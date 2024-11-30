We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar SK1
Alle specificaties
BEHUIZING
-
Afmetingen (B x H x D) mm - Hoofdeenheid (zonder voet) mm
650 X 79 X 94
-
Afmetingen (B x H x D) mm - Ingebouwde voet (H) mm
1
-
Materiaal - Hoofdeenheid - Voor
Metalen rooster
-
Materiaal - Hoofdeenheid - Boven / onder
Vorm
-
Nettogewicht (kg) - Hoofd
1,99kg
-
Afmetingen doos (B x H x D) mm
724 x 138 x 202
-
Doostype
Offset
-
Brutogewicht (kg)
2,78kg
-
Houder hoev. - 20ft
1315
-
Houder hoev. - 40ft
2650
-
Houder hoev. - 40ft (HC)
3180
KANAAL / UITGANGSVERMOGEN
-
Kanaal
2.0ch
-
Uitgangsvermogen (THD 10%) - Totaal
40W
-
Uitgangsvermogen (THD 10%) - Voor
20W x 2
LUIDSPREKER
-
Hoofd - SPL
81dB
-
Hoofd - Systeem
Sluiting
-
Hoofd - Woofereenheid
2,25"
-
Hoofd - Impedantie
4 ohm
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Algemeen - Audio-ingang - Hoofdtelefoonaansluiting (3,5 Ø)
Ja
-
Algemeen - Optisch
Ja (1)
-
Algemeen - USB
Ja (alleen service)
-
Draadloos - Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)
Ja
INFORMATIESCHERM
-
LED-indicatiekleur
Ja (3-kleuren LED, 2EA)
GELUIDSMODUS
-
Geluidseffect - Standaard
Ja
-
Geluidseffect - Bass blast
Ja
-
Dynamic Range Control - Aan/Uit
Ja
GEMAK
-
Bediening met tv-afstandsbediening - Vol + , - , mute
Ja
-
Sound-sync - Optisch
Ja
-
Automatisch in-/uitschakelen - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Ja
-
Automatisch in-/uitschakelen - Optisch
Ja/Ja
-
Mute
Ja
-
Bluetooth stand-by
Ja
AUDIOFORMAAT
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
AAC/AAC+ - Bluetooth
Ja
STROOMVERBRUIK
-
Hoofd - Type - SMPS
Ja
-
Hoofd - Verbruik bij uitschakelen
0,5W onder
-
Hoofd - Stroomverbruik
13W
ACCESSOIREKIT
-
Handleiding - Web (met/ Eenvoudige handleiding)
Ja
-
Handleiding - Boek
Eenvoudig/Ja
-
Afstandsbediening - Modelnaam
S17
-
Afstandsbediening - Batterij (grootte)
AAA x 2
-
Batterijen
Ja
-
Garantiekaart
Ja
-
Doostype
Offset
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
