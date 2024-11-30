We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Grootte (inch)
27 Inch
-
Grootte (cm)
68,466cm
-
Resolutie
2560x1440
-
Schermtype
IPS
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Pixel-pitch
0,2331x 0,2331mm
-
Helderheid (Min.)
280 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (typ.)
350 cd/m²
-
Kleurengamma (Min.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Kleurengamma (typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)
16,7M
-
Contrastverhouding (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrastverhouding (typ.)
1000:1
-
Reactietijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
JA
-
HDR-effect
Ja
-
Gekalibreerde kleur
Ja
-
Flicker safe
JA
-
Leesmodus
JA
-
Kleurzwakte
JA
-
Super Resolution+
Ja
-
AMD FreeSync™
Ja
-
Black Stabilizer
Ja
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Ja
-
Smart Energy Saving
Ja
SW-TOEPASSING
-
Dual Controller
JA
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
DVI (maximale resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
HDMI
Ja (2 elk)
-
HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
-
DP-versie
1.4
-
DP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
-
mDP-versie
N.v.t.
-
mDP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
Thunderbolt (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
Thunderbolt (stroomvoorziening)
N.v.t.
-
USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
USB-C (stroomvoorziening)
N.v.t.
-
Hoofdtelefoon uit
JA
GELUID
-
Luidspreker_Uitgang (unit)
N.v.t.
-
Luidspreker_kanaal
N.v.t.
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Externe voeding (adapter)
-
AC-ingang
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Energieverbruik (type.)
38W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
40W
-
Energieverbruik (Energy Star)
N.v.t.
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
0,5W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0,3W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie
Kantelen
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)
613,5 x 484,2 x 208,8 mm
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)
613,5 x 363,5 x 45,4 mm
-
Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)
701 x 481 x 197 mm
-
Gewicht met standaard
5,72 kg
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
4,75 kg
-
Gewicht in verpakking
8,4 Kg
ACCESSOIRES
-
HDMI
JA
-
DisplayPort
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
