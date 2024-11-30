We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
E400 Optimus L3, 3.2" inch display, Android Platform, Wi-Fi™, Bluetooth 3.0 en batterij voor langdurig gebruiksplezier
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Touch screen
-
Besturingssysteem
Android 2.3 (Gingerbread)
-
Kleur
Zwart, Wit
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
102.6x61.3x11.7
-
Gewicht (gram)
103
-
CPU
800 MHz
-
CPU chipset type
Adreno 200
-
RAM
384 MB
-
SAT
1,100 W/kg
-
SAT Klasse | De waarde wordt vergezeld van een vermelding van de categorie (A, B, C, D, of E) tot welke de mobiele telefoon behoort.
C | Voor de SAT-waarde gelijk aan of groter dan 0,8 W/kg, maar kleiner dan 1,2 W/kg
-
Scherm
TFT, Capacitive touchscreen (240 x 320)
-
Touchscreen
Capacitive touchscreen
-
Intern Geheugen
1.1GB
-
Extern Geheugen
Micro-SD uitbreidbaar geheugen tot 32GB
-
Accu Capaciteit (mAh)
Li-Ion 1500 mAh
SCHERM
-
Resolutie
320 x 240
-
Grootte
3.2 inch
-
Type
Capacitive Touchscreen TFT
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit (mAh)
1500 mAh
-
Standby tijd
600 uur
-
Gesprekstijd *ideale condities
tot 12 uur
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern geheugen
1 GB
-
Extern geheugen
MicroSD, tot 32 GB
CAMERA
-
Camera achterkant (Mp)
13
-
Camera voorkant
Nee
-
Camera voorkant (Mp)
Nee
-
Videocamera
Ja, VGA@24fps
-
Flitser
Nee
-
Functies
Geotagging
NETWERK
-
4G Technologie
Ja
-
4G Frequentie
LTE 800 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
-
3G Technologie
Ja
-
3G Frequentie
HSDPA 900 / 2100
-
2G Technologie
GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
-
UMTS
Nee
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bluetooth
v3.0
-
NFC
Nee
-
Wi-Fi
802.11a/b/g/n
-
USB
Micro USB
-
HDMI
Nee
AUDIO/VIDEO
-
2de microfoon
Nee
-
Headset jack
3.5 mm
-
Audio codec
MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA, WAV, AMR, MIDI
-
Video codec
MP4,H.264,H.263,WMV
GEAVANCEERDE FUNCTIES
-
DLNA
Nee
