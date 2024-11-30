We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Dankzij het geavanceerde LG Home Cinema Systeem krijg je een superieur geluid!
Dankzij het geavanceerde LG Home Cinema Systeem krijg je een superieur geluid!
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Basis info
5.1 Home Theater
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Full web browsing
Ja
-
Fast booting
< 5 sec
-
Blu-ray
Ja
-
Draadloze subwoofer
Nee
-
3D
Ja
-
Private sound mode
Ja
-
2D to 3D converter
Nee
-
EAN Code
8806084609373
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Systeem
5.1 Home Cinema
-
Totaal
1000W
-
Front
167W x 2
-
Wireless rear
Nee
-
Center
167W
-
Surround
167W x 2
-
Subwoofer
167W
-
Aramid Fiber Speaker
Nee
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI
Ja, 1 uit
-
Optische Poort
Ja
-
HDMI In
Nee
-
Component
Nee
-
HDMI Uit
1
-
Audio-ingang - optisch
1
-
Ethernet
Ja
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11
Nee
-
iPod Aansluiting
Nee
-
Compatibel met iPhone, iPod & iPad
Nee
-
iPod Video Support
Nee
-
USB 2.0
1
-
Portable In
Ja
-
Composite
Nee
-
Audio-in L/R
Ja
-
Scart
Nee
MULTIMEDIA
-
Wifi Direct
Nee
-
Miracast
Nee
-
NFC
Nee
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Wireless LAN
Nee
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
-
Ultra HD (4K) upscaling
Nee
AFSPEELBAAR DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD / DVD ± R / ± RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby digital
Ja
-
Dolby digital plus
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS-HD (Master-Audio)
Ja
-
Dolby Prologic II
Nee
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
-
FLAC
Ja
RADIO
-
Band
FM (RDS)
-
Preset-geheugen (aantal)
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Nee
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Receiver
360 X 60.5 X 299
-
Front speaker
88x122x81
-
Center speaker
260x93x74
-
Rear Speaker
8 x 122 x 81
-
Subwoofer
133x352x325
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente