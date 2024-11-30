We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG WING
Alle specificaties
NETWORK
-
2G/3G/LTE/5G
5G Service alleen voor KPN
CHIPSET
-
Baseband
SM7250-AB
-
AP
SM7250-AB
MEMORY
-
Internal - RAM
8 GB
-
Internal - ROM
128 GB
DISPLAY
-
Size
6.8”(main) / 3.9” (sub)
-
Resolution
Main: FHD+ (20.5:9, 2460x1080, PPI 395) Sub : 1.15:1, 1240x1080, PPI 419)
TOUCH
-
Type
On-Cell Touch
CAMERA
-
Rear - 1st - Pixel
64MP (16MP 1.6μm binning), 78º
-
Rear - 1st - Focus
CLA /OIS
-
Rear - 2nd - Pixel
13MP Wide, 117˚
-
Rear - 2nd - Focus
FF
-
Rear - 3rd - Pixel
12MP Wide , 120º
-
Rear - 3rd - Focus
FF
-
Front - Pixel/Focus
32MP(8MP 1.6μm binning), /FF, 79.6º
BATTERY
-
Capacity / Type
4,000mAh/Li-ion
-
DoU
1.1 (TBD)
ACOUSTIC
-
Rec./Spk./3.5phi
O/O(Mono)/X
-
# of mic.
2
PUI
-
LED indicator
No
-
Finger print
Under display
-
Power Key
Side
-
AI Key
No
POWER
-
Wireless Charging
Yes
-
Fast Charging
QC4.0+ (PD3.0+QC3.0)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 a /b/g/n/ac
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Concurrency
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
DLNA
No
-
BT
5.1
-
BT Profile
LG standard Profile
-
NFC/Felica
NFC
-
IrRC
No
-
A-GPS
Yes
-
USB
2.0 (3.1 compatible)
-
USB OTG
Yes
-
TV Out
No
SENSOR
-
Proximity
Yes
-
Ambient light
Yes
-
Accelerometer
Yes
-
Digital compass
Yes
-
Gyroscope
Yes
-
Etc.
Barometer, Hall IC, Fingerprint
ACCY.
-
Inbox - TA Type
PD 3.0
-
Inbox - Data Cable
Type C
-
Inbox - Ear Mic.
No
-
Inbox - Manual
QSG
-
Inbox - External Memory
up to 2TB with Micro SD slot
-
Inbox - Etc.
SIM opener, Sleeve, 3.5phi Adaptor ,Case, screen protector
-
Outbox - Quick Window Cover
No
SW SPEC
-
OS/UI
Latest OS
-
Codec
V1.9 (AC3, DivX)
MARKET/OPERATOR REQUIREMENT
-
HAC (NA)
No
-
TV
No
-
HD Voice
Yes
-
SIM type
Nano
-
# of SIM
Dual
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
