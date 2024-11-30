We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
THERMA V Split – Hoge temperatuur
De THERMA V Split Hoge temperatuur levert warm water tot 80 °C. Hij is geschikt voor woningen met slechte isolatie of oude radiators. Ook kan hij worden gebruikt om te voldoen aan regelgeving voor tapwater die een hoge watertemperatuur vereist. De THERMA V Split Hoge temperatuur kan eenvoudig worden vervangen door een boilersysteem.