27” UHD 4K Nano IPS Black scherm met 2000:1 contrastverhouding
Alle specificaties
INFO
-
Productnaam
UHD
-
Jaar
Y22
SCHERM
-
Grootte (Inch)
27
-
Grootte (cm)
68.47
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Scherm type
Nano IPS Black
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
-
Helderheid (min.)
320 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (typ.)
400 cd/m²
-
Piekhelderheid (Min.)
400 cd/m²
-
Piekhelderheid (Typ.)
500cd/m²
-
Kleurengamma (min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurengamma (typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)
1.07B
-
Contrastverhouding (min.)
1400:1
-
Contrastverhouding (typ.)
2000:1
-
Responstijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
JA
-
Dolby Vision™
NEE
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR-effect
JA
-
Mini-LED technologie
NEE
-
Nano IPS™ technologie
JA (IPS Black)
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NEE
-
Kleurgekalibreerd in de fabriek
JA
-
HW kalibratie
JA
-
Auto-helderheid
NEE
-
Flicker safe
JA
-
Leesmodus
NEE
-
Kleurzwakte
NEE
-
Superresolutie+
JA
-
Motion Blur Reduction technologie
NEE
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NEE
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Richtkruis
NEE
-
FPS-teller
NEE
-
OverClocking
NEE
-
Gebruikerstoets
NEE
-
Autom. Ingangskeuze
JA
-
RGB LED-verlichting
NEE
-
PBP
NEE
-
PIP
NEE
-
Smart Energy Saving
JA
-
Camera
NEE
-
Mic
NEE
SW-TOEPASSINGEN
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
JA
-
Dual Controller
JA
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NEE
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NEE
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
DVI
NEE
-
HDMI
JA (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
JA (1ea)
-
DP-versie
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
USB-C
JA (1ea)
-
USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)
JA
-
USB-C (stroomvoorziening)
90W
-
Daisy Chain
NEE
-
USB Upstream poort
JA (1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Downstream poort
JA (2ea/ver3.0)
-
KVM
JA
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NEE
-
Audio in
NEE
-
Mic In
NEE
-
Hoofdtelefoon uitgang
3-polig (alleen geluid)
-
[Locatie]
Achter
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
5W x 2
-
Bluetooth-connectiviteit
NEE
-
Maxx Audio
JA
-
Rich Bass
NEE
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Externe voeding(Adapter)
-
AC-ingang
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC-Uitgang
210W (19.5V 10.8A)
-
Energieverbruik (Typ.)
44W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
157W
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
Minder dan 0.5W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0.3W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassing van de weergavepositie
Kantelen/Hoogte/Zwenken
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100mm
AFMETING/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D) [mm]
613.9 x 569.6 x 239.3
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D) [mm]
613.9 x 363.5 x 44.3
-
Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D) [mm]
696 x 212 x 496
-
Gewicht met standaard [kg]
5.65
-
Gewicht zonder standaard [kg]
3.85
-
Gewicht in verpakking [kg]
8.7
STANDAARD
-
TCO
NEE
-
EPA 8.0
NEE
-
TUV-Type
JA
-
TUV-GS
NEE
-
TUV-Ergo
NEE
-
CB
JA
-
UL (cUL)
JA
-
FCC-B
JA
-
EPEAT (USA)
NEE
-
EPEAT (Germany)
NEE
-
ERP
JA
-
CE
JA
-
BIS (for India)
JA
-
VCCI (for Japan)
JA
-
BSMI (voor Taiwan)
JA
-
KC (voor Rep. Korea)
JA
-
CCC (voor China)
JA
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
VESA wall mount standaard
NEE
ACCESSOIRES
-
Adapter
JA
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
DVI-D
NEE
-
HDMI
JA
-
Display Port
JA
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
USB-C
JA
-
USB A to B
JA
-
Afstandsbediening
NEE
-
Andere (accessoires)
Self-Calibrator
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
