LG G8s ThinQ
Alle specificaties
NETWERK
-
2G/3G/LTE
Bijlage RF
CHIPSET
-
Kloksnelheid
SM8150 - Tot 2,84GHz
-
AP
SM8150 - (Single max)
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern RAM
LPDDR4x
-
Intern ROM
UFS 2.1
BEELDSCHERM
-
Afmetingen
6,21" - OLED
-
Resolutie
FHD+ (2248x1080),18.7:9, 401PPI - Inkeping
TOUCH
-
Type
On-Cell Touch
CAMERA
-
Achterkant (Drievoudige) 1e Pixel
12MP 78º , 26mm - F1.8/1,4μm
-
Achterkant (Drievoudige) 1e Scherpstellen
AF/Dubbele PD/OIS
-
Achterkant (Drievoudige) 2e Pixel
13MP Wide 16mm - F2.4/1,0μm, F2.4/1,0μm
-
Achterkant (Drievoudige) 2e Scherpstellen
FF
-
Achterkant (Drievoudige) 3e Pixel
12MP Tele 47,7º , 52mm - F2.6/1,0μm
-
Achterkant (Drievoudige) 3e Scherpstellen
AF 2X Zoom
-
Voorkant (Dubbele) 1e Pixel / scherpstellen
8MP 80º / FF - F1.9/1,12μm
-
Voorkant (Dubbele) 2e Pixel / scherpstellen
(ToF) 224px X 172px 80º / FF - F1.4/14μm
-
Enz.
Flitser, 1 elk,2 zoom
ACCU
-
Capaciteit / Type
3.550mAh/Li-Ion - Ingebouwd
GELUID
-
Rec./Spk./3.5phi
Ja/Ja/Ja - Stereo luidspreker - (Max 1,0W)
-
Aantal microfoons
2
-
Audio Zoom
Nee
PUI
-
LED indicator
Nee
VERMOGEN
-
Draadloos opladen
WPC - 9W
-
Snel opladen
QC 3.0
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Wifi
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
Wifi Direct
Ja
-
Wifi Concurrency
Ja - Volledig
-
Miracast
Ja
-
DLNA
Nee
-
BT
5.0 BLE - Apt-X HD
-
BT-profiel
LG Profiel
-
NFC/Felica
NFC
-
A-GPS
Ja
-
USB
2.0 (3.1 compatibel) - Type C,(3.1)
-
USB OTG
Ja
-
Tv-uitgang
Nee
SENSOR
-
Nabijheidssensor
Ja
-
Omgevingslicht
Ja
-
Accelerometer
Ja
-
Digitaal kompas
Ja
-
Gyroscoop
Ja
-
Enz.
Barometer
ACCY. IN DOOS
-
TA Type
QC 3.0
-
Datakabel
Type C - C tot A
-
Headset
Ja - QB3
-
Handmatig
QSG
-
Extern geheugen
tot 2TB met Micro SD-slot
SW SPEC.
-
OS / UI
Android P
-
Codec
Hoog
-
MQA
Ja
MARKT/OPERATOR VEREISTE
-
HAC (NA)
Nee
-
HD spraak
Ja
-
Type simkaart
Nano
-
Aantal simkaarten
Dubbel
-
Enz.
IP68
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
