Android Smartphone met 1.2GHz Dual Core processor, voor supersnelle 3D weergaves zonder bril!
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Bar
-
Kleur
Black
-
QWERTY-toetsenbord
Nee
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
126.8x67.4x9.6
-
Gewicht (gram)
148
-
Standby tijd (uur)
400
-
Gesprekstijd (uur) *ideale condities
8
-
CPU
1.2 GHz Dual Core
-
CPU chipset type
Texas instrument OMAP4430
-
Scherm
TFT, 3D WVGA LCD
-
Touchscreen
Capacitive touchscreen
-
Accu Capaciteit (mAh)
Li-Ion 1500 mAh
-
Besturingssysteem
Android 2.3 (Gingerbread)
-
Intern Geheugen
8GB
-
Extern Geheugen
MicroSD, tot 32GB
VERBINDINGEN
-
GPRS / EDGE (klasse)
Ja, 850/900/1800/1900
-
UMTS / HSDPA
Ja, Tri Band 900/1700/2100
-
3G
HSDPA 14.4 Mbps HSUPA 5.76 Mbps
-
Wi-Fi
Ja, 802.11b/g/n
-
Bluetooth
V3.0
-
Bluetooth Stereo (A2DP)
Ja
-
(A)-GPS Navigatie
Ja
-
DVB-T (Mobiele TV)
Nee
-
USB PC-Synchronisatie
Ja
-
Audio Connector
3.5 mm audio jack
-
Video Connector
Nee
-
Laad / Data Connector
Micro USB
BERICHTEN
-
SMS / MMS
Ja/Ja
-
Video MMS
Ja
-
IMAP4 / SMTP / POP3
-
Chatberichten
Google Talk / Video Chat
-
T9-invoer
Ja
CAMERA
-
Resolutie camera (MP)
5
-
Autofocus
Ja
-
Flitser
Ja
-
Videocamera
Ja, Full HD 1080p
AUDIO / VIDEO
-
MP3
Ja, MPS, WMA, (e) AAC+ / WAV
-
Surround Sound
Ja
-
Beltoon
MP3
-
FM-radio
Ja
-
Videos
Ja, Playback:1080P@30(MPEG-4/H.264)D1@30(H.263), Recording:1080P@24(H.264), 720p@30(MPEG4)
INTERNET
-
Browser
Webkitbrowser
ORGANIZER
-
Telefoonboek (aantal namen)
1000 namen
-
Agenda
Ja
-
Planner
Ja
-
Alarm
Ja
-
Taken
Ja
-
Memo
Ja
OVERIGE FUNCTIES
-
Games
Ja + 3D games Asphalt 6, Let's Golf 2, Nova
-
Handsfree telefoon
Ja
-
Documentviewer
Polaris Office
