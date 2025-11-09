About Cookies on This Site

55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED92 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025
55QNED92A6A_EU E.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED92 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025

55QNED92A6A_EU E.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED92 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025

55QNED92A6A
Vooraanzicht van LG QNED evo QNED92 TV, LG QNED evo Al Logo in de bovenhoek. LG QNED evo TV brengt kleurrijke, schilderachtige texturen bij elkaar.
Achteraanzicht van LG QNED evo QNED92 TV.
Naar links gericht zijaanzicht van de LG QNED evo QNED92 TV.
Vooraanzicht en zijaanzicht van LG QNED evo AI QNED92 4K Smart TV die de lengte-, breedte-, hoogte- en diepteafmetingen weergeven.
Verf spat in verschillende kleuren op van de vloer. Intertrek-certificering met onafhankelijke tests onder de afbeelding. De titel bespreekt de nieuwe en unieke brede kleurengammatechnologie van LG die je levendige kleuren op je scherm laat zien.
3D holografische bloem in veel verschillende tinten tegen een zwarte achtergrond. De definitie en het detail van de bloem laten zien dat QNED MiniLED beelden kan produceren met uitzonderlijke kleuren, helderheid en contrast. De titel vertelt hoe MiniLED de helderheid verbetert en een uitzonderlijk contrast biedt.
3D holografische bloem in veel verschillende tinten tegen een zwarte achtergrond. De definitie en het detail van de bloem laten zien dat QNED MiniLED beelden kan produceren met uitzonderlijke kleuren, helderheid en contrast. De titel vertelt hoe MiniLED de helderheid verbetert en een uitzonderlijk contrast biedt.
Papegaai op een boomtak in levendige kleur. De titel bespreekt hoe LG Al Picture Pro indrukwekkende visuele verbeteringen maakt in de resolutie, helderheid en diepte van de scene.
Een gezin zit op een bank met uitzicht op een LG QNED TV boven een TV-meubel en een klein meisje wijst naar een scherm waarop twee dolfijnen te zien zijn. De titel beschrijft hoe je kunt genieten van een hoge resolutie op een groot scherm.
LG TV-scherm met een AI Magic Remote op de voorgrond. De AI-knop is gemarkeerd en een tekstballon toont tekst, stel een film voor die ik leuk vind. Op het scherm zien we het gebruikerspictogram E, dat aangeeft hoe AI Voice ID in staat was om te identificeren welke gebruiker het was en gepersonaliseerde aanbevelingen te geven op basis van alleen hun stem.
LG AI Magic Remote met de AI-knop gemarkeerd. Daaromheen staan de verschillende functionaliteiten die een gebruiker met de knop kan openen. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. De tekst legt uit dat de LG AI Magic Remote je AI Experience compleet maakt met een speciale AI-knop en kan worden gebruikt als muis. Gewoon aanwijzen en klikken.
Close-up van een LG TV-scherm waarop te zien is hoe AI Search werkt. Er wordt een klein chatscherm geopend dat weergeeft hoe de gebruiker heeft gevraagd voor de beschikbare sportwedstrijden. AI Search reageert via chat en via miniatuurafbeeldingen van verschillende beschikbare inhoud weer te geven. Er wordt ook gevraagd om het aan Microsoft Copilot te vragen.
Belangrijkste functies

  • Ongelofelijk rijk kleurenpalet van splinternieuwe dynamische QNED Color Pro
  • 4K-afbeeldingskwaliteit, opgeschaald visueel en surroundgeluid van de alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
  • Nieuwe AI-knop, stembediening, versleepfuncties op de AI Magic Remote
  • Verbeterde helderheid en uitzonderlijk contrast met MiniLED
  • Hoge resolutie op een gigantisch ultragroot televisiescherm
Meer



Logo van What Hi-Fi.

What Hi-Fi? (QNED93/92, 65”)

“...De 65QNED93 is niet alleen de beste LCD-tv die LG ooit heeft geproduceerd, maar ook een uitstekende tv volgens alle standaarden voor LCD-tv’s...” (juli 2025) 

Logo van Tom’s Guide.

Tom’s Guide

“De LG QNED92 is een solide QLED TV voor gaming…” (juli 2025)

T3-logo.

T3

“Hij is heel helder, dat is duidelijk. En doet het ook heel knap bij het creëren van true black.” (03/2025)

CES Innovation Awards-badge met een 2025 Honoree-vermelding.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cyberbeveiliging

AVForums Editor's Choice-logo voor LG webOS 24 as Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice - Beste Smart TV-systeem 2024/25

“webOS 24 levert een snelle en gebruiksvriendelijke ervaring, die fris en gestroomlijnd is."

*De CES Innovation Awards zijn gebaseerd op beschrijvende materialen ingediend bij de jury. CTA heeft de accuraatheid van de ingediende materialen of claims niet gecontroleerd en heeft het voorwerp met de prijs niet getest.

LG QNED TV tegen een kleurrijke donkere achtergrond. Op het scherm staat een helder en kleurrijk kunstwerk dat de kleurentechnologie van QNED laat zien en het vermogen om een breed spectrum aan tinten met een geweldig contrast weer te geven. Volledig nieuw LG QNED evo AI-logo aanwezig. Met ondertitels waarin QNED's MiniLED en nieuwe alpha AI-processor worden genoemd. De titel luidt: Elke kleur opnieuw gedefinieerd, nieuwe ervaring begint.

LG QNED TV tegen een kleurrijke donkere achtergrond. Op het scherm staat een helder en kleurrijk kunstwerk dat de kleurentechnologie van QNED laat zien en het vermogen om een breed spectrum aan tinten met een geweldig contrast weer te geven. Volledig nieuw LG QNED evo AI-logo aanwezig. Met ondertitels waarin QNED's MiniLED en nieuwe alpha AI-processor worden genoemd. De titel luidt: Elke kleur opnieuw gedefinieerd, nieuwe ervaring begint.

Elke kleur opnieuw gedefinieerd; een nieuwe ervaring begint

*QNED en QNED evo zijn elk uitgerust met verschillende kleuroplossingen die gebruik maken van LG’s nieuwste en unieke Wide Color Gamut-technologie waarbij Quantum Dots worden vervangen.

BeeldkwaliteitwebOS voor AILG Gallery+DesignGeluidskwaliteitEntertainment

Volledig nieuwe dynamische QNED-kleur Pro

Met LG’s nieuwe en unieke Wide Color Gamut-technologie zie je levensechte en levendige kleuren op je scherm.

Verf spat in verschillende kleuren op van de vloer.

Intertrek-certificering voor 100% kleurvolume volgens DCI-P3.

Intertrek-certificering voor 100% kleurvolume volgens DCI-P3.

Gecertificeerd 100% kleurvolume met LG QNED evo

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is gelijk aan of overtreft de CGV van de DCI-P3 kleurruimte zoals onafhankelijk gecontroleerd door Intertek.

MiniLED met Precision Dimming-technologie

MiniLED met de nieuwe alpha AI-processor zorgt voor ultrascherp contrast en levensechte details op LG QNED evo.

3D holografische bloem in veel verschillende tinten tegen een zwarte achtergrond. De definitie en het detail van de bloem laten zien dat QNED MiniLED beelden kan produceren met uitzonderlijke kleuren, helderheid en contrast.

*Specificaties kunnen verschillen op basis van inch, model en regio. 

De slimmere en snellere NIEUWE alpha AI-processor van een decennium vol innovatie

De AI-engine van onze processor kan inhoud op basis van genre herkennen. Op basis van deze informatie, zorgt het voor de meest optimale beeldkwaliteitsinstellingen voor de beste diepte en detail.

De alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 licht oranje en roze op en er komen kleurrijke lichtstralen uit. De titel vertelt hoe de processor 4K-kwaliteit, verbluffende kleuren en helderheid levert. In de afbeelding staat ongeveer 1,7 keer grotere neurale verwerking (met Neural Processing Unit, NPU) met AI en 1,4 keer snellere werking van CPU.

*Vergeleken met het instapmodel Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 van hetzelfde jaar op basis van interne vergelijking van specificaties.

AI Picture Pro brengt elk frame tot leven

AI Super Opschalen en Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyseert de elementen van elk frame voor het verbeteren van resolutie, helderheid en diepte.

Lijnen lopen over een zeer dof en bijna grijs beeld van een papegaai in een bos alsof een supercomputer de elementen in het frame analyseert. Een laser tekent het silhouet van de papegaai en vervolgens wordt het helderder, scherper en kleurrijker gemaakt. De achtergrond transformeert ook van links naar rechts, nu met verbeterd contrast, diepte en kleuren.

*AI Super Opschalen en Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro wordt gebruikt voor QNED92, QNED9M en QNED85.

*AI Picture Pro zal niet werken met auteursrechtelijk beschermde inhoud op OTT-diensten.

*Beeldkwaliteit van opgeschaalde content verschilt op basis van de bronresolutie.

De volgende generatie van LG AI TV

Meer informatie

AI Magic Remote maakt de AI experience compleet

Bedien je tv eenvoudig met de AI Magic Remote. Geen extra apparaat nodig! Met een bewegingssensor en scrollwiel kun je aanwijzen en klikken om hem te gebruiken als airmouse of spreek gewoon voor spraakopdrachten.

*Het ontwerp, de beschikbaarheid en de functies van de AI Magic Remote kunnen per regio en ondersteunde taal verschillen, zelfs voor hetzelfde model.

*Voor sommige functies is mogelijk een internetverbinding nodig.

*AI Voice Recognition wordt alleen geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.

Een gezin van vier zit rond een LG AI TV. Er verschijnt een cirkel rond de persoon die de afstandsbediening vasthoudt en zijn naam wordt weergegeven. Dit laat zien hoe AI Voice ID de stem van elke gebruiker herkent. De webOS-interface laat vervolgens zien hoe de AI automatisch van account wisselt en gepersonaliseerde content aanbeveelt.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID herkent de unieke stem van elke gebruiker en biedt gepersonaliseerde aanbevelingen op het moment dat je spreekt.

*Verminderde of beperkte content wordt mogelijk weergegeven, afhankelijk van de regio en de netwerkconnectiviteit.

*Ondersteuning voor Voice ID kan per regio en land verschillen en is beschikbaar op OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- en UHD-tv’s die vanaf 2024 zijn gelanceerd.

*Werkt alleen met apps die de Voice ID-account ondersteunen.

Close-up van een LG QNED TV-scherm waarop te zien is hoe AI Search werkt. Er wordt een klein chatscherm geopend dat weergeeft hoe de gebruiker heeft gevraagd voor de beschikbare sportwedstrijden. AI Search reageert via chat en via miniatuurafbeeldingen van verschillende beschikbare inhoud weer te geven. Er wordt ook gevraagd om het aan Microsoft Copilot te vragen.

Close-up van een LG QNED TV-scherm waarop te zien is hoe AI Search werkt. Er wordt een klein chatscherm geopend dat weergeeft hoe de gebruiker heeft gevraagd voor de beschikbare sportwedstrijden. AI Search reageert via chat en via miniatuurafbeeldingen van verschillende beschikbare inhoud weer te geven. Er wordt ook gevraagd om het aan Microsoft Copilot te vragen.

AI Search

Vraag alles aan je tv. De ingebouwde AI herkent je stem en geeft snel persoonlijke aanbevelingen op je verzoeken. Je kunt ook extra resultaten en oplossingen krijgen met Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is beschikbaar op OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- en UHD-tv’s die vanaf 2024 werden gelanceerd. 

*De VS en Korea gebruiken het LLM-model.

*Een internetverbinding is vereist. 

Sci-fi-content wordt afgespeeld op een LG QNED TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat de AI Chatbot-interface. De gebruiker stuurde een bericht naar de chatbot dat het scherm te donker is. De chatbot bood oplossingen voor het verzoek. De hele scène is ook in tweeën gesplitst. De ene kant is donkerder, de andere kant lichter, wat laat zien hoe de AI Chatbot het probleem voor de gebruiker automatisch heeft opgelost.

Sci-fi-content wordt afgespeeld op een LG QNED TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat de AI Chatbot-interface. De gebruiker stuurde een bericht naar de chatbot dat het scherm te donker is. De chatbot bood oplossingen voor het verzoek. De hele scène is ook in tweeën gesplitst. De ene kant is donkerder, de andere kant lichter, wat laat zien hoe de AI Chatbot het probleem voor de gebruiker automatisch heeft opgelost.

AI Chatbot

Communiceer met AI Chatbot via AI Magic Remote en beantwoord alle vragen, van instellingenconfiguratie tot problemen oplossen. AI kan intentie van gebruikers begrijpen en direct oplossingen bieden.

*Een internetverbinding is vereist.

*AI Chatbot wordt alleen geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.

*Het is mogelijk om de AI Chatbot te koppelen aan de klantenservice.

LG AI Magic Remote voor een LG TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat een persoonlijke begroeting van de LG AI met aangepaste trefwoorden op basis van de zoek- en kijkschiedenis van de gebruiker. Bij de afstandsbediening staat een pictogram en een label die aangeven dat de AI Concierge-functie eenvoudig toegankelijk is door kort op de AI-knop te drukken.

LG AI Magic Remote voor een LG TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat een persoonlijke begroeting van de LG AI met aangepaste trefwoorden op basis van de zoek- en kijkschiedenis van de gebruiker. Bij de afstandsbediening staat een pictogram en een label die aangeven dat de AI Concierge-functie eenvoudig toegankelijk is door kort op de AI-knop te drukken.

AI Concierge

Een korte druk op de AI-knop op je afstandsbediening opent je AI Concierge die aangepaste trefwoorden en aanbevelingen geeft op basis van je zoek- en kijkgeschiedenis. 

*Ondersteunde menu’s en apps kunnen per land verschillen.

*De getoonde menu’s kunnen anders zijn bij de release.

*Aanbevelingen voor trefwoorden variëren afhankelijk van de app en het tijdstip van de dag.

Scherm van een gebruiker die het AI Picture Wizard-personalisatieproces doorloopt. Verschillende afbeeldingen worden weergegeven, waarbij de keuzes van de gebruiker worden gemarkeerd. Een laadpictogram verschijnt en een afbeelding van een landschap wordt weergegeven dat wordt uitgebreid van links naar rechts.

AI Picture Wizard

Geavanceerde algoritmes leren jouw voorkeuren door 1,6 miljard afbeeldingsmogelijkheden door te nemen. Je tv selecteert een persoonlijke afbeelding speciaal voor jou, gebaseerd op je keuzes.

Scherm van een gebruiker die het AI Sound Wizard-personalisatieproces doorloopt. Er worden een aantal pictogrammen voor geluidsfragmenten geselecteerd. Een jazz-zanger en saxofoonspeler worden getoond en geluidsgolven die het gepersonaliseerde geluid voorstellen worden over het beeld geanimeerd.

AI Sound Wizard

Kies de audio die je het liefst hoort uit verschillende geluidsclips. AI maakt een op maat gemaakt geluidsprofiel afgestemd op je voorkeuren op basis van 40 miljoen parameters.

WebOS Re:New Program-logo en -naam met de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-badge er vlakbij.

WebOS Re:New Program-logo en -naam met de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-badge er vlakbij.

5 jaar lang nieuwe upgrades met het webOS Re:New-Program

Krijg upgrades en voordelen van de nieuwste functies en software. Met een CES Innovation Award in de categorie cyberbeveiliging weet je zeker dat webOS je privacy en gegevens veilig bewaart.

*webOS Re:New Program is beschikbaar op 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TV’s.

*Het webOS Re:New Program ondersteunt een totaal van vier upgrades in vijf jaar. Dit is gebaseerd op de voorgeïnstalleerde versie van webOS, en upgrades kunnen variëren van het eind van de maand tot het begin van het jaar.

*Updates en de planning van bepaalde functies, toepassingen en services kunnen per model en regio verschillen.

*Upgrades beschikbaar voor 2022 OLED’s en 2023 UHD en hogere modellen.

Ervaar wat LG AI TV voor jou kan doen!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Ontdek 4000+ content om een ruimte volledig naar jouw smaak te maken met een LG Gallery+-abonnement

*Beschikbare content kan per land verschillen.

*Aangeboden content kan veranderen.

*4000 stuks aan content is alleen beschikbaar in landen waar webOS Pay wordt ondersteund (Korea, VS, VK en geselecteerde EU-landen).

*Een abonnement voor de LG Gallery+-service is vereist voor volledige toegang tot content en functies.

*Klanten met een abonnement krijgen een gratis proefabonnement van 1 maand aangeboden.

Geef je ruimte een persoonlijke touch met diverse content waaruit je kunt kiezen

Blader door een enorme bibliotheek met content. Van kunst, games, landschappen en meer, ontdek een verscheidenheid aan samengestelde beelden, allemaal op één plek.

Geniet van wereldberoemde kunstwerken in jouw ruimte.

Interieur van een verfijnd huis. Er worden veel verschillende kunstwerken getoond. Aan de muur in het midden hangt een LG TV met populair kunstwerk op het scherm. De TV lijkt op een schilderij uit een museum.

Omring jezelf met de schoonheid van de natuur

Interieur van een landelijk huis. Een enorme aan de muur gemonteerde LG TV toont een prachtig natuurlijk landschapskunstwerk op het scherm. De TV lijkt op een foto die aan de muur hangt.

Introduceer een moderne vibe met digitaal en 3D-kunstwerk

Interieur van een stijlvol en kleurrijk huis. Een LG TV is aan de muur bevestigd. Op het scherm is een kleurrijk modern kunstwerk te zien. De illustratie op de TV geeft persoonlijkheid aan het totale interieurontwerp van de ruimte.

Zorg voor een leuke sfeer met diverse content

In een gameroom thuis hangt een enorme LG TV aan de muur. Op het scherm is een kunstwerk uit Assassin's Creed Shadows te zien.

Maak je ruimte op talloze manieren persoonlijk

Pas je thuisgalerij aan met je keuze aan muziek, beelden en meer. Kies wat je op je TV wilt tonen, afhankelijk van je huidige voorkeuren.

Synchroniseer muziek en afbeeldingen op basis van hoe jij je voelt

Combineer achtergrondmuziek met beelden om de sfeer naar wens te bepalen. Kies uit vooraf ingestelde muziek of verbind je mobiele apparaat via Bluetooth om je eigen nummers af te spelen.

Uitleg over hoe een LG TV kan worden ingesteld om muziek op basis van stemming te synchroniseren met de afbeeldingen.
Vanaf het startscherm van een LG TV wordt het proces getoond om je voorkeuren in te stellen en automatisch samengestelde content te ontvangen. Van het kiezen uit verschillende soorten content tot het ontvangen van het gepersonaliseerde profiel.

Geniet van automatisch op jouw smaak afgestemde content

Je TV leert je smaak en voorkeuren kennen. Als je enkele vragen beantwoord, kun je TV beginnen met het bieden van kunstwerken die passen bij wat jij leuk vindt.

*16 verschillende profielen worden aangeboden, met advies voor content gegenereerd door bijpassende gegevens van elk type profiel.

Een aan de muur gemonteerde LG TV met een mobiele telefoon op de voorgrond. Het proces van het instellen van Google Photos op de LG TV wordt getoond.

Een aan de muur gemonteerde LG TV met een mobiele telefoon op de voorgrond. Het proces van het instellen van Google Photos op de LG TV wordt getoond.

Open Google Photos en zie jouw herinneringen langskomen.

Verbind eenvoudig je Google Photos-account met je TV door simpelweg je telefoon te gebruiken. Personaliseer moeiteloos je ruimte met content uit je eigen fotobibliotheek.

*De functie kan worden gebruikt als je bent ingelogd op je Google Photos-account en je minimaal 10 foto’s in de app hebt staan. 

Het informatiebord wordt weergegeven op een aan de muur gemonteerde LG TV. Verschillende functies worden weergegeven van weerupdates, sports alerts, TV-planner, Home Hub en Google Agenda.

Blijf op de hoogte met een all-in-one persoonlijk dashboard.

Bekijk belangrijke informatie in één oogopslag. Krijg weerupdates, sports alerts, bekijk je Google Agenda en stel zelfs meldingen in voor Home Hub, jouw kijkreserveringen en meer.

*Toegang tot Google Agenda vereist een Google-account.

Slimme instellingen passen zich aan veranderingen in je omgeving aan

Always Ready en Screensaver

Je kunt energie besparen en daarnaast nog steeds genieten van je geselecteerde kunstwerken en speciaal samengestelde afbeeldingen en deze weergeven via Gallery+ als de TV is uitgeschakeld of langdurig niet is gebruikt, waardoor deze uitgroeit tot een digitaal canvas.

AI Brightness Control

De ingebouwde sensoren van je TV detecteren licht en passen de helderheid van het scherm aan voor een optimale kijkervaring bij alle lichtomstandigheden.

Bewegingssensor

Bewegingsdetectie zorgt dat je TV intelligent reageert, waarbij de lichtstand wordt aangepast op basis van jouw nabijheid.

*Screensaver is beschikbaar met een abonnement.

*Screensaver wordt standaard na 3 minuten geactiveerd als er geen video wordt afgespeeld of de afstandsbediening niet wordt gebruikt. Gebruikers kunnen de tijd aanpassen naar 10, 20 of 30 minuten. 

*Videocontent en achtergrondmuziek worden niet ondersteund voor de modus screensaver.

*Helderheidssensoren kunnen per model verschillen.

*Bewegingssensoren zijn alleen geschikt voor de M5- en G5-modellen. 

Een afstandsbediening ligt voor een LG TV-scherm met Home Hub. Alle functionaliteit en bediening van andere slimme apparaten worden getoond.

Home Hub, het alles-in-één platform voor je woning

Beheer naadloos je huishoudelijke apparaten van LG, naast je Google Home-apparaten en nog veel meer. Ervaar het ultieme comfort van het bedienen van je hele huis via één intuïtief dashboard. 

*LG ondersteunt ‘Matter’ Wifi-apparaten. ‘Matter’-ondersteunde apparaten en functies kunnen verschillen op basis van de verbonden apparaten. Eerste verbinding voor ThinQ en Matter moet via de mobiele ThinQ-app verlopen.

*Gebruik van de handsfree spraakfunctie zonder afstandsbediening is alleen mogelijk met de alpha 9 AI-processor en alpha 11 AI-processor. Dit kan per product en regio verschillen.

Ultragrote TV

Bekijk al je favoriete films, sport en games op de LG Ultra Big TV. Geniet van hoge resolutie op een supergroot scherm.

Een meisje en een hond zitten voor een LG QNED TV die aan de muur bevestigd is en waarop drie olifanten te zien zijn die boven een LG Soundbar naar buiten lopen.

*QNED92 wordt geleverd in maximaal 85 inch en inches kunnen per regio verschillen.

Dun ontwerp

Voeg een moderne touch tot met een slank ontwerp dat op een sierlijke manier opgaat in je ruimte.

AI Sound Pro verfijnt je geluid voor impact

*AI Clear Sound moet via het menu Geluidsmodus worden geactiveerd.

*Geluid kan variëren afhankelijk van de luisteromgeving. 

Verrijk je geluid met LG TV en LG Soundbar

*Soundbar kan apart worden aangeschaft. 

*De bediening van de geluidsmodus kan per model verschillen.

*Houd er rekening mee dat de service mogelijk niet beschikbaar is op het moment van aankoop. Een netwerkverbinding is vereist voor updates. 

*De soundbar-modellen die compatibel zijn met de TV kunnen per regio en land verschillen.

*Het gebruik van de LG TV afstandsbediening is beperkt tot bepaalde functies.

Zoek de beste LG Soundbar- & LG TV-combinatie

*Functionaliteiten verschillen per model. Zie elke productpagina voor gedetailleerde specificaties.

Iemand zit in de woonkamer met een telefoon in de hand. Op de telefoon zien we een pictogram dat aangeeft dat het scherm wordt gespiegeld op de tv. Op de tv is een basketbalwedstrijd te zien en daarnaast het gespiegelde scherm met de statistieken van de spelers.

Iemand zit in de woonkamer met een telefoon in de hand. Op de telefoon zien we een pictogram dat aangeeft dat het scherm wordt gespiegeld op de tv. Op de tv is een basketbalwedstrijd te zien en daarnaast het gespiegelde scherm met de statistieken van de spelers.

 Maak plezier met Multi View met meerdere schermen

Haal alles uit je TV met Multi View. Spiegel je apparaten via Google Cast en AirPlay. Splits je scherm in twee aparte weergaven voor naadloos entertainment op meerdere schermen.

*Afbeeldings- en geluidsinstellingen op beide schermen zijn hetzelfde. 

*Apple, het Apple-logo, Apple TV, AirPlay en HomeKit zijn handelsmerken van Apple Inc, geregistreerd in de VS en andere landen.

*Ondersteuning voor AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Googlecast Built-in en kan verschillen per regio en taal.

Het startscherm van LG Channels toont de content die beschikbaar is op LG TV.

Een persoon in een woonkamer die een telefoon vasthoudt. Op de telefoon staat een zendpictogram dat aangeeft dat het telefoonscherm wordt gespiegeld op de TV. Op de tv is een basketbalwedstrijd te zien en aan de zijkant staat een gespiegeld scherm met spelersstatistieken.

Stream diverse content. Gratis. 

De exclusieve streamingdienst van LG, LG Channels, brengt een brede selectie live en on-demand kanalen gratis binnen handbereik. 

*Beschikbare inhoud en apps kunnen per land, product en regio verschillen. 

Drie pictogrammen tonen hoe LG Channels gebruikt kan worden zonder abonnement, zonder te betalen en zonder decoder.

Drie pictogrammen tonen hoe LG Channels gebruikt kan worden zonder abonnement, zonder te betalen en zonder decoder.

Gratis. Zonder contract. Zonder kabel.

Het enige wat u hoeft te doen is aanzetten en beginnen met kijken zonder dat u zich zorgen hoeft te maken over verborgen kosten of het installeren van een set-top box. 

Het Gaming Portal maakt van je TV de ultieme gamehub

Speel duizenden games direct op je LG TV met toegang tot GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid en nu ook Xbox app! Geniet van een verscheidenheid aan game-ervaringen, van AAA-titels met gamepad tot gewone games die je met je afstandsbediening kunt spelen.

Startscherm van het Gaming Portal. De cursor beweegt en klikt om veel populaire gametitels weer te geven en de extra functie om games te kunnen selecteren op basis van het type controller dat je hebt, of dat nu een gamepad of de afstandsbediening is.

Een persoon in een woonkamer die een telefoon vasthoudt. Op de telefoon staat een zendpictogram dat aangeeft dat het telefoonscherm wordt gespiegeld op de TV. Op de tv is een basketbalwedstrijd te zien en aan de zijkant staat een gespiegeld scherm met spelersstatistieken.

*Ondersteuning voor het Gaming Portal kan per land verschillen.

*Ondersteuning voor gamingdiensten in de cloud en games binnen Gaming Portal kan per land verschillen.

*Voor sommige gamingdiensten heb je mogelijk een abonnement en een gamepad nodig.

Geavanceerde Gameplay

Ervaar de best mogelijke gameplay met 144Hz VRR en AMD FreeSync Premium. Ga lekker gamen zonder dat lag of bewegingsonscherpte je prestaties belemmeren. 

Twee afbeeldingen van een auto in een videogame naast elkaar. Eén vertoont veel bewegingsonscherpte. De andere is scherp en laat de hoge beeldsnelheid van LG QNED TV zien. Het VRR-logo en een 144Hz-logo staan in de rechterbovenhoek.

*QNED92 werkt alleen met games of PC-ingangen die 144Hz ondersteunen.

*HGiG is een groep vrijwillige bedrijven uit de game- en TV-displayindustrie die samenkomen om richtlijnen op te stellen en openbaar te maken om de game-ervaringen in HDR te verbeteren.

*Ondersteuning voor HGiG kan per land verschillen.

Beste QNED TV voor films

Geniet van films in je thuisbioscoop met meeslepend geluid en de FILMMAKER MODE die zich aanpast aan de omgevingsverlichting voor een beeldkwaliteit die voldoet aan de normen van de beste filmmakers.

Dolby Vision en FILMMAKER MODE

Beleef cinema zoals de regisseur het bedoeld heeft met Dolby Vision en FILMMAKER MODE die zich aanpast aan de omgeving om beelden te behouden en zo dicht mogelijk bij de oorspronkelijke versie te blijven.

Dolby Atmos

Laat levensecht surround geluid om je heen bewegen, zodat je het gevoel hebt dat je midden in alle actie zit.

*FILMMAKER MODE is een handelsmerk van UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*FILMMAKER MODE met Dolby Vision wordt ondersteund.

*FILMMAKER MODE start automatisch op AppleTV+ en op Amazon Prime video-app.

*QNED92 biedt geen ondersteuning voor Ambient FILMMAKER MODE.

*Soundbar kan apart worden aangeschaft. 

*De bediening van de geluidsmodus kan per model verschillen.

*Houd er rekening mee dat de service mogelijk niet beschikbaar is op het moment van aankoop. Een netwerkverbinding is vereist voor updates.  

*De soundbar-modellen die compatibel zijn met de TV kunnen per regio en land verschillen.

*Het gebruik van de LG TV afstandsbediening is beperkt tot bepaalde functies.

Printen

Belangrijkste specs

  • BEELD (DISPLAY) - Schermtype

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • BEELD (DISPLAY) - Verversingssnelheid

    120 Hz Native (VRR 144 Hz)

  • BEELD (DISPLAY) - Kleurengamma

    Dynamic QNED Color

  • BEELD (VERWERKING) - Beeld processor

    α8 AI-processor 4K Gen2

  • BEELD (VERWERKING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • GAMING - Ondersteund FreeSync (AMD)

    Ja

  • AUDIO - Audio-vermogen

    40W

  • AUDIO - Luidsprekersysteem

    2.2 Kanaal

  • AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHTEN - TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)

    1 226 x 709 x 57,9

  • AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHTEN - TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)

    12,5

Alle specificaties

BEELD (DISPLAY)

  • Schermtype

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Schermresolutie

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Backlight Type

    Mini LED

  • Verversingssnelheid

    120 Hz Native (VRR 144 Hz)

  • Kleurengamma

    Dynamic QNED Color

BEELD (VERWERKING)

  • Beeld processor

    α8 AI-processor 4K Gen2

  • AI Upscaling

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selectie

    Ja (SDR/HDR)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • Dimming Technologie

    Precision Dimming

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Beeldmodus

    10 modi

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • AI Beeld Pro

    Ja

  • Auto Calibratie

    Ja

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Ja

GAMING

  • Ondersteund FreeSync (AMD)

    Ja

  • HGIG Modus

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ja

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ja (tot 144Hz)

  • Dolby Vision voor gaming (4K 120 Hz)

    Ja

TOEGANKELIJKHEID

  • Hoog contrast

    Ja

  • Grijswaarden

    Ja

  • Kleuren omkeren

    Ja

AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHTEN

  • TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)

    1 226 x 709 x 57,9

  • TV-afmetingen met standaard (BxHxD mm)

    1 226 x 709 x 57,9

  • Afmetingen verpakking (BxHxD mm)

    1 560 x 830 x 128

  • TV-standaard (BxD mm)

    1 039 x 319

  • TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)

    12,5

  • TV-gewicht met standaard (kg)

    12,9

  • Gewicht verpakking (kg)

    18

  • VESA-montage (BxH mm)

    300 x 300

BARCODE

  • BARCODE

    8806096447239

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • AI Geluid

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ja (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • Geschikt voor WiSA

    Ja (Tot 2.1 Kanaal)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Gelijktijdige audio-uitvoer

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Ja (2-Way Playback)

  • Audio-vermogen

    40W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ja

  • Audio-formaten

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Raadpleeg handleiding)

  • Luidsprekerrichting

    Neerwaarts

  • Luidsprekersysteem

    2.2 Kanaal

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ja

CONNECTIVITEIT

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth Ondersteuning

    Ja (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Ingang

    1x

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • SPDIF (Optische digitale audio-uitgang)

    1x

  • CI ingang

    1x (Behalve Groot-Brittannië, Ierland)

  • HDMI Ingang

    4x (ondersteunt 4K 120Hz, xRC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 poort))

  • RF Ingang (Antenne/Kabel)

    2x

  • USB Ingang

    2x (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Besturingssysteem (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Geschikt voor USB Camera

    Ja

  • AI-chatbot

    Ja

  • Always Ready

    Ja

  • Volledige webbrowser

    Ja

  • Google Cast

    Ja

  • Google Home/Hub

    Ja

  • Thuishub

    Ja

  • Intelligente spraakherkenning

    Ja

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Magic Remote afstandsbediening

    Meegeleverd

  • Multi View

    Ja

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

  • Spraak-ID

    Ja

  • Werkt met Apple Airplay

    Ja

  • Werkt met Apple Home

    Ja

STROOM

  • Voeding (Spanning, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Stand-by stroomverbruik

    Onder 0,5W

ACCESSOIRES INBEGREPEN

  • Afstandsbediening

    Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (VK, Italië)

  • Stroomkabel

    Ja (Ontkoppelbaar)

UITZENDING

  • Analoge TV-ontvangst

    Ja

  • Digitale TV-ontvangst

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrisch), DVB-C (Kabel), DVB-S2/S (Satelliet)

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

