27" Inch | 4K IPS Monitor | USB-C aansluiting | sRGB 99% | Screen Split-functie | Black Stabilizer | FreeSync | Dynamic Action Sync
Alle specificaties
ALGEMEEN
-
Afmetingen (inch)
27
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Kleurengamma (CIE1931)
sRGB 99%
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
10bit(8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0,1554mm x 0,1554mm
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Resolutie
3840x2160
-
Helderheid
Typisch 350nits, min. 280nits
-
Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega, Aan/uit
-
(GTG)
5ms (hoog)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling 3H
STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG
-
HDMI
Ja x2 (ver 2.0)
-
DisplayPort
Ja (x1, ver 1.2)
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
USB-type C
Ja (x1, 60W PD, DP Alt. modus, gegevens), UHD@60Hz
-
[ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achterkant
VOEDING
-
Type
140W adapter
-
Invoer
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
ECO
-
Energieklasse
A (Schaal: A+ tot F)
FREQUENTIE
-
HDMI (H-frequentie)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
HDMI (V-frequentie)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-frequentie)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-frequentie)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
FreeSync bereik V-frequentie
40~60Hz
-
USB-C (H-frequentie)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
USB-C (V-frequentie)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
RESOLUTIE
-
PC (HDMI)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
PC (DP)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
PC (USB-C)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)
-
Video (USB-C)
3840x2160@60Hz
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)
1 joystick
-
Toetstype
Joystick
-
LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Wit
-
LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
Wit knipperen
-
[ Toetslocatie ]
Voorkant
OSD
-
Land
Engels, Duits, Frans, Spaans, Italiaans, Zweeds, Fins, Portugees, Portugees (Brazilië), Pools, Russisch, Grieks, Oekraïens, Chinees, Japans, Koreaans
-
Aantal talen
16
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
USB_down
2 (2 downstreampoorten, 1 extra servicepoort)
-
sRGB
Ja
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP
Ja (2,2)
-
PBP
Ja
-
Leesmodus
Ja
-
Flikkerveilig
Ja
-
Zesassige regeling
Ja
-
In fabriek gekalibreerd
Ja
-
Hardwarekalibratie (True Color Pro)
Ja
-
Plug-and-play
Ja
-
On Screen Control
Ja
-
SUPER+resolutie
Ja
-
Zwarte equalizer
Ja
-
DAS-modus
Ja
-
Freesync
Ja
-
Markering
Ja
-
DICOM-modus
Ja
-
Snel opladen
Ja
-
Dubbele controller
Ja
KLEUR
-
Voorkant
Decoratie vooraan: Zwarte textuur, midden: Zilver gespoten
-
Achterklep
Wit hoogglanzend
-
Standaard
Wit hoogglanzend / zilver gespoten
-
Voet
Zilver gespoten
STAND
-
Voet afneembaar
Ja
-
Kantelhoek
Ja (-3~20 )
-
Zwenkhoek
Nee
-
Hoogte (mm)
Ja (bereik 110mm)
-
Draaien
Ja
-
Dubbele scharnier
Nee
-
Andere
Nee
AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)
-
Set (met standaard)
615 * 222,6 * 425,2
-
Set (zonder standaard)
615 * 42,7 * 365,1
-
Doos
835 * 171 * 476
WANDMONTAGE(MM)
-
Wandmontage
100mm x 100mm
GEWICHT(KG)
-
Set (met standaard)
6,2kg
-
Set (zonder standaard)
4,7kg
-
Doos
10,1kg
VULLING
-
Individueel (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
364/728/784
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
288/672/784
WIKKEL
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Voorzijde omlaag
-
Drukwerk op doos
Offset
-
Handgreep
Opening handgreep
STANDAARD
-
UL(cUL)
JA
-
TUV-Type
JA
-
EPEAT Gold
Ja
-
CB
JA
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
KC
Ja
-
ERP
JA
-
ROHS, REACH
JA
-
Ultra HD (Europa)
Ja
-
Windows 10
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
USB type-C PD+DP Alt.Mode
Ja
-
FreeSync
Ja
ACCESSOIRE
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
DP naar DP
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja
-
USB type C-naar-C
Ja (1 m kabel, PD+DP+gegevens, UHD@60Hz)
-
USB type A-naar-C
Ja (USB-gegevens)
-
Eenvoudige installatiehandleiding
Ja
-
Kalibratierapport (papier)
JA
-
Softwareinstallatie-cd
Ja (schermbediening, dubbele controller)
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente