Pantalla Interactiva UHD 86’’ TR3PJ

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Recurso

Encontrar a un distribuidor

Pantalla Interactiva UHD 86’’ TR3PJ

86TR3PJ-B

Pantalla Interactiva UHD 86’’ TR3PJ

(3)
Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Verdadera interactividad para
reunir a las personas

Cuando el profesor lo marca en el TR3PJ, se muestra al mismo tiempo en las pantallas de los dispositivos electrónicos de los alumnos.

*86 pulgadas
**Todas las imágenes son solo para fines ilustrativos.
***Las soluciones de videoconferencia deben comprarse por separado.

Multitáctil y Fácil Escritura

La serie TR3PJ puede utilizar simultáneamente hasta 20 puntos de multitáctil. Esta función ofrece una experiencia de escritura en tablero realista y facilita mucho la colaboración.

Tres niños están dibujando en el TR3PJ al mismo tiempo.

Las pantallas de las computadoras portátiles de los estudiantes y el móvil del maestro se comparten en la pantalla.

Actualización de ScreenShare Pro

Con ScreenShare Pro recientemente actualizado, que permite mostrar un máximo de seis pantallas compartidas o un archivo en una pantalla en tiempo real, ha mejorado la usabilidad al permitir a los usuarios compartir Chromecast, Airplay y Miracast en la misma red.

*ScreenShare Pro es un software basado en Wi-Fi y es compatible con una aplicación separada.
**Todos los dispositivos deben estar conectados dentro de la misma red.
Un maestro está teniendo una clase y la pantalla en la pantalla se comparte con la computadora portátil de cada estudiante.

Air Class

Air Class admite la conexión de hasta 30 estudiantes y ofrece clases interactivas mediante el uso de dispositivos móviles equipados con navegadores web, proporcionando una variedad de herramientas como votar, responder y compartir textos de proyectos.
Mostrar la función de administración de energía para administrar la energía de manera más eficiente.

DPM
(Administración de energía de la pantalla)

Al activar la función DPM, la pantalla se puede configurar para que se encienda solo cuando hay una señal de entrada, lo que permite una administración de energía más eficiente.
Clase de dibujo de ingeniería con la herramienta de anotación de TR3PJ utilizando las funciones Deshacer y Rehacer.

Actualización de anotación

En el modo de herramienta de anotación, las funciones 'Deshacer' y 'Rehacer' brindan una experiencia de usuario mejorada. (La herramienta de anotación se puede usar en cualquier fuente).

*Deshacer: Retrocede un paso.

Rehacer : Avanza un paso.
Una mujer buscando información usando el navegador web.

Navegador web

La serie TR3PJ es compatible con el navegador web* en el sistema operativo Android**, por lo que puede buscar en la web de manera fácil y rápida, sin conectarse a un escritorio externo.

*Función basada en red.
**El sistema operativo Android se actualizó a la versión 9.0.
Sistema en un chip integrado con el sistema operativo Android y aplicaciones gratuitas.

Todo en uno

La serie TR3PJ integra el sistema operativo Android y las aplicaciones gratuitas en un SoC de alto rendimiento, sin una PC.

Modo seguro

El modo seguro desactiva las opciones de duplicación de pantalla para SSP (Screen Share Pro), que es una aplicación que permite compartir la pantalla entre dispositivos móviles y la pantalla, para evitar que se muestre contenido no autorizado a través de las funciones de compartir pantalla en varios dispositivos.

Modo seguro para bloquear contenidos no autorizados.

La ranura OPS integrada permite a los usuarios conectarse fácilmente a un escritorio externo, lo que proporciona más funciones ampliadas.

Ranura OPS incorporada

La serie TR3PJ es compatible con las ranuras OPS, lo que le permite montar el escritorio OPS de manera fácil y conveniente en la parte posterior de la pizarra digital interactiva con suministro de energía interno.
El USB no se puede conectar a una pantalla por seguridad.

Bloque USB

El modo de bloqueo USB que ayuda a proteger y evitar que los datos se copien en dispositivos no autorizados por adelantado, lo cual es esencial para usarse en espacios donde la seguridad es fundamental.

Captura parcial

Los usuarios pueden seleccionar el área deseada de la pantalla para recortar la imagen y almacenarla en la memoria interna. Además, TR3PJ permite enviar imágenes recortadas directamente a aplicaciones de correo electrónico o notas.

Una mujer captura parte del TR3PJ y se lo explica al hombre.

Tres personas están reunidas en una sala de conferencias, teniendo una reunión virtual con otras personas que van apareciendo en la pantalla.

Conectividad Bluetooth

TR3PJ admite Bluetooth para conectarse de forma inalámbrica a varios dispositivos, como altavoces, mouse, teclado, etc. Esto está optimizado para crear un entorno híbrido para que las reuniones y clases en línea y fuera de línea puedan realizarse con facilidad.
El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie TR3PJ instalada en un lugar diferente.

Servicio ConnectedCare en tiempo real

El mantenimiento es fácil y rápido con el servicio opcional ConnectedCare*, una solución de servicio en la nube proporcionada por LG. Administra de forma remota el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo de los clientes para el diagnóstico de fallas y los servicios de control remoto, lo que garantiza la operación estable de los negocios de los clientes.

*La disponibilidad del servicio "ConnectedCare" difiere según la región, así que comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

Screen size

86"

panel technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Direct

aspect ratio

16:9

native resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness

490nit (wo Glass Max.),390nit (wo Glass Typ.), 335nit (wo Glass, Min.) 450nit (w Glass, Max.),350nit (w Glass, Typ.), 300nit (w Glass Min.)

contrast ratio

1200:1

Color gamut

NTSC 68% (Typ.)

Viewing angle (H x V)

178x178

color depth

10 bits (8 bits + FRC)

Response time

6.5ms(G to G)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

Anti Glare, 7Mohs, Haze 28%

Life time

30,000 Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

16/7

Portrait / Landscape

No / Yes

CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)

Input

HDMI (3, HDCP2.2/1.4),Audio In, RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB3.0 Type A(4), USB2.0 Type A(1), USB3.1 Type C (1, USB-PD, DP-Alt. Mode)

Output

HDMI Out, Audio Out, Optical,Touch USB (2), RJ45(LAN)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

bezel color

Black

Bezel Width

17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm

Weight(Head)

65.75Kg

packed weight

75.9kg

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

1957×1160×87mm

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

2110×225×1283mm

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

800 x 600

KEY FEATURE

HW

Internal Memory 32GB, Built-in Wi-Fi (Slot type), Power Indicator, Local Key Operation

SW

webOS ver. (Android 9.0), Background Image (Booting Logo Image), Screen Share (Screenshare pro), 3rd Party Compatibility Crestron Inside, Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), HDMI-CEC

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10% ~90%RH

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

TBD

Max.

575W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

TBD

DPM

Yes

Power off

0.5W↓

SOUND

Speaker

Yes (12W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / No

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes (Slot)

OPS Power built in

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Signage 365 Care

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands（Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe),Portugues(Brazil) Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Latvian, Thai

ACCESSORY

Basic

Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

SPECIAL FEATURE

Touch - Available object size for touch

Ø3 mm ↑

Touch - Reponse Time (PC Win10)

60ms ↓ (Android)
100ms ↓ (Windows)

Touch - Accuracy

±2mm

Touch - Interface

USB2.0

Touch - Protection Glass Thickness

4T (Anti-Glare)

Touch - Protection Glass Transmission

87%

Touch - Operating System Support

Windows 7/8/10/WindowsXP/Linux/Mac/Android
(WindowsXP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

Touch - Multi touch point

Max 20 Points

ANDROID SYSTEM

SoC

Quad Core A73

GPU

Mail G52 Multi Core 2

Internal Memory - Storage

32GB

Internal Memory - RAM

4GB

Wi-Fi

802.11a/b/g/n/ac

LAN

Gigabit LAN

bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

