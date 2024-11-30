Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" UHD 4K Ergo IPS-monitor met USB Type-C™
27UN880P_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

Functies

Galerij

Specs

Recensies

Waar te koop

Ondersteuning

  • Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen

  • 8% welkomstkorting voor nieuwe leden (niet te combineren met lopende promoties)

  • Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente

27" UHD 4K Ergo IPS-monitor met USB Type-C™

27UN880P_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad
27UN880P-B

27" UHD 4K Ergo IPS-monitor met USB Type-C™

(0)
vooraanzicht met monitorarm aan de rechterkant
Monitor

Tweaker awards 23/24

Monitor

Voor het 3e jaar op rij

LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo

LLG UltraFine™ Display Ergo op de werkplek

Ontworpen voor maximaal comfort

Verhoog de productiviteit met nieuwe innovaties op het gebied van ergonomie en werkplek.

Uitzonderlijke beeldkwaliteit

3840x2160 UHD 4K IPS
VESA Display HDR400 & sRGB 99% (type.)

Ergonomie

Ergonomische standaard
met C-Klem en kabelgoot.

Gebruiksgemak

USB Type-C™
eenvoudige installatie

UHD 4K IPS-scherm

Duidelijke weergave voor een beter beeld

Met sRGB 99% (Typ.) en VESA Display HDR400 biedt de LG UltraFine™ Ergo een uitzonderlijke beeldkwaliteit. Het 27-inch 4K IPS-scherm creert een comfortabele kijkervaring door het verminderen van kleurverschuivingen vanuit verschillende invalshoeken.

27" UHD IPS-scherm: Uitzonderlijke beeldkwaliteit, sRGB, VESA CERTIFIED DisplayHDR400

Ergo-standaard, volledige beweging van het scherm, perfecte afstelling op ooghoogte
Volledige aanpasbaarheid van het scherm

Perfecte afstelling naar ooghoogte

De verbeterde flexibiliteit van de ergonomische standaard biedt een uitgebreide ergonomische afstelmogelijkheid. Zo kan het scherm in- en uitgeschoven worden, kantelen, draaien en roteren. Hierdoor kan de monitor zich volledig aanpassen aan de gebruiker.

in- en uitshuiven 0~180 mm

Draaien ± 280˚

Hoogteverstelling 0~130 mm

Roteren 90˚

Kantelen ± 25˚

*Bovenstaande cijfers zijn de beschikbare kenmerken.

Geschikt met elke houding

27UN880P is een welkome innovatie voor iedereen die veel tijd achter zijn bureau besteedt. De geavanceerde ergonomische standaard van LG helpt een goede houding te bevorderen door de hoge mate van verstelbaarheid. Hiermee kan elke gebruiker een perfect op maat gemaakte werkplek creëren.
Scène van een architect met Ergo
Beeld uit Gamer met Ergo
Scène van fotograaf met Ergo
Scène van een architect met Ergo
Beeld uit Gamer met Ergo
Scène van fotograaf met Ergo




Alles wat nodig is op het bureau
Een opgeruimd bureau

Volledig gebruik van het bureau

Het compacte ontwerp van 27UN880P neemt zeer weinig bureauoppervlak in beslag en draagt ook bij aan een eenvoudigere installatie. De USB-C oplossing van 27UN880P helpt gebruikers om een opgeruimd bureau te behouden. Daarnaast levert het 4K scherm stroom aan het aangesloten apparaat en kan gegevensoverdracht ook via dezelfde kabel plaatsvinden.
Gebruik van een stabiele

USB Type-C™

Stabiele & krachtige verbinding

beeld, gegevens en stroom via één kabel.

Gebruik van eenvoudig kabelmanagement

Eenvoudige kabelmanagement

Gebruik van C-klem

C-klem & kabelgoot

Gebruik van One Click Mount

One Click Mount

*Voor gedetailleerde installatie-instructies, zie de producthandleiding op de LG.com supportpagina.
*De productafbeeldingen in de video dienen alleen ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het echte product.

Printen

Belangrijkste specs

  • Maat (Inch)

    27

  • Resolutie

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Reactie Tijd

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

Alle specificaties

DISPLAY

  • Maat (Inch)

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Reactie Tijd

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolutie

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Maat (cm)

    68.4

VERBINDING

  • HDMI

    JA(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    JA(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    JA(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Alleen Audio)

  • USB Downstream Port

    JA(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data overdracht)

    JA

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    60W

KENMERKEN

  • HDR 10

    JA

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    JA

  • Smart Energy Saving

    JA

  • Kleur gekalibreerd in Fabriek

    JA

  • Flicker Safe

    JA

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    JA

  • Zwart stabilizatie

    JA

  • Reader Mode

    JA

  • Super Resolution+

    JA

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    JA

MECHANISCH

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

AUDIO

  • Maxx Audio

    JA

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]

    717 x 477 x 247

  • Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.1 x 726.0 x 400.2(↑) 613.1 x 596.0 x 400.2(↓)

  • Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.1 x 364.4 x 44.6

  • Gewicht in doos [kg]

    11.5

  • Gewicht met Stand [kg]

    7.8

  • Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]

    4

INFO

  • Product naam

    UHD

  • Jaar

    2020

STROOM

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    130W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    25.5W

  • Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)

    Minder dan 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Minder dan 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSOIRES

  • HDMI

    JA

  • Overige (Accessoires)

    DC Verleng Kabel 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

  • USB-C

    JA

SW APPLICATIE

  • Dual Controller

    JA

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    JA

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    JA

STANDAARD

  • RoHS

    JA

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Lokaal zoeken

Vind een winkel of installateur bij jou in de buurt

Onze keuze

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 