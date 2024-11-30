We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG K50S
Alle specificaties
NETWERK
-
CDMA
SKU
-
2G
SKU
-
3G
SKU
-
LTE : VoLTE/VoWiFi
SKU
CHIPSET
-
Kloksnelheid
MT6762
-
Application Processor
2.0GHz Octa
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern RAM
3GB, LPDDR3, MLC
-
Intern ROM
32GB, eMMC
DISPLAY
-
Afmetingen (inch)
6,49” IPS-LCD 2.5D
-
Resolutie
HD+
TOUCH
-
Type
In-cell touch
-
Resolutie
Vinger
CAMERA
-
Achterkant Pixel # @ FPS
13M + W5M + 2M 13MP F1.8, W5M F2.2 (115 graden)
-
Achterkant Focus (Laser / OIS)
PDAF Slechts 13MP
-
Achterkant Moduletype
CIS
-
Achterkant # Flitsen
1 Achterkant
-
Voor Pixel # @ FPS
13MP
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit / Type
4000mAh/Li-polymeer
GELUID
-
Ontvanger/speaker/3.5phi
Ja/Ja/Ja
-
Aantal microfoons
2
-
Audio Zoom
Nee
PUI
-
LED indicator
Ja Één Kleur
-
Uitsparing voor hand
Nee
-
Vibrator
Muntstuk
VERMOGEN
-
Draadloos opladen
Nee
-
Snel opladen
Nee
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Wifi
802.11 a/b/g/n Dubbel
-
Wifi Direct
Ja
-
Wifi Concurrency
Ja
-
Miracast
Nee
-
DLNA
Ja
-
BT
5.0 BLE
-
BT-profiel
LG-profiel
-
NFC/Felica
NFC
-
IrRC
Nee
-
A-GPS
A-GPS, Glonass
-
USB
2.0
-
USB OTG
Ja
-
Tv-uitgang
Nee
SENSOR
-
Nabijheidssensor
Ja
-
Omgevingslicht
Ja
-
Accelerometer
Ja
-
Digitaal kompas
Ja
-
Gyroscoop
Nee
IN DOOS
-
TA Type
5V/1.2A
-
Datakabel
Type C
-
Headset
Ja Optie
-
Hanleidingd
QSG
-
Extern geheugen
Alleen MicroSD kaartsleuf Max. 2TB
-
Enz.
SIM-opener
OUTBOX
-
Quick Window Cover
X
SW SPEC.
-
OS / UI
P OS (TBD)/8.0 (TBD)
-
Codec
V1.8 Geen loyaliteitskloof met Mid
MARKT/OPERATOR VEREISTE
-
HAC (NA)
Nee
-
Tv
Nee
-
HD spraak
Ja
-
Type simkaart
Nano SIM
-
Aantal simkaarten
Dubbel
-
AI-toets
Ja
