GBG5160CEV

349L Koel-vriescombinatie GBG5160CEV Zwart

LG 349L Koel-vriescombinatie GBG5160CEV Zwart | InstaView™ | DoorCooling+™ | Linear Cooling™ | LG NL, GBG5160CEV
LG 349L Koel-vriescombinatie GBG5160CEV Zwart | InstaView™ | DoorCooling+™ | Linear Cooling™ | LG NL, GBG5160CEV
LG 349L Koel-vriescombinatie GBG5160CEV Zwart | InstaView™ | DoorCooling+™ | Linear Cooling™ | LG NL, GBG5160CEV
LG 349L Koel-vriescombinatie GBG5160CEV Zwart | InstaView™ | DoorCooling+™ | Linear Cooling™ | LG NL, GBG5160CEV
LG 349L Koel-vriescombinatie GBG5160CEV Zwart | InstaView™ | DoorCooling+™ | Linear Cooling™ | LG NL, GBG5160CEV
LG 349L Koel-vriescombinatie GBG5160CEV Zwart | InstaView™ | DoorCooling+™ | Linear Cooling™ | LG NL, GBG5160CEV
LG 349L Koel-vriescombinatie GBG5160CEV Zwart | InstaView™ | DoorCooling+™ | Linear Cooling™ | LG NL, GBG5160CEV
LG 349L Koel-vriescombinatie GBG5160CEV Zwart | InstaView™ | DoorCooling+™ | Linear Cooling™ | LG NL, GBG5160CEV
LG 349L Koel-vriescombinatie GBG5160CEV Zwart | InstaView™ | DoorCooling+™ | Linear Cooling™ | LG NL, GBG5160CEV
LG 349L Koel-vriescombinatie GBG5160CEV Zwart | InstaView™ | DoorCooling+™ | Linear Cooling™ | LG NL, GBG5160CEV

Belangrijkste functies

  • InstaView™
  • Linear Cooling™
  • DoorCooling+™
  • FRESHConverter™
  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Total No Frost
Een stijlvolle upgrade voor je keuken

Dankzij het strakke, volledig vlakke deurontwerp past deze koelkast perfect in jouw keuken.

Premium design

Volledig vlakke deuren met een vernieuwd ontwerp

Handen houden een kom met verse groenten vast op een tafel.

NatureFRESH™

Versheid direct op tafel

Vergelijking van diepvriesbakken met en zonder ijsvorming.

Total No Frost

Perfecte temperatuur, gelijkmatig verdeeld

Een koelkast vol verse producten met open deur en een 10-jarige garantie op de Smart Inverter Compressor.

Verbeterde energie-efficiëntie

Energiezuinig en duurzaam

InstaView™

Klop twee keer om naar binnen te kijken

Afbeelding van de verlichte deur

Directe toegang tot je favoriete snacks

Activeer het getinte glazen InstaView™-paneel om direct naar binnen te kijken.

Afbeelding van een koelkast in een keuken met warme gele tinten.

Volledig vlakke deuren met een vernieuwd design

Maak je keuken compleet in een moderne, elegante stijl

Linear Cooling™-technologie zorgt voor een constante interne temperatuur, die slechts ±0,5 graden afwijkt van de door jou gekozen instelling en de versheid van je ingrediënten garandeert.

Een strakke en moderne keuken met een koelkast die naadloos in de keukenkasten opgaat als een inbouwmodel.

Afbeelding van een koelkast die naast een muur is geïnstalleerd met zero clearance voor het scharnier.

Zero Clearance

Close-up van het Metal Fresh-label in de koelkast.

Metal Fresh™

Groot vriesvak binnenin de koelkast.

Grote vriesruimte

Opbergvak met voedselafdekking binnen de koelkast.

Voedselafdekking

NatureFRESH™

Behoud de versheid van je eten langer

Geniet langer van verse producten dankzij LG’s temperatuurregeling en koeltechnologie.

Afbeelding van vers geoogste groenten die langer vers blijven dankzij LG’s temperatuurregeling.

Lineaire koelingsgrafiek met verse groenten in de buurt, waarop te zien is dat temperatuurschommelingen binnen ±0,5 blijven℃ voor vers voedsel.

Houd voedsel tot 7 dagen vers

LINEAR Cooling™ minimaliseert temperatuurschommelingen tot ±0,5°C, waardoor smaken en versheid langer behouden blijven.

*Productafbeeldingen zijn ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

*Gebaseerd op UL-testresultaten met LG’s interne testmethode om de tijd te meten tot een gewichtsafname van 5% van paksoi op de plank in het vershoudcompartiment van een LG Linear Cooling-model. Resultaten kunnen variëren bij daadwerkelijk gebruik.

Levert gelijkmatige en snelle versheid

Versheid sneller en gelijkmatig verdeeld

DoorCooling+™ zorgt voor snellere en gelijkmatigere koeling. Dit houdt niet alleen drankjes koeler, maar dankzij speciale luchtopeningen blijft voedsel overal in de koelkast langer vers.

*Productafbeeldingen zijn ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

*Gebaseerd op UL-testresultaten waarbij de tijd is gemeten die nodig was om de temperatuur van het bovenste deurvak te laten dalen van 24,8°C naar 8°C tussen een LG-koelvriescombinatie zonder DoorCooling+™ (GBB60NSZHE) en een model met DoorCooling+™ (GBB72NSDFN).

*DoorCooling+™ stopt met werken zodra de deur wordt geopend.

Kies de optimale temperatuur voor verschillende soorten eten

FRESHConverter™ houdt vlees, vis of groenten in de beste conditie door de juiste temperatuur voor elk type te selecteren.

Close-up van het Fresh Converter-compartiment, ingesteld op de ideale temperatuur voor vlees, vis of groenten.

Snel gekoeld

Express Cool behoudt versheid met snelle koeling door middel van koude lucht.

Close-up van de Express Cool-knop boven in de koelkast.

Afbeelding van een vriezer zonder ijsvorming, met gelijkmatige luchtcirculatie om voedsel vers te houden.

Frisser en eenvoudiger met Multi Air Flow

Total No Frost werkt samen met Multi Air Flow voor gelijkmatige luchtcirculatie, waardoor handmatig ontdooien overbodig wordt.

*Productafbeeldingen zijn ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

Slimme opslag

Handige functies in je koelkast

Slimme en praktische oplossingen om voedsel in alle vormen en maten efficiënt op te slaan.

afdekplaat in de koelkast

Verbeterde energie-efficiëntie

Efficiënte koeling met lager energieverbruik

De Smart Inverter Compressor™ past de motorsnelheid aan voor efficiënte koeling, terwijl energie wordt bespaard. Met 10 jaar garantie voor langdurige prestaties.

Afbeelding van een koelkast met Smart Inverter Compressor™ en 10 jaar garantieaanduiding.

*Test gebaseerd op de ""KS C ISO 15502"" standaard (Model: R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP).

"Productafbeeldingen zijn ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

Veelgestelde vragen (FAQ)

Welke maat koel-vriescombinatie heb ik nodig?

Dit hangt af van je huishouden, maar als richtlijn:

LG koel-vriescombinaties (340-387L) zijn geschikt voor 1-2 personen.
Slimme Multi-Door modellen (506-508L) zijn ideaal voor een gezin van 3-4 personen.
Grotere gezinnen kunnen beter kiezen voor een LG Multi-Door of Amerikaanse koelkast (625-710L).
Multi-Door modellen bieden extra breedte voor grote schalen en gerechten. LG heeft een breed assortiment om iedereen de perfecte koelkast te laten vinden.

Is een dubbeldeurs koelkast handig?

Ook bekend als een koel-vriescombinatie, biedt een dubbeldeurs koelkast het gemak van een apart vriesvak voor al je diepvriesproducten.

LG koel-vriescombinaties hebben 70% koelruimte en 30% vriesruimte, zodat je makkelijk toegang hebt tot de meest gebruikte producten.

Hoe verander ik de temperatuurinstelling van mijn LG koel-vriescombinatie?

Gebruik het bedieningspaneel op de deur of binnenin de koelkast om de gewenste temperatuur in te stellen.

Bij ondersteunde modellen kun je dit ook op afstand regelen via de LG ThinQ™ App op je smartphone.

Wat betekent het als een koelkast vorstvrij is?

IJs ontstaat wanneer waterdamp in aanraking komt met ijskoude koelspiralen, condenseert en direct bevriest.

Een vorstvrije koelkast gebruikt een timer en verwarmingselement om ijs automatisch te smelten, waardoor handmatig ontdooien niet nodig is.

Alle specificaties

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Reviews van andere gebruikers

