido en cualquier volumen.

El Procesador Automático de Sonido optimiza el audio en cada nivel de volumen, ofreciendo un balance de sonido correcto sin importar el volumen.

Bluetooth Stand-by

Bluetooth Stand-by

Cuando la barra de sonido se encuentra en reposo, al momento de mandar la música vía Bluetooth automáticamente el sistema se enciende y comenzará la reproducción de la música.
Especificación clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de audio

20W

Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1927x1104x59.9

Peso del televisor sin soporte

45.2

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Resolución de pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de retroiluminación

Directa

Refresh Rate

60Hz

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Control de brillo AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Modo de imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

Modo HGIG

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

ACCESSIBILITY

Alto contraste

escala de grises

Colores invertidos

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1927x1104x59.9

Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1927x1164x362

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

2115x1215x228

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1532x362

Peso del televisor sin soporte

45.2

Peso del televisor con soporte

45.9

Peso del embalaje

58.4

Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

600x400

AUDIO

Sonido AI

Sonido AI (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

LG Sonido Sync

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Salida de audio simultánea

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de audio

20W

Afinación acústica IA

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Dirección del altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

CONNECTIVITY

Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 1)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (V5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (compartible con eARC, ALLM como se especifica en HDMI 2.1)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

Alerta Deportes

Configuración familiar

LG ThinQ® AI

Cámara USB compatible

Amazon Alexa

Sí (incorporado)

Navegador web completo

Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

Canales LG

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Compartir Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Receptor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

POWER

Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remoto

Magic Remote

Montaje en pared

Sí (Attached)

Baterías Remote Control

Sí (AA x 2EA)

CANALES Y POTENCIA

Potencia

100 Watts

Canales

2.0

Potencia de los Parlantes

50W x 2 (2 Tweeter)

INFORMACIÓN DE PARLANTES

SPL

82dB

Diseño

Compacto

Tweeter - Solo Frontal

2cm

Woofer

2.2"

Impedancia

4ohm

CONECTIVIDAD

Portable In (3.5Ø)

Optico Digital

Sí (1)

USB

Bluetooth 4.0

MODOS DE SONIDO

ASC (Control Adecuado de Sonido)

Standard

Cinema (Ampliación del Campo SoNoro)

EQ Usuario

Modo NocturNo

Control de rango dinámico

FUNCIONALIDAD

Control por Bluetooth App.

Android

Bluetooth Stand-By

Funciones desde el control remoto de TV

Vol + , - , Mute

Sound Sync Bluetooth (LG TV)

Sound Sync Óptico digital

Encendido Automático on/off

Bluetooth (LG TV) / Óptico Digital

Mute

FORMATOS DE REPRODUCCION

LPCM

Dolby Digital

DTS Digital Surround

MP3

WMA

INFORMACIÓN CONEXIÓN ELECTRICA

Cable de Poder

110~220V, 50/60Hz

Consumo de energía apagado

↓0.5W

Consumo de energía

27W

DISEÑO VANGUARDISTA

Diseño Delgado

Si

Diseño estético

Si

Compatibilidad con TV

Ideal para TV de 43" en adelante

Soporte para pared

Si

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Manual de Usuario

Control Remoto

Tarjeta de Garantía

Cable Óptico Digital

DIMENSIONES(CM)(ANCHO X LARGO X ALTO)

Con Caja

16.8x101.2x14.5

Con Caja - Peso Neto

3.5 Kg

Sin Caja

95 x 7.1 x 4.7

Sin Caja - Peso Neto

3.2 Kg

