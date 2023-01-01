About Cookies on This Site

Pantalla Interactiva UHD 65'' TR3PJ

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Recurso

Encontrar a un distribuidor

Pantalla Interactiva UHD 65'' TR3PJ

65TR3PJ-B

Pantalla Interactiva UHD 65'' TR3PJ

(3)
Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Verdadera interactividad
para unir a las personas

Cuando el profesor lo marca en el TR3PJ, se muestra al mismo tiempo en las pantallas de los dispositivos electrónicos de los alumnos.

*Todas las imágenes en esta página web son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Multitáctil y Escritura

La serie TR3PJ puede utilizar simultáneamente hasta 20 puntos de multitáctil. Esta función ofrece una experiencia de escritura en tablero realista y facilita mucho la colaboración.

Tres niños están dibujando en el TR3PJ al mismo tiempo.

Las pantallas de las computadoras portátiles de los estudiantes y el móvil del maestro se comparten en la pantalla.

Actualización de ScreenShare Pro

Con ScreenShare Pro recientemente actualizado, que permite mostrar un máximo de seis pantallas compartidas o un archivo en una pantalla en tiempo real, ha mejorado la usabilidad al permitir a los usuarios compartir Chromecast, Airplay y Miracast en la misma red.

*ScreenShare Pro es un software basado en Wi-Fi y es compatible con una aplicación independiente.
**Todos los dispositivos deben estar conectados dentro de la misma red.
Un maestro está teniendo una clase y la pantalla en la pantalla se comparte con la computadora portátil de cada estudiante.

Air Class

Air Class admite la conexión de hasta 30 estudiantes y ofrece clases interactivas mediante el uso de dispositivos móviles equipados con navegadores web, proporcionando una variedad de herramientas como votar, responder y compartir textos de proyectos.
Mostrar la función de administración de energía para administrar la energía de manera más eficiente.

DPM (Administración de energía de la pantalla)

Al activar la función DPM, la pantalla se puede configurar para que se encienda solo cuando hay una señal de entrada, lo que permite una administración de energía más eficiente.
Clase de dibujo de ingeniería con la herramienta de anotación de TR3PJ utilizando las funciones Deshacer y Rehacer.

Actualización de anotación

En el modo de herramienta de anotación, las funciones 'Deshacer' y 'Rehacer' brindan un uso mejorado

*Deshacer: se mueve un paso hacia atrás
Rehacer: se mueve un paso hacia adelante
Una mujer buscando información usando el navegador web.

Navegador web

La serie TR3PJ es compatible con el navegador web* en el sistema operativo Android**, por lo que puede buscar en la web de manera fácil y rápida, sin conectarse a un escritorio externo.

*Función basada en red.
**El sistema operativo Android se actualiza a la versión 9.0
Sistema en un chip integrado con el sistema operativo Android y aplicaciones gratuitas.

Todo en uno

La serie TR3PJ integra el sistema operativo Android y las aplicaciones gratuitas en un SoC de alto rendimiento, sin una PC.

Modo seguro

El modo seguro desactiva las opciones de duplicación de pantalla para SSP (Screen Share Pro), que es una aplicación que permite compartir la pantalla entre dispositivos móviles y la pantalla, para evitar que se muestre contenido no autorizado a través de las funciones de pantalla compartida en varios dispositivos.

Modo seguro para bloquear contenidos no autorizados.

La ranura OPS integrada permite a los usuarios conectarse fácilmente a un escritorio externo, lo que proporciona más funciones ampliadas.

Ranura OPS incorporada

La serie TR3PJ es compatible con las ranuras OPS, lo que le permite montar el escritorio OPS de manera fácil y conveniente en la parte posterior de la pizarra digital interactiva con suministro de energía interno.
El USB no se puede conectar a una pantalla por seguridad.

Bloque USB

El modo de bloqueo USB que ayuda a proteger y evitar que los datos se copien en dispositivos no autorizados por adelantado, lo cual es esencial para usarse en espacios donde la seguridad es fundamental.

Captura parcial

Los usuarios pueden seleccionar el área deseada de la pantalla para recortar la imagen y almacenarla en la memoria interna. Además, TR3PJ permite enviar imágenes recortadas directamente a aplicaciones de correo electrónico o notas.

Una mujer captura parte del TR3PJ y se lo explica al hombre.

Tres personas están reunidas en una sala de conferencias, teniendo una reunión virtual con otras personas que van apareciendo en la pantalla.

Conectividad Bluetooth

TR3PJ admite Bluetooth para conectarse de forma inalámbrica a varios dispositivos, como altavoces, mouse, teclado, etc. Esto está optimizado para crear un entorno híbrido para que las reuniones y clases en línea y fuera de línea puedan realizarse con facilidad.
El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie TR3PJ instalada en un lugar diferente.

Servicio ConnectedCare en tiempo real

El mantenimiento es fácil y rápido con el servicio opcional ConnectedCare*, una solución de servicio en la nube proporcionada por LG. Gestiona de forma remota el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo de los clientes para el diagnóstico de fallas y los servicios de control remoto, lo que garantiza el funcionamiento estable de los negocios de los clientes.

*La disponibilidad del servicio "ConnectedCare" difiere según la región, así que comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES TÉCNICAS

Tamaño de pantalla

65"

Tecnología de paneles

VA

Tipo de luz de fondo

Directo

Relación de aspecto

16:09

Resolucion nativa

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Frecuencia de actualización

60Hz

Brillo

490 nit (sin Glass Max.), 390 nit (sin Glass Typ.), 450 nit (con Glass Max.), 350 nit (con Glass Typ.)

Relación de contraste

5,000 : 1

gama de colores

NTSC 72 % (típico)

Ángulo de visión (H x V)

178 × 178

Profundidad del color

8 bits + FRC, 1070 millones de colores

Tiempo de respuesta

6.5 ms (G to G)

Tratamiento de superficie (neblina)

Antideslumbrante, 7 Mohs, Haze 25 %

Tiempo de vida (mín.)

30.000 horas

Horas de Operación (Horas / Días)

16-Jul

Retrato / Paisaje

No / si

ESPECIFICACIÓN MECÁNICA

Color del bisel

Negro

Ancho del bisel

17,7 / 17,7 / 17,7 / 45,7 mm

Peso (cabeza)

40.20 kg

Peso empaquetado

48.8 kg

Dimensiones del monitor (An. × Al. × Pr.)

1489 × 897 × 87 mm

Dimensiones de la caja (An. × Al. × Pr.) (Tamaño exterior de la caja)

1628× 208 × 1005 mm (tamaño exterior de la caja)

Manejar

Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA™

600 x 400

CARACTERÍSTICA

FUNCIÓN CLAVE

Memoria interna (32 GB), Wi-Fi incorporado (tipo de ranura), indicador de encendido, operación de clave local, webOS ver. (Android 9.0), Imagen de fondo (Imagen del logotipo de inicio), Compartir pantalla (Screenshare Pro), Compatibilidad con terceros (Crestron Inside), Energía (Ahorro de energía inteligente, Modo PM, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), HDMI-CEC

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

Temperatura de Operación

0 a 40

Operación Humedad

10% a 90% HR

FUERZA

Fuente de alimentación

CA 100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

Tipo de energía

Poder incorporado

EL CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

tip.

190W

Max.

400W

DPM

Apagado

0,5 W↓

BTU (unidad térmica británica)

648 BTU/h (típ.), 1365 BTU/h (máx.)

CERTIFICACIÓN

Seguridad

CB / NRTL

CEM

FCC Clase "A"/CE

ErP/Energy Star

COMPATIBILIDAD CON REPRODUCTOR MULTIMEDIA

Compatible con el tipo OPS

Sí (ranura)

Potencia OPS incorporada

COMPATIBILIDAD DE PROGRAMAS

LG ConnectedCare

CONECTIVIDAD

Aporte

HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2/1.4), entrada de audio, entrada RS-232C, RJ45 (LAN), USB 3.0 tipo A (4), USB 2.0 tipo A, USB tipo C (USB-PD, DP-Alt, modo)

Producción

Salida DP (salida HDMI), salida de audio (1, óptica 1 (SPDIF)), USB táctil (2), RJ45 (LAN)

SONIDO

Vocero

Sí (12 ancho × 2)

IDIOMA

OSD

Inglés, chino simplificado, catalán, checo, danés, árabe (Egipto), finlandés, francés, alemán, griego, italiano, japonés, coreano, holandés (holandés), noruego, polaco, portugués (Europa), portugués (Brasil), rumano , ruso, español, sueco, turco, ucraniano, chino tradicional, húngaro, letón, tailandés

ACCESORIO

Básico

Cable de alimentación (3 M × 1), Cable USB (Tipo A-Tipo B) 5 M × 1, Cable HDMI (3 M × 1), Bolígrafo × 2 piezas, Manual del usuario, QSG, Caja de cartón, Control remoto, Wi-Fi -Fi Módulo

Touch

Interface USB 3.0

SISTEMA ANDROID

SoC

Cuatro núcleos A73

GPU

Correo G52 MultiCore 2

Memoria interna

Almacenamiento: 32 GB - RAM: 4 GB

Wifi

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

LAN

LAN Gigabit

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

Para obtener a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.