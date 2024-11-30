We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1800 Watt portable party speaker | Meerkleurige feestverlichting | Party Accelerator-controller | Karaoke
1800 Watt portable party speaker | Meerkleurige feestverlichting | Party Accelerator-controller | Karaoke
Alle specificaties
VERSTERKER
-
Uitgangsvermogen *RMS THD : 10% - Voor
450W x 2
-
Uitgangsvermogen *RMS THD : 10% - Subwoofer
900W
-
Functieschakelaar - cd/dvd
Ja/Nee
-
Functieschakelaar - Tuner
Ja
-
Functieschakelaar - AUX1
Ja
-
Functieschakelaar - USB1
Ja
-
Functieschakelaar - USB2
Ja
-
Functieschakelaar - Portable In
Ja
-
Functieschakelaar - Bluetooth
Ja
INTERFACE
-
Audio in - Optisch
Ja
-
Audio in - USB 1
Ja (voor)
-
Audio in - USB 2
Ja (voor)
-
Audio in - Portable In
Ja
-
Audio in - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)
1 (achter)
-
Deurvergrendelingssleutel (schijf)
Ja
-
Systeemaansluiting met luidspreker (voor / subwoofer)
Ingebouwd
-
Radioantenne - FM
Ja
-
Karaokefunctie - Mic volume (op de hoofdset)
Ja
-
Karaokefunctie - Mic jack
2EA (Φ6,3)
-
Karaokefunctie - Echo (op RCU)
Ja
DISPLAY
-
Display type
CM4740
-
Display Demo
Ja
-
Dimmer
Ja
GELUID
-
EQ - Gebruiker EQ
Ja
-
EQ - Cluster1 EQ
Ja
-
EQ - Standaard
Ja
-
EQ - Pop
Ja
-
EQ - Klassiek
Ja
-
EQ - Rock
Ja
-
EQ - Jazz
Ja
-
EQ - Bass blast / Bass blast+
Bass blast
-
EQ - Voetbal
Ja
-
Lokale EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Dangdut
Ja
-
Lokale EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Arabisch
Ja
-
Lokale EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Afro hip-hop
Ja
-
Lokale EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - India
Ja
-
Lokale EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Regueton
Ja
-
Lokale EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Merengue
Ja
-
Lokale EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Salsa
Ja
-
Lokale EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Samba
Ja
-
Lokale EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Axe
Ja
-
Lokale EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Forro
Ja
-
Lokale EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Funk
Ja
-
Lokale EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Sertanejo
Ja
-
Jukebox
Ja
-
DJ-effect
Ja
-
Speakers
Ja
-
DJ-loop
Ja
-
DJ Pro (DJ PAD)
Ja
-
Dj-scratch
Ja
-
Multi-jukebox (iOS niet ondersteund)
Ja
-
Sampler-creator
Ja
-
Party kickstarter
Ja
-
Party kickstarter sampler-creator (iOS niet ondersteund)
Ja
-
Auto-DJ
Ja
-
Kindveilige modus
Ja
VERMOGEN
-
Vereist vermogen - Smal (50/60Hz)
110 of 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Vereist vermogen - Breed
110/220V
-
Opgenomen vermogen
170W
-
Opgenomen vermogen in stand-by
0,5W↓
AUDIOBEDIENING
-
dts Digital Surround
Ja
-
DOLBY AUDIO
Ja
-
2Ch Stereo (bypass)
Ja
-
Mute
Ja
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Afstembereik - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
87,5 ~ 108,0 MHz
-
RDS(PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
-
Favoriete zenders
Ran.50
-
Geheugen/wissen
Ja/Ja
-
Klok/alarm/sleep/set
Ja/Ja/Ja/Ja
AFSPEELBARE SCHIJF, BESTANDSTYPE/KENMERK
-
Schijf
1
-
Type
1 cd-tray
-
Afspeelbare DISC-indeling - Audio-cd
Ja
-
Afspeelbare DISC-indeling - MP3/WMA CD
Ja/Ja
-
Afspeelbare DISC-indeling - cd-r/cd-rw
Ja/Ja
-
Afspeelbare bestandsindeling - MP3
Ja
-
Afspeelbare bestandsindeling - WMA
Ja
-
Afspeelbare bestandsindeling -Bluetooth AAC-codec
Ja
-
Gemak - Herhaal 1/Alle
Ja/Ja
-
Gemak - Jukebox
O (300)
-
Gemak - Shuffle
Ja
-
Gemak - Overslaan - Fwd/Rev
Ja
-
Gemak - Scannen - Fwd/Rev
Ja
-
Gemak - USB directe opname
Ja
-
Gemak - Dubbele USB (USB1 naar USB2 opname)
Ja
-
Gemak - Bluetooth
Ja
-
Gemak - Bluetooth-afstandsbediening app (Android/iOS)
Ja/Nee
-
Gemak - Multicolor (RGB) luidsprekerverlichting
Ja
-
Gemak - Sprankelende verlichting
Ja
-
Gemak - X-flitsverlichting (voorzijde)
Ja
-
Gemak - Led-setverlichting (wiel)
Ja
-
Gemak - Feestversneller
Ja
-
Gemak - MP3/WMA ID3 tag-weergave
Ja
-
Gemak - Bestand/map zoeken met het afspelen van muziek (EZ-bestand zoeken)
Ja
-
Gemak - Bestand verwijderen
Ja
-
Gemak - Bluetooth auto functiewijziging
Ja
-
Gemak - Tv-geluidssynchronisatie
Ja
-
Gemak - Bluetooth power on (stand-by)
Ja
-
Gemak - DJ sharing
Ja
-
Gemak - Fota
Ja
-
Gemak - Bluetooth-multipairing van de telefoon (Android/iOS)
Ja/Nee
-
Gemak - Automatisch afspelen van muziek (move & play)
Ja
-
Gemak - Draadloze party-verbinding
Ja
-
Mobiliteit instellen - Wielen
Ja (2)
-
Mobiliteit instellen - Handvat
Ja (zijkant)
KARAOKE
-
Echomodus
Ja
-
Vocale effecten
Ja
-
Voice-onderdrukker
Ja
-
Toonwisselaar
Ja
TV-GELUID
-
Bediening met tv-afstandsbediening - Vol + , - , mute
Ja
-
Sound-sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Ja
-
Sound-sync - Optisch
Ja
-
Automatisch in-/uitschakelen - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Ja
-
Automatisch in-/uitschakelen - Optisch
Ja
AFSTANDSBEDIENING & TOEBEHOREN
-
Afstandsbediening - Unit
Ja
-
Afstandsbediening - Modelnaam
MA2
-
Afstandsbediening - Key-nummer
40 (optie 9)
-
Afstandsbediening - Batterij
AAAx2
-
Gebruiksaanwijzing - Eenvoudig
Ja
-
Garantiekaart
Ja
-
FM-antenne
FM 75Ω ANT
-
Doostype (tip on / offset / flexo)
Tip on
-
Netsnoer
Ja
LUIDSPREKER
-
Luidspreker - Systeem
2-weg 2 luidsprekers
-
Luidspreker - Tweeter
2" x 2
-
Luidspreker - Middentoner
4" x 2
-
Luidspreker - Impedantie
6Ω
-
Luidspreker - Magnetische afscherming
Niet afgeschermd
-
Subwoofer - Systeem
1-weg 1 luidspreker
-
Subwoofer - Woofer
12" x 1
-
Subwoofer - Impedantie
12Ω
ETC
-
Type eenheid (CMF)
Glimmend
-
DJ knop zilver deco
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente