We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" Inch | Full HD Resolutie | IPS LED 4 ultra fijne randen | sRGB over 99% Color Space | IPS/Color Calibrated | MAXXAUDIO® | Black Stabilizer
24" Inch | Full HD Resolutie | IPS LED 4 ultra fijne randen | sRGB over 99% Color Space | IPS/Color Calibrated | MAXXAUDIO® | Black Stabilizer
Alle specificaties
BEELD
-
Producttype
IPS Monitor
-
Full HD
Ja
-
Schermdiagonaal
23.8
-
Kleurbereik
sRGB 99%
-
Type paneel
IPS (Neo Blade III)
-
Aspect ratio
16:9
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080
-
Helderheid (cd/m²)
250
-
Contrastverhouding
1000:1
-
Responstijd (ms)
5ms
-
Kijkhoek(H/V)
178º/178º
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
16.7 M
-
Panel surface
Anti-Glare, 3H
AANSLUITINGEN
-
D-Sub
Ja
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
HDMI
Ja, 2x
-
PC Audio In
Nee
-
USB
Nee
-
Composiet
Nee
-
Component
Nee
-
Scart
Nee
-
RF in
Nee
-
DisplayPort
Nee
-
Mini DisplayPort
Nee
ECO
-
Energieklasse
E
STROOMVERBRUIK
-
normaal (typ.)
21W
-
Energiebesparings-/slaapstand (max)
0,3W
-
DC uit (max)
0,3W
KENMERKEN
-
Energiebesparing
Ja
-
Plug & Play
Ja
-
Built-in speaker
Ja, 2x5W
-
On Screen Control
Ja
-
Screen Split
Ja
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
Vesa
Nee
-
Response Time Control
Ja
-
Afstandsbediening
Nee
-
ENERGY STAR®
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
EPEAT
Ja(Gold)
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
-
-
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente