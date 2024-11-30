We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27MD5KA-B
Alle specificaties
PANEEL KENMERKEN
-
Scherm grootte
27"
-
Paneel type
IPS
-
Kleurweergave
DCI-P3 99%
-
Kleurdiepte
10bit(8bit + A-FRC)
-
Respondse tijd
12ms / 14ms GTG
-
Resolutie
5120 x 2880
-
Helderheid
500 nits
-
Contrast ratio
1100:01:00
-
Kijkhoek
178 / 178
-
Scherm coating
Anti-Reflectie, H2
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Thunderbolt 3
Ja(x1), 5K@60Hz, USB-C
-
USB Upstream
1 upstream (Thunderbolt3)
-
USB Downstream
3 downstream (USB-C)
ECO
-
Type
200W ingebouwde voeding
-
Input
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Verbruik bij gebruik
140W
-
Verbruik bij slaapstand
1.2W (max)
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
HDCP
HDCP1.4 / 2.2
-
Webcam
Ja
-
Microfoon
Ja
-
Omgevinglicht sensor
Ja
-
Voet in hoogte verstelbaar
Ja (Bereik 0~110mm)
-
Voet Kantelbaar
Ja (Hoek -5~25 graden)
DIMENSIES
-
Afmetingen met voet
625,6 x 464,4 x 239,9
-
Afmetingen zonder voet
625,6 x 375,1 x 53,8
-
Afmetingen met verpakking
743 x 315 x 580
-
VESA afmeting
100 x 100
-
Gewicht zonder voet
6,4 kg
-
Gewicht met voet
8,5 kg
-
Gewicht met verpakking
13,5 kg
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
