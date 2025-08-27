Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
65 inch LG UHD AI UA74 4k Smart TV 2025
65UA74006LB EU.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

65 inch LG UHD AI UA74 4k Smart TV 2025

65UA74006LB EU.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
65 inch LG UHD AI UA74 4k Smart TV 2025
65UA74006LB

65UA74006LB
Vooraanzicht van UHD UA74 TV, LG UHD Al-logo in de bovenhoek. LG UHD TV brengt kleurrijke, schilderachtige texturen bij elkaar.
Sci-fi content is playing on an LG TV screen.
Rear view of LG UHD UA74 TV.
Left-facing side view of LG UHD UA74 TV.
Front view and side view of LG UHD AI UA74 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness.
Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colorful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out. The title talks about how 4K Super Upscaling enhances resolution, brightness and clarity.
A photo of a girl in a red sweater split down the middle to show the left side in SDR and the right side in HDR10 Pro. The right side of the image is more sharp and in contrast in comparison to the left side of the image. The title talks about how HDR10 Pro provides elevated image quality and sharper contrast.
LG TV with an impressively large screen mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern style living room.
LG TV screen with an AI Magic Remote on the foreground. The AI button is highlighted and a speech bubble shows text, suggest a movie I like. On the screen we see the user icon E, indicating how AI Voice ID was able to identify which user it was and give personalized recommendations just based on their voice.
LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
Close-up of an LG TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
Close-up van een LG OLED TV-scherm waarop te zien is hoe AI Search werkt. Er wordt een klein chatscherm geopend dat weergeeft hoe de gebruiker heeft gevraagd voor de beschikbare sportwedstrijden. AI Search reageert via chat en via miniatuurafbeeldingen van verschillende beschikbare inhoud weer te geven. Er wordt ook gevraagd om het aan Microsoft Copilot te vragen.
LG AI Magic Remote voor een LG TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat een persoonlijke begroeting van de LG AI met aangepaste trefwoorden op basis van de zoek- en kijkgeschiedenis van de gebruiker. Bij de afstandsbediening staat een pictogram en een label die aangeven dat de AI Concierge-functie eenvoudig toegankelijk is door kort op de AI-knop te drukken.
Sci-fi-content wordt afgespeeld op een LG TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat de AI Chatbot-interface. De gebruiker stuurde een bericht naar de chatbot dat het scherm te donker is. De chatbot bood oplossingen voor het verzoek. De hele scène is ook in tweeën gesplitst. De ene kant is donkerder, de andere kant lichter, wat laat zien hoe de AI Chatbot het probleem voor de gebruiker automatisch heeft opgelost. Tekst legt uit dat Al Chatbot de gebruikersintentie niet begrijpt en geeft mogelijkheden voor het oplossen van het probleem.

Belangrijkste functies

  • Adembenemende kleuren en details met 4K HDR10 Pro
  • 4K-afbeeldingskwaliteit, opgeschaald visueel en surroundgeluid van de alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
  • Nieuwe AI-knop, stembediening, versleepfuncties op de AI Magic Remote
  • Geniet van 4K Super Opschalen met verbeterde resolutie, helderheid en duidelijkheid
  • Hoge resolutie op een gigantisch ultragroot televisiescherm
iF Design Award Winner-logo.

iF Design Award - Winnaar

CES Innovation Awards-badge met een 2025 Honoree-vermelding.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cyberbeveiliging

AVForums Editor's Choice-logo voor LG webOS 24 as Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice - Beste Smart TV-systeem 2024/25

“webOS 24 levert nog steeds een snelle en gebruiksvriendelijke ervaring, die tegelijkertijd fris en gestroomlijnd is."

*De CES Innovation Awards zijn gebaseerd op beschrijvende materialen ingediend bij de jury. CTA heeft de accuraatheid van de ingediende materialen/claims niet gecontroleerd en het voorwerp met de prijs niet getest.

De LG UHD TV staat enigszins schuin naar links gericht en toont kleurrijke knikkers in verschillende kleuren: roze, blauw en paars. Het alpha 7 4K AI Processor-logo is te zien in de hoek rechts onderin van het tv-scherm. Het logo van LG UHD AI staat links onderin. Er is ook tekst zichtbaar: Powered by LG alpha AI processor.

De LG UHD TV staat enigszins schuin naar links gericht en toont kleurrijke knikkers in verschillende kleuren: roze, blauw en paars. Het alpha 7 4K AI Processor-logo is te zien in de hoek rechts onderin van het tv-scherm. Het logo van LG UHD AI staat links onderin. Er is ook tekst zichtbaar: Powered by LG alpha AI processor.

Bekijk fijnere details met absolute helderheid

BeeldkwaliteitwebOS voor AIGeluidskwaliteitDesignEntertainment

4K Super Opschalen brengt elk frame tot leven

Met aanzienlijke prestatieverbeteringen levert de snellere verwerking van alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 nu 4K-beeldkwaliteit met veel betere scherpte en diepte dan voorheen.

De alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 licht geel op en er schieten kleurrijke lichtstralen uit.

*Vergeleken met het instapmodel Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 van hetzelfde jaar op basis van interne vergelijking van specificaties.

4K Super Opschalen brengt elk frame tot leven

De krachtige processor van LG verhoogt de resolutie naar de oorspronkelijke kwaliteit. Geniet van 4K Super Opschalen met verbeterde resolutie, helderheid en duidelijkheid.

Vóór en na vergelijking van hoe LG 4K Super Opschalen de beeldkwaliteit verbetert. Twee panelen met dezelfde afbeelding van een kleurrijke vogel die op een tak in een bos zit; het rechter paneel is vervaagd.

*Beeldkwaliteit van opgeschaalde content verschilt op basis van de bronresolutie.

HDR10 Pro

Levendige kleuren en helderheid tillen de schermresolutie naar nieuwe hoogten. Geniet van een hogere beeldkwaliteit met een scherper contrast.

Een foto van een meisje in een rode trui in tweeën gedeeld om de linkerkant in SDR en de rechterkant in HDR10 Pro weer te geven. De rechterkant van de afbeelding is scherper en contrastrijker dan de linkerkant van de afbeelding.

*HDR10 Pro is een technologie die ontwikkeld is door LG Electronics gebaseerd op de gestandaardiseerde beeldkwaliteit van standaard 'HDR10'.

De volgende generatie LG AI TV

Meer informatie

AI Magic Remote maakt de AI experience compleet

Bedien je tv eenvoudig met de AI Magic Remote. Geen extra apparaat nodig! Met een bewegingssensor en scrollwiel kun je aanwijzen en klikken om hem te gebruiken als muis of spreek gewoon voor spraakopdrachten.

*Het ontwerp, de beschikbaarheid en de functies van de AI Magic Remote kunnen per regio en ondersteunde taal verschillen, zelfs voor hetzelfde model.

*Voor sommige functies is mogelijk een internetverbinding nodig.

*AI Voice Recognition wordt alleen geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.

Een gezin van vier zit rond een LG AI TV. Er verschijnt een cirkel rond de persoon die de afstandsbediening vasthoudt en zijn naam wordt weergegeven. Dit laat zien hoe AI Voice ID de stem van elke gebruiker herkent. De webOS-interface laat vervolgens zien hoe de AI automatisch van account wisselt en gepersonaliseerde content aanbeveelt.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID herkent de unieke stem van elke gebruiker en biedt gepersonaliseerde aanbevelingen op het moment dat je spreekt.

*Verminderde of beperkte content wordt mogelijk weergegeven, afhankelijk van de regio en de netwerkconnectiviteit.

*Ondersteuning voor Voice ID kan per regio en land verschillen en is beschikbaar op OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- en UHD-tv’s die vanaf 2024 zijn gelanceerd.

*Werkt alleen met apps die de Voice ID-account ondersteunen.

Close-up van een LG QNED TV-scherm waarop te zien is hoe AI Search werkt. Er wordt een klein chatscherm geopend dat weergeeft hoe de gebruiker heeft gevraagd voor de beschikbare sportwedstrijden. AI Search reageert via chat en via miniatuurafbeeldingen van verschillende beschikbare inhoud weer te geven. Er wordt ook gevraagd om het aan Microsoft Copilot te vragen.

Close-up van een LG QNED TV-scherm waarop te zien is hoe AI Search werkt. Er wordt een klein chatscherm geopend dat weergeeft hoe de gebruiker heeft gevraagd voor de beschikbare sportwedstrijden. AI Search reageert via chat en via miniatuurafbeeldingen van verschillende beschikbare inhoud weer te geven. Er wordt ook gevraagd om het aan Microsoft Copilot te vragen.

AI Search

Vraag alles aan je tv. De ingebouwde AI herkent je stem en geeft snel persoonlijke aanbevelingen op je verzoeken. Je kunt ook extra resultaten en oplossingen krijgen met Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is beschikbaar op OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- en UHD-tv’s die vanaf 2024 werden gelanceerd. 

*De VS en Korea gebruiken het LLM-model.

*Een internetverbinding is vereist. 

Sci-fi-content wordt afgespeeld op een LG QNED TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat de AI Chatbot-interface. De gebruiker stuurde een bericht naar de chatbot dat het scherm te donker is. De chatbot bood oplossingen voor het verzoek. De hele scène is ook in tweeën gesplitst. De ene kant is donkerder, de andere kant lichter, wat laat zien hoe de AI Chatbot het probleem voor de gebruiker automatisch heeft opgelost.

Sci-fi-content wordt afgespeeld op een LG QNED TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat de AI Chatbot-interface. De gebruiker stuurde een bericht naar de chatbot dat het scherm te donker is. De chatbot bood oplossingen voor het verzoek. De hele scène is ook in tweeën gesplitst. De ene kant is donkerder, de andere kant lichter, wat laat zien hoe de AI Chatbot het probleem voor de gebruiker automatisch heeft opgelost.

AI Chatbot

Communiceer met AI Chatbot via AI Magic Remote en beantwoord alle vragen, van instellingenconfiguratie tot problemen oplossen. AI kan intentie van gebruikers begrijpen en direct oplossingen bieden.

*Een internetverbinding is vereist.

*AI Chatbot wordt alleen geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.

*Het is mogelijk om de AI Chatbot te koppelen aan de klantenservice.

LG AI Magic Remote voor een LG TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat een persoonlijke begroeting van de LG AI met aangepaste trefwoorden op basis van de zoek- en kijkgeschiedenis van de gebruiker. Bij de afstandsbediening staat een pictogram en een label die aangeven dat de AI Concierge-functie eenvoudig toegankelijk is door kort op de AI-knop te drukken.

LG AI Magic Remote voor een LG TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat een persoonlijke begroeting van de LG AI met aangepaste trefwoorden op basis van de zoek- en kijkgeschiedenis van de gebruiker. Bij de afstandsbediening staat een pictogram en een label die aangeven dat de AI Concierge-functie eenvoudig toegankelijk is door kort op de AI-knop te drukken.

AI Concierge

Een korte druk op de AI-knop op je afstandsbediening opent je AI Concierge die aangepaste trefwoorden en aanbevelingen geeft op basis van je zoek- en kijkgeschiedenis. 

*Ondersteunde menu’s en apps kunnen per land verschillen.

*De getoonde menu’s kunnen anders zijn bij de release.

*Aanbevelingen voor trefwoorden variëren afhankelijk van de app en het tijdstip van de dag.

Scherm van een gebruiker die het AI Picture Wizard-personalisatieproces doorloopt. Verschillende afbeeldingen worden weergegeven, waarbij de keuzes van de gebruiker worden gemarkeerd. Een laadpictogram verschijnt en een afbeelding van een landschap wordt weergegeven dat wordt uitgebreid van links naar rechts.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Picture Wizard

Geavanceerde algoritmes leren jouw voorkeuren door 1,6 miljard afbeeldingsmogelijkheden door te nemen. Je tv selecteert een persoonlijke afbeelding speciaal voor jou, gebaseerd op je keuzes.

Scherm van een gebruiker die het AI Sound Wizard-personalisatieproces doorloopt. Er worden een aantal pictogrammen voor geluidsfragmenten geselecteerd. Een jazz-zanger en saxofoonspeler worden getoond en geluidsgolven die het gepersonaliseerde geluid voorstellen worden over het beeld geanimeerd.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Sound Wizard

Kies de audio die je het liefst hoort uit verschillende geluidsclips. AI maakt een op maat gemaakt geluidsprofiel afgestemd op je voorkeuren op basis van 40 miljoen parameters.

WebOS Re:New Program-logo en -naam met de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-badge er vlakbij.

WebOS Re:New Program-logo en -naam met de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-badge er vlakbij.

5 jaar lang nieuwe upgrades met het webOS Re:New-Program

Krijg upgrades en voordelen van de nieuwste functies en software. Met een CES Innovation Award in de categorie cyberbeveiliging weet je zeker dat webOS je privacy en gegevens veilig bewaart.

*webOS Re:New Program is beschikbaar op 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TV’s.

*Het webOS Re:New Program ondersteunt een totaal van vier upgrades in vijf jaar. Dit is gebaseerd op de voorgeïnstalleerde versie van webOS, en upgrades kunnen variëren van het eind van de maand tot het begin van het jaar.

*Updates en de planning van bepaalde functies, toepassingen en services kunnen per model en regio verschillen.

*Upgrades beschikbaar voor 2022 OLED’s en 2023 UHD en hogere modellen.

AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 channels

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Afstandsbediening voor een LG TV-scherm met Home Hub. Functionaliteit en bediening van andere apparaten worden getoond.

Home Hub, het alles-in-één platform voor je woning

Beheer naadloos je huishoudelijke apparaten van LG, naast je Google Home-apparaten en nog veel meer. Ervaar het ultieme comfort van het bedienen van je hele huis via één intuïtief dashboard. 

*LG ondersteunt ‘Matter’ Wifi-apparaten. ‘Matter’-ondersteunde apparaten en functies kunnen verschillen op basis van de verbonden apparaten. Eerste verbinding voor ThinQ en Matter moet via de mobiele ThinQ-app verlopen.

*Gebruik van de handsfree spraakfunctie zonder afstandsbediening is alleen mogelijk met de alpha 9 AI-processor en alpha 11 AI-processor. Dit kan per product en regio verschillen.

AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 channels

*AI Clear Sound moet via het menu Geluidsmodus worden geactiveerd.

*Afhankelijk van de omgeving kan het geluid anders klinken. 

AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 channels

*Soundbar kan apart worden aangeschaft. 

*De bediening van de soundbar-modus kan per model verschillen.

*Houd er rekening mee dat de service mogelijk niet beschikbaar is op het moment van aankoop. Een netwerkverbinding is vereist voor updates. 

*De soundbar-modellen die compatibel zijn met de TV kunnen per regio en land verschillen.

*Het gebruik van de LG TV afstandsbediening is beperkt tot bepaalde functies.

Zoek de beste LG Soundbar- & LG TV-combinatie

*Functionaliteiten verschillen per model. Zie elke productpagina voor gedetailleerde specificaties.

Ultragrote TV

Bekijk al je favoriete films, sport en games op de LG Ultra Big TV. Geniet van hoge resolutie op een supergroot scherm.

LG TV met een indrukwekkend groot scherm aan de muur boven een LG Soundbar in een moderne woonkamer.

*UA74 wordt geleverd in maximaal 86 inch en inches kunnen per regio verschillen.

Dun ontwerp

Voeg een moderne touch tot met een slank ontwerp dat op een sierlijke manier opgaat in je ruimte.

LG UHD TV aan de muur boven een LG Soundbar in een moderne woonkamer. LG UHD TV laat een kleurrijke achtergrond zien.

*Slank ontwerp wordt gebruikt voor 65/55/50/43 inch van UA74.

Een persoon in een woonkamer die een telefoon vasthoudt. Op de telefoon staat een zendpictogram dat aangeeft dat het telefoonscherm wordt gespiegeld op de TV. Op de tv is een basketbalwedstrijd te zien en aan de zijkant staat een gespiegeld scherm met spelersstatistieken.

Een persoon in een woonkamer die een telefoon vasthoudt. Op de telefoon staat een zendpictogram dat aangeeft dat het telefoonscherm wordt gespiegeld op de TV. Op de tv is een basketbalwedstrijd te zien en aan de zijkant staat een gespiegeld scherm met spelersstatistieken.

Maak plezier met Multi View met meerdere schermen

Haal alles uit je TV met Multi View. Spiegel je apparaten via Google Cast en AirPlay. Splits je scherm in twee aparte weergaven voor naadloos entertainment op meerdere schermen.

*Afbeeldings- en geluidsinstellingen op beide schermen zijn hetzelfde. 

*Apple, het Apple-logo, Apple TV, AirPlay en HomeKit zijn handelsmerken van Apple Inc, geregistreerd in de VS en andere landen.

*Ondersteuning voor AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Googlecast Built-in en kan verschillen per regio en taal.

Het startscherm van LG Channels toont de content die beschikbaar is op LG TV.

Stream diverse content. Gratis.

De exclusieve streamingdienst van LG, LG Channels, brengt een brede selectie live en on-demand kanalen gratis binnen handbereik. 

*Beschikbare inhoud en apps kunnen per land, product en regio verschillen. 

Drie pictogrammen tonen hoe LG Channels gebruikt kan worden zonder abonnement, zonder te betalen en zonder decoder.

Drie pictogrammen tonen hoe LG Channels gebruikt kan worden zonder abonnement, zonder te betalen en zonder decoder.

Gratis. Zonder contract. Zonder kabel.

Het enige wat u hoeft te doen is aanzetten en beginnen met kijken zonder dat u zich zorgen hoeft te maken over verborgen kosten of het installeren van een set-top box. 

Het Gaming Portal maakt van je TV de ultieme gamehub

Speel duizenden games direct op je LG TV met toegang tot GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid en nu ook Xbox app! Geniet van een verscheidenheid aan game-ervaringen, van AAA-titels met gamepad tot gewone games die je met je afstandsbediening kunt spelen.

Startscherm van het Gaming Portal. De cursor beweegt en toont populaire speltitels en de functie om games te kunnen selecteren op basis van het type controller dat je hebt, of dat nu een gamepad of de afstandsbediening is.

*Ondersteuning voor het Gaming Portal kan per land verschillen.

*Ondersteuning voor gamingdiensten in de cloud en games binnen Gaming Portal kan per land verschillen.

*Voor sommige gamingdiensten heb je mogelijk een abonnement en een gamepad nodig.

Krachtige gameplay

Ervaar de best mogelijke gameplay met VRR. Ga lekker gamen zonder dat lag je prestaties hindert.

Handen houden een gamecontroller vast voor een scherm met een videospel met raceauto’s. Het VRR-logo staat linksboven. Nvidia GeForce Now-logo en andere relevante certificeringen worden weergegeven.

*Het werkt alleen met games of PC-ingangen die 60Hz ondersteunen. 

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Beleef cinema zoals de regisseur het bedoeld heeft met de FILMMAKER MODE met Ambient Light Compensation die zich aanpast aan de omgeving en de beelden zo authentiek mogelijk houdt.

Een regisseur voor een bedieningspaneel die de film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ monteert op een LG NanoCell TV. Linksonder in beeld staat het FILMMAKER MODE™-logo.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is een handelsmerk van UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE start automatisch op AppleTV+ en op Amazon Prime video-app.

*De afbeeldingen op deze productpagina dienen alleen ter illustratie. Raadpleeg de afbeeldingen in de galerij voor een nauwkeurigere weergave.

*Alle bovenstaande afbeeldingen zijn gesimuleerd.

*De beschikbaarheid van de service kan per regio of land verschillen.

*Gepersonaliseerde diensten kunnen variëren afhankelijk van het beleid van de applicatie van derden.

Belangrijkste specs

  • Schermtype

    4K UHD

  • Verversingssnelheid

    Standaard 50Hz

  • Beeld processor

    α7 AI-processor 4K Gen8

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Audio-vermogen

    20W

  • Luidsprekersysteem

    2.0 Kanaal

  • TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)

    1 455 x 841 x 67,9

  • TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)

    16,5

Alle specificaties

BEELD (DISPLAY)

  • Schermtype

    4K UHD

  • Schermresolutie

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Verversingssnelheid

    Standaard 50Hz

BEELD (VERWERKING)

  • Beeld processor

    α7 AI-processor 4K Gen8

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Super Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • Beeldmodus

    10 modi

GAMING

  • HGIG Modus

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ja

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ja (tot 60 Hz)

TOEGANKELIJKHEID

  • Hoog contrast

    Ja

  • Grijswaarden

    Ja

  • Kleuren omkeren

    Ja

AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHTEN

  • TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)

    1 455 x 841 x 67,9

  • TV-afmetingen met standaard (BxHxD mm)

    1 455 x 904 x 269

  • Afmetingen verpakking (BxHxD mm)

    1 580 x 950 x 162

  • TV-standaard (BxD mm)

    1 217 x 269

  • TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)

    16,5

  • TV-gewicht met standaard (kg)

    16,7

  • Gewicht verpakking (kg)

    22,4

  • VESA-montage (BxH mm)

    300 x 200

BARCODE

  • BARCODE

    8806096528051

AUDIO

  • AI Geluid

    α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ja (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Gelijktijdige audio-uitvoer

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Ja (2-Way Playback)

  • Audio-vermogen

    20W

  • Audio-formaten

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (zie handleiding)

  • Luidsprekerrichting

    Neerwaarts

  • Luidsprekersysteem

    2.0 Kanaal

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ja

CONNECTIVITEIT

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Ondersteuning

    Ja (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Ingang

    1x

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • SPDIF (Optische digitale audio-uitgang)

    1x

  • CI ingang

    1x (Behalve Groot-Brittannië, Ierland)

  • HDMI Ingang

    3x (ondersteunt xRC, ALLM)

  • RF Ingang (Antenne/Kabel)

    2x

  • USB Ingang

    1x (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Besturingssysteem (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Geschikt voor USB Camera

    Ja

  • AI-chatbot

    Ja

  • Volledige webbrowser

    Ja

  • Google Cast

    Ja

  • Google Home/Hub

    Ja

  • Thuishub

    Ja

  • Intelligente spraakherkenning

    Ready (vereist Magic Remote)

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Multi View

    Ja

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

  • Spraak-ID

    Ready (vereist Magic Remote)

  • Werkt met Apple Airplay

    Ja

  • Werkt met Apple Home

    Ja

STROOM

  • Voeding (Spanning, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Stand-by stroomverbruik

    Onder 0,5W

ACCESSOIRES INBEGREPEN

  • Afstandsbediening

    Standaard afstandsbediening

  • Stroomkabel

    Ja (Ontkoppelbaar)

UITZENDING

  • Analoge TV-ontvangst

    Ja

  • Digitale TV-ontvangst

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrisch), DVB-C (Kabel), DVB-S2/S (Satelliet)

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Onze keuze

