Serie UR640S - TV comercial UHD Signage de 43''

43UR640S0SD

(6)
Front view with infill image

TV Signage de LG con
Función Esencial

Hay dos pantallas instaladas en el lujoso bar de vinos. Una de ellas muestra la escena de un concierto, y la otra dos imágenes en una sola pantalla, que exhiben tanto un anuncio de vino tinto como una mujer cantando.

*Todas las imágenes en esta página web son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Presenta un contenido vívido e intenso, con la alta resolución de la pantalla ULTRA HD.

Calidad de imagen excelente con resolución Ultra HD

Con una resolución 4 veces superior a la FHD, hace que el color y los detalles de los contenidos sean más vívidos y realistas. Además, el amplio ángulo de visión aplicado con un panel IPS, proporciona contenidos nítidos.

La serie UR640 es más fina en profundidad en comparación con el modelo convencional de LG.

Diseño mejorado con profundidad delgada

Esta serie es más delgada que el modelo convencional* de LG, para ahorrar espacio, lo que permite una fácil instalación. Además, su sofisticado color azul mejora la decoración del espacio donde se instala el producto.

*El término "LG convencional" se refiere a la serie LG UT640S.

Por medio de la plataforma del sistema operativo web se pueden organizar fácilmente varias tareas para realizarlas simultáneamente.

Alto rendimiento con LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0, actualizado en SoC* y motor web, está disponible en la serie UR640S para una ejecución fluida de varias tareas. La plataforma smart signage webOS de LG mejora la conveniencia del usuario con una GUI (interfaz gráfica de usuario) intuitiva.**

*SoC: Sistema en chip
** GUI: Interfaz de usuario gráfica

Configura la lista de reproducción y la programación horaria con un control remoto de forma sencilla, mediante la función de gestión integrada de contenidos en pantalla. La gestión de grupo se supervisa en la pantalla principal, en la del grupo 1 y en la del grupo 2.

Gestión integrada de contenido y grupos

El sistema de gestión integrada de contenido y grupos te permite editar y reproducir el contenido, programar listas de reproducción y grupos, y controlar la señalización con un control remoto, un mouse y un teléfono móvil, sin usar una computadora o un software separados. Todo esto hace que la gestión de contenidos sea fácil y amigable.

Gestión de contenido versátil con LG SuperSign CMS

SuperSign CMS de LG es un programa de gestión integrada destinado a apoyar la creación y gestión de medios digitales y el despliegue de contenidos, optimizado para LG Signage. Gracias a sus sencillos e intuitivos menús y opciones de diseño, mejora la eficiencia para la creación y edición de contenidos, la programación y la distribución optimizando la experiencia del usuario. Además, admite múltiples pantallas y cuentas, puede vincularse a bases de datos externas y permite el acceso al servidor desde dispositivos móviles.

Múltiples administradores pueden acceder a SuperSign CMS de LG a través de una computadora, computadora portátil, una tableta y dispositivos móviles para crear, regular y distribuir contenido multimedia digital adaptado a una amplia gama de pantallas.

*SuperSign CMS de LG se vende por separado.

Administra cómodamente varias pantallas con LG SuperSign Control.

Control rápido y sencillo de la señalización con LG Supersign Control

SuperSign Control es el software de control básico y puede manejar hasta 100 pantallas con una sola cuenta y un servidor. Es posible ajustar de forma remota la energía, el volumen y la programación, con actualizaciones de firmware compatibles.

*SuperSign Control de LG se debe comprar por separado.

Solo se enciende cuando hay señal y se apaga cuando no hay ninguna señal en el modo DPM.

Soporte para gestión de alimentación de pantalla

Para gestionar la alimentación de una forma más eficiente, la Administración de la energía de pantalla (DPM) se puede configurar para que esté en Encendido solo cuando hay una señal de televisor presente.

"El administrador de la tienda ofrece cupones a los clientes a través de Bluetooth. Por otro lado, los menús se promueven a partir de la duplicación de la pantalla de un teléfono móvil, en una gran pantalla instalada en la pared de la tienda a través de Wi-Fi. La serie UR640S está en la pared y una mujer usa un computador personal y un teléfono móvil. Esta imagen muestra que la señalización puede funcionar como un enrutador virtual para que el computador y el móvil puedan conectarse en la pantalla y obtener acceso inalámbrico."

Difusión en tiempo real

Gracias al dispositivo Beacon y a la tecnología Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), los gerentes de las tiendas ahora pueden ofrecer cupones e información en tiempo real.

Compartir contenido

La duplicación de contenido entre dispositivos está disponible en la misma red Wi-Fi.

Punto de acceso inalámbrico

La serie UR640S funciona como un enrutador virtual, que puede ser un punto de acceso inalámbrico para dispositivos móviles.

Hay uno en las salas de reunión con la señalización y otro con el sistema de control AV, que ayuda a los usuarios a controlar la serie UR640S.

Compatible con los sistemas de control AV

La serie UR640S es compatible con Crestron Connected®* para lograr una alta compatibilidad con los controles audiovisuales profesionales y conseguir una integración perfecta y un control automatizado**, impulsando la eficiencia de la gestión del negocio.

*Se requiere la configuración inicial de la pantalla para la compatibilidad con Crestron Connected®.
**Control basado en la red

Se está realizando una videoconferencia, mientras las personas se proyectan en los carteles instalados en la pared.

Compatible con el sistema de videoconferencia

Para una reunión visual eficaz, la serie UR640S es compatible con Cisco System, que ofrece un control potente e integrado* para una videoconferencia más inteligente.

*Uso de un cable de conexión HDMI (el cable HDMI es opcional)

Fácil configuración del menú para
las necesidades verticales

La serie UR640S aumenta la comodidad de los usuarios al organizar los menús de uso frecuente* por sectores.

Los menús más utilizados se clasifican por sectores en el menú de visualización. A la izquierda se muestran los menús de "Empresa / Gobierno / Comercio" y a la derecha los de "Sala de reuniones".

*Soporte vertical preestablecido: Corporativo/gobierno/venta minorista, sala de reuniones

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

Categoría

Smart TV Signage

DISEÑO

Color del frente

Ashed Blue

Tipo de soporte

2 polos

Nombre de la herramienta

UP8000

PANTALLA

Brillo (típ.)

300 nit

Resolución

Ultra HD 4K (3,840 x 2,160)

Tamaño (pulgadas)

43

VIDEO

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

AUDIO (SONIDO)

Altavoz (salida de audio)

20W

LG Sound Sync

SISTEMA DE TRANSMISIÓN

Digital

ISDB-T

Analógico (NTSC/SECAM/PAL)

NTSC / PAL

ESTÁNDAR

EMC

CE

Seguridad

CB, CU TR

FUNCIÓN INTELIGENTE

Wifi

MARCAR

Screen Share

Mood Display

Bluetooth Audio Playback

Navegador web

Soft AP

Bluetooth

HDMI-ARC

SÍ (HDMI2)

versión webOS

webOS 6.0

FUNCIÓN DE HOSPITALIDAD

SNMP

USB Cloning

Compatibilidad con RJP (Remote Jack Pack)

Código IR múltiple

Diagnóstico

SÍ (Self Diagnostics(USB))

Pantalla de bienvenida (imagen de bienvenida)

Enlace simple (HDMI-CEC) (Versión)

SÍ (1.4)

Port Block

Modo de ahorro de energía

Salida de infrarrojos

Sí (RS-232C, HDMI)

Insertar imagen

Lock mode

Sí (limitado)

HTNG-CEC (Versión)

WOL

Salida de altavoz externo / Salida de línea

Sí (Salida de altavoz externo)

Modo Hotel/PDM/Menú Instalador

FUNCIÓN VERTICAL (CORPORATIVO/MINORISTA)

Temporizador de sincronización NTP

Configuración del servidor NTP

Promota / Mobile CMS

Certificación CISCO. Compatibilidad

Certificado por Crestron Compatibilidad

Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

Configuración vertical

Reproducir a través de URL

RTC (reloj en tiempo real)

Conmutación por error

Embedded GM (Group Manager)

programador de tiempo

DPM (gestión de energía digital)

BEACON

COMPATIBILIDAD CON SOFTWARE SUPERSIGN

Control/Control Plus

LG Connected Care

Simple Editor

CMS (Premium)

CONECTIVIDADES

Salida de altavoz externo (conector telefónico de 3,5 mm)

RF In

SÍ (1ea)

Salida de auriculares

HDMI In

SÍ (3ea)

Solo LG SVC (tipo de toma de teléfono)

Salida de audio digital (óptica)

USB (versión)

SÍ (1ea / 2.0)

RJ45 (Propósito de uso)

Sí (LAN)

RS-232C (D-Sub de 9 pines/conector telefónico)

SÍ (conector telefónico)

MECÁNICO

Cerradura Kensington

Compatible con VESA

200 x 200 mm

DIMENSIONES/PESO

Ancho del bisel (L/R/U/B, sin bisel)

6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm

Ancho del bisel (L/R/U/B, en el bisel)

12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

Dimensión en envío (ancho x alto x profundidad)

1055 x 660 x 142 mm

Dimensión sin soporte (An.xAlt.xProf.)

967 x 564 x 57.1 mm

Dimensión con soporte (An.xAlt.xProf.)

967 x 622 x 216 mm

Peso en envío

11.0 kg

Peso sin soporte

8.8 kg

Peso con soporte

8.9 kg

ESPECIFICACIONES DE POTENCIA

Consumo de energía (máx.)

119.6W

Consumo de energía (típico)

97.2W

Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Inferior a 0.5W

ACCESORIOS

Cable de energía

Sí (1.5M, Straight Type)

Tipo remoto

S-Con

