43 Inch LG FULL HD LR60 Smart TV 2024

43LR60006LA_EU E.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad
43LR60006LA_EU E.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

43 Inch LG FULL HD LR60 Smart TV 2024

43LR60006LA
Vooraanzicht van de LG HD TV, LR60 met de tekst LG SMART TV en 2024 op het scherm met 2 statieven
Vooraanzicht van LG HD TV, LR60
Naar links gericht zijaanzicht in een lichte hoek van de LG HD TV, LR60
Zijaanzicht van LG HD TV, LR60
Achteraanzicht van LG HD TV, LR60
Close-up van de bovenste rand van LG HD TV, LR60

Belangrijkste functies

  • Natuurlijke en levendige kleur van een FULL HD-scherm
  • Rijk, levensecht beeld met de alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6
  • Een meeslepende bioscoopervaring in huis met HDR 10 Pro
  • Versterk de gamingervaring met Game Dashboard en Optimizer
Meer
Dompel uzelf onder in levendige kleuren en helderheid

Dompel uzelf onder in levendige kleuren en helderheid

Dompel uzelf onder in levendige kleuren en helderheid

LG Full HD TV’s bieden levendige en rijke kleuren voor al uw favoriete inhoud.

*Schermafbeelding gesimuleerd.

HDR10 Pro

Schijn een licht op fijne details

Betreed een wereld waarin elke kleur eruit springt en helderheid is afgestemd voor adembenemende beelden, allemaal bereikt met briljante HDR10 Pro.

Een split-screen close-up beeld van het gezicht van een man wordt getoond in een paars getinte, schaduwrijke kamer. Links wordt "SDR" weergegeven en is het beeld wazig. Rechts wordt "HDR10 Pro" getoond en het beeld is helder en scherp gedefinieerd.

*HDR10 Pro is een technologie die ontwikkeld is door LG Electronics gebaseerd op de gestandaardiseerde beeldkwaliteit van standaard 'HDR10'.

alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6

Elk moment voelt levensecht

De alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 verbetert beeld en geluid voor een ervaring die u nog dieper onderdompelt.

*Schermafbeelding gesimuleerd.

Virtual 5.1

Dompel uzelf onder in een ruimtelijke symfonie

Voel de meeslepende spanning van een meeslepend 5.1 virtueel surround sound-systeem en hoor elke echo in rijke audiodetails.

LG TV met geluidsbubbels en golven die uit het scherm komen en de ruimte vullen.

*Schermafbeeldingen gesimuleerd.

**Moet via het geluidsmodusmenu wordt geactiveerd.

***Geluid kan verschillen op basis van de omgeving. 

webOS 23

Uw tv past zich aan op uw smaak

Ontdek een tv die speciaal is afgestemd op uw wensen met Mijn Profiel, AI-concierge en Quick Card. 

webOS 23-startscherm met Home Office-, Game-, Muziek-, Home Hub- en Sportcategorieën. Onderaan het scherm worden persoonlijke aanbevelingen weergegeven onder "Speciaal voor u uitgekozen" en "Nu beschikbaar voor streamen".

*Ondersteunde menu’s en apps kunnen verschillen per land en release.

**Aanbevolen zoekwoorden kunnen per app en tijd van de dag verschillen en worden alleen aangeboden in landen die NLP in hun eigen taal ondersteunen. 

***Toegepast op OLED-/QNED-/NanoCell-/UHD-/HD-modellen gemaakt in het jaar 2023 en daarna.

****Schermafbeeldingen gesimuleerd.

*U kunt een onbeperkt aantal profielen aanmaken, maar er kunnen maximaal 10 profielen worden weergegeven op het startscherm.

**Ondersteunde functies, menu’s en apps kunnen verschillen per land en release. 

***De beschikbaarheid van services kan verschillen per regio en serie.

****Trefwoorden voor u in AI-concierge kunnen alleen worden aangeboden voor landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen. 

*****Aanbevolen sleutelwoorden kunnen verschillen op basis van de Foreground App en tijd. 

******Schermafbeeldingen gesimuleerd.

Een LG Magische afstandsbediening met een ronde knop in het midden, waarbij paars licht uit de knoppen komt om ze te laten zien. De afstandsbediening wordt tegen een zwarte achtergrond omringd door een zachte paarse gloed.

Een LG Magische afstandsbediening met een ronde knop in het midden, waarbij paars licht uit de knoppen komt om ze te laten zien. De afstandsbediening wordt tegen een zwarte achtergrond omringd door een zachte paarse gloed.

Magische afstandsbediening

U hebt de magie in handen

Bevrijd uzelf van de beperkingen van ouderwetse knoppen. LG Magische afstandsbediening biedt met één klik, scroll of uw stem toegang tot alle slimme functies van uw LG TV.

*De functies en kenmerken van de Magische afstandsbediening kunnen verschillen per regio en taal.

Een rijke inhoudsaanbod dat u direct kunt kijken

Zes miniafbeeldingen van films en tv-shows worden weergegeven met de logo’s van LG-kanalen, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ en Apple TV+ eronder.

Zes miniafbeeldingen van films en tv-shows worden weergegeven met de logo’s van LG-kanalen, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ en Apple TV+ eronder.

OTT-services

Duik direct in een nieuwe serie, met ingebouwde snelkoppelingen voor toegang tot uw favoriete streamingservices en apps.

*Schermafbeeldingen gesimuleerd.

**Beschikbare inhoud en apps kunnen verschillen per land, product en regio.

***Een abonnement en gerelateerde entiteiten zijn vereist voor Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime en Apple TV+.

****Apple, het Apple logo en Apple TV zijn handelsmerken van Apple Inc, geregistreerd in de VS en andere landen.

*****Amazon, Prime Video en alle verwante logo's zijn handelsmerken van Amazon.com, Inc. of zijn filialen.

Een afstandsbediening wijst naar een LG TV, met instellingen aan de rechterkant van het scherm.

Een afstandsbediening wijst naar een LG TV, met instellingen aan de rechterkant van het scherm.

WOW Interface

Eenvoud binnen handbereik

Gebruik de WOW Interface op de LG TV voor het eenvoudig bedienen van de soundbar, zoals de stand, profielen en handige functies.

*Soundbar is los verkrijgbaar en de Soundbar Mode Control kan per model verschillen.

**Het gebruik van de LG TV afstandsbediening is beperkt tot bepaalde functies. 

***Houd er rekening mee dat de service mogelijk niet beschikbaar is op het moment van aankoop. Een netwerkverbinding is vereist voor updates.

****HD is geschikt voor WOW Interface.

Duik in de ultieme film- en gamingzone

Echte thuisbioscoopbeleving

De magie van een film in het comfort van uw huiskamer

De magie van de bioscoop, gewoon thuis. HDR10 Pro laat elke film in zijn ware glorie zien, met uitzonderlijk accurate kleuren en contrast voor een meeslependere bioscoopervaring.

Een gezin zat op de vloer van een slecht verlichte woonkamer bij een kleine tafel en keek omhoog naar een LG TV aan de muur waarop de aarde vanuit de ruimte te zien was.

*HDR10 Pro is een technologie die ontwikkeld is door LG Electronics gebaseerd op de gestandaardiseerde beeldkwaliteit van standaard 'HDR10'.

Krachtige gameplay

Breng jouw gaming naar een hoger niveau met deze functies

Meeslepende HGiG laat elk moment in de game extra stralen, en eARC zorgt voor geweldig geluid.

Een autoracegame aan de finish met een bordje met ‘WIN!’, terwijl de speler een joystick in de hand heeft. eARC-, HGiG-logo staan in de hoek links onderin.

*HGiG is een groep vrijwillige bedrijven uit de game- en TV-displayindustrie die samenkomen om richtlijnen op te stellen en openbaar te maken om de game-ervaringen in HDR te verbeteren.

**Ondersteuning voor HGiG kan per land verschillen.

Bediening waar dat het handigst is

Nooit pauzeren met de Game Optimizer en het Game Dashboard.

Beeld van een FPS-game met het Game Dashboard op het scherm tijdens het spelen. Een donkere winteromgeving met het Game Optimizer-menu dat verschijnt over de game.

*Game Dashboard wordt alleen geactiveerd als “Game Optimizer” en “Game Dashboard” zijn ingeschakeld. 

**Schermafbeeldingen gesimuleerd.

Duurzaamheid

Ontdek de visie voor morgen van LG FULL HD.

Kies voor de planeet met lichte, biologische verpakkingen en wereldwijd bewezen prestaties op het gebied van duurzaamheid.

LG HD-verpakking tegen een beige achtergrond met getekende bomen.

*Ondersteunde samenwerkingsverbanden kunnen per land verschillen.

Printen

Belangrijkste specs

  • BEELD (DISPLAY) - Schermtype

    FHD

  • BEELD (DISPLAY) - Verversingssnelheid

    Standaard 50Hz

  • BEELD (VERWERKING) - Beeld processor

    α5 AI Processor Gen6

  • BEELD (VERWERKING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AUDIO - Audio-vermogen

    20W

  • AUDIO - Luidsprekersysteem

    2.0 Kanaal

Alle specificaties

BEELD (DISPLAY)

  • Schermtype

    FHD

  • Schermresolutie

    Full HD (1920 x 1080)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Verversingssnelheid

    Standaard 50Hz

BEELD (VERWERKING)

  • Beeld processor

    α5 AI Processor Gen6

  • AI Upscaling

    Resolutie Upscaler

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

GAMING

  • HGIG Modus

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

TOEGANKELIJKHEID

  • Hoog contrast

    Ja

  • Grijswaarden

    Ja

  • Kleuren omkeren

    Ja

BARCODE

  • BARCODE

    8806096520963

AUDIO

  • AI Geluid

    AI Geluid (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ja (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Gelijktijdige audio-uitvoer

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Ja (2-Way Playback)

  • Audio-vermogen

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ready (vereist Magic Remote)

  • Audio-formaten

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Luidsprekerrichting

    Neerwaarts

  • Luidsprekersysteem

    2.0 Kanaal

CONNECTIVITEIT

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Ondersteuning

    Ja (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Ingang

    1x

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • SPDIF (Optische digitale audio-uitgang)

    1x

  • CI ingang

    1x

  • HDMI Ingang

    2x (ondersteunt xRC, ALLM)

  • RF Ingang (Antenne/Kabel)

    2x

  • USB Ingang

    1x (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Werkt met Apple Airplay2

    Ja

  • Besturingssysteem (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Gezinsinstellingen

    Ja

  • ThinQ

    Ja

  • Geschikt voor USB Camera

    Ja

  • Amazon Alexa

    Ready (vereist Magic Remote)

  • Volledige webbrowser

    Ja

  • Thuishub

    Ja

  • Intelligente spraakherkenning

    Ja (met LG ThinQ-app.)

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Magic Remote afstandsbediening

    Ready (vereist Magic Remote)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

  • Werkt met Apple Home

    Ja

STROOM

  • Voeding (Spanning, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Stand-by stroomverbruik

    Onder 0,5W

ACCESSOIRES INBEGREPEN

  • Afstandsbediening

    Standaard afstandsbediening

  • Stroomkabel

    Ja (bijgevoegd)

UITZENDING

  • Analoge TV-ontvangst

    Ja

  • Digitale TV-ontvangst

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrisch), DVB-C (Kabel), DVB-S2 (Satelliet)

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.
Ga voor meer informatie over hoe dit product met gegevens omgaat en uw rechten als gebruiker naar ″Gegevensdekking & Specificaties″ op LG Privacy

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Onze keuze

