31.5" QHD (2560 x 1440) scherm
Alle specificaties
FUNCTIE
-
Multi - Afmetingen (inch)
31,5"
-
Multi - Type paneel
VA
-
Multi - Kleurengamma (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Multi - Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
8bits, 16,7M
-
Multi - Pixel pitch (mm)
0,2724 x 0,2724
-
Multi - Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Multi - Resolutie
2560 x 1440
-
Multi - Helderheid (std.)
350cd (typ)/280cd (min)
-
Multi - Contrastverhouding (origineel)
3000:1 (Std)
-
Multi - (DFC)
Mega
-
Multi - Responstijd (GTG):
5ms(sneller)
1ms met vermindering van bewegingsvervaging
-
Multi - Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Multi - Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling, 3H
-
Multi - Gebogen
N.v.t.
STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG
-
Signaalingang - HDMI
JA (ver. 2.0a, 2ea)
-
Signaalingang - DisplayPort
JA (ver. 1.2, 1ea)
-
Signaalingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achter
-
Audio-ingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
N.v.t.
-
Audio-uitgang - Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
Audio-uitgang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achter
VOEDING
-
Ingang/uitgang - Type
Adapter
-
Ingang/uitgang - Invoer
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Ingang/uitgang - Uitgang
65W
-
Consumption - Normaal aan (EPA)
NA(EPA-norm niet ondersteund)
-
Consumption - Normale inschakeling (std.)
44W
-
Consumption - Slaapmodus (max)
Minder dan 0,5W
-
Consumption - Gelijkstroom uit (max.)
Minder dan 0,3W
FREQUENTIE
-
HDMI - H-frequentie
30~230kHz
-
HDMI - V-frequentie
50~144Hz(Freesync Basis 80~100Hz Uitgebreid 48~100Hz)
-
HDMI - Max resolutie / Hz
2560 x 1440/144Hz
-
DisplayPort - H-frequentie
30~230kHz
-
DisplayPort - V-frequentie
50~144Hz(Freesync Basis 120~144Hz Uitgebreid 48~144Hz)
-
DisplayPort - Max resolutie / Hz
2560 x 1440/144Hz
RESOLUTIE
-
PC - Digitaal (DVI-D / HDMI)
2560 x 1440/144Hz
-
PC - Displaypoort en USB-C
2560 x 1440/144Hz
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Volledige OSD-knop - Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)
1
-
Volledige OSD-knop - Toetstype
Joystick
-
Volledige OSD-knop - [ Toetslocatie ]
Onder
-
Sneltoets - Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)
N.v.t.
-
Sneltoets - Toetstype
N.v.t.
-
Sneltoets - [ Toetslocatie ]
N.v.t.
-
Sneltoets - LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Rood
-
Sneltoets - LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
Rood knipperend (standaard uit)
OSD
-
Taal - Land
Engels, Duits, Frans, Spaans, Italiaans, Zweeds, Fins, Portugees, Pools, Russisch, Grieks, Chinees, Japans, Koreaans, Oekraïens, Portugees (Brazilië), Traditioneel Chinees
-
Taal - Aantal talen
17
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
Afbeelding - Gamemodus (Beeldmodus)
Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS, RTS, Levendig, Reader
-
Afbeelding - Beeldverhouding
Volledige breedte, origineel 1:1
-
Afbeelding - Zwartniveau
JA
-
Afbeelding - DFC
JA
-
Kleur - Gammabeheer
JA
-
Kleur - Kleurtemperatuur
JA
-
Kleur - R/G/B-kleurenbeheer
JA
-
Gaming - 1ms Motion Blur Reduction
JA (120Hz, 144Hz)
-
Gaming - Adaptive Sync
RADEON Freesync™ (ondersteuning LFC)
-
Gaming - Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Gaming - DAS-modus
JA
-
Gaming - Crosshair
JA
-
Gaming - Reactietijdregeling
JA
-
Speciale functies - Kleurkalibratie
JA
-
Speciale functies - Flicker Safe
JA
-
Speciale functies - Slimme energiebesparing
JA
-
Speciale functies - Automatische stand-by
JA
-
Speciale functies - DDC/CI
JA
-
Speciale functies - HDCP (alleen digitale poort)
JA (Ver 2.2)
-
Speciale functies - OSD-vergrendeling
JA
-
Speciale functies - Plug-and-play
JA
-
SW-toepassing - On Screen Control
JA (2.0)
KLEUR
-
Voorkant
Matzwart(zijkant hoogglanzend)
-
Achterklep
Mat zwart + rood deco
-
Standaard
Mat zwart + rood deco
-
Voet
Mat zwart + rood deco
-
Andere
N.v.t.
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmetingen - Set (met standaard)
715,2 x 272,2 x 603,9
-
(BxDxH) - Set (zonder standaard)
715,2 x 57,1 x 423,9
-
(mm) - Doos
927 x 516 x 213
-
Afmetingen voor wandmontage (mm)
100 x 100
-
Gewicht - Set (met standaard)
8.3
-
(Kg) - Set (zonder standaard)
6.5
-
Doos
12.1
-
Vulling - Individueel (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)
N.v.t.
-
Vulling - Pallet (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)
162/432/528
WIKKEL
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Voorzijde omlaag
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Geen
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo
-
Handgreep
Uitsparing voor hand
STANDAARD
-
Voet afneembaar
JA
-
Kantelhoek
JA (-5~15)
-
Zwenkhoek
JA (-20~+20)
-
Hoogte (mm)
JA (110mm)
-
Draaien
YES(0~90_met de wijzers van de klok mee)
-
Wandmontage (mm)
100 x 100
-
Andere
N.v.t.
-
UL(cUL)
JA
-
TUV-Type
JA
-
FCC-B, CE
JA
-
CCC (voor China)
Volgens PR
-
BSMI (voor Taiwan)
Volgens PR
-
ErP
JA
-
Wandbeugel met VESA-standaard
JA
-
Windows
Win10
-
Andere (KC,CCC)
KC
ACCESSOIRE
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
Display Port
JA
-
Standaardbehuizing, voet
JA
-
Kabelhouder
JA
-
Muishouder
JA
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
Onze keuze
-
-
