LG Commercial Laundry System and LA Tenorio Partnership Bring Championship Energy to Laundry Business

LG Electronics Philippines has teamed up with PBA icon LA Tenorio to power his laundry business with LG Commercial Laundry System . Tenorio hopes that through the partnership, those at a similar stage in life can see starting a laundry business as a worthwhile investment for the future, too.





LA’s hustle doesn’t stop when the game ends. As someone who thinks steps ahead and focuses on consistent growth, he’s taken on new roles, like mentoring as the coach for Gilas Youth and investing in a new business. For LA, starting his own laundry business was a practical choice. It’s a steady service that meets everyday needs and offers long-term potential. Choosing LG Commercial Laundry System was a decision built on performance, innovation, and reliability, values that have defined his journey as an athlete and now fuel his drive as a budding entrepreneur.

“As an athlete, I learned to value great performance and consistency, so when it came to business, naturally I knew I needed a partner that is proven to consistently deliver top performance and that’s exactly what LG is," said LA, talking about LG’s excellent technology. “LG is a trusted brand worldwide. You get top-notch quality while saving on energy, time, and effort. LG Commercial Washers are built to last, and that kind of reliability is important when you're starting a business.”

LG Commercial Washing Machines aren’t just your everyday washers, they’re the ultimate game-changers for any laundry business! Thanks to inverter technology, they help shop owners save big on energy and water, offer durable high-performance builds for heavy usage, and provide easy-access servicing to keep businesses running smoothly.

Launching his own laundry business isn’t just a personal milestone, it’s a way to inspire others to think ahead. Whether it’s planning for retirement or exploring new income opportunities, he encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to make smart choices and partner with trusted brands like LG. “If you're thinking of starting your own business, especially in the laundry industry, LG is the way to go,” LA shared. “You can count on LG for top-tier performance and exceptional efficiency. The LG Commercial Laundry System gives you high-quality machines and expert business support to help you succeed. It cleans like a champ and delivers consistent results every time. It’s a smart choice that sets you up for long-term success.”









This dynamic team-up between LG Electronics Philippines and LA Tenorio shows that real success goes beyond the court. Mr. Nakhyun Seong, LG Philippines Managing Director, expressed his excitement, “We are thrilled to partner with a true icon in Philippine basketball, LA Tenorio. His dedication and leadership both on and off the court embody the spirit of excellence that drives LG. Together, we look forward to supporting LA’s journey as a pioneering entrepreneur, bringing innovation and reliability to every step of the way.”

Mr. Jun Lee, LG Philippines Product Director for Home Solutions, added, “We’re proud to support LA’s venture with high-performance solutions built for long-term success. From basketball legend to laundry game-changer and recent FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers 2025 champion as coach of Batang Gilas, LA brings the same passion, discipline, and winning mindset that made him a champion on the court. With LG’s trusted Korean technology and his drive, his laundry business is set to reach new heights. This partnership truly reflects our mission to show that Life’s Good, through dedication and innovation.”





(L-R: Mr. Jun Lee, LG Philippines Product Director for Home Solutions, LA Tenorio, Mr. Nakhyun Seong, LG Philippines Managing Director)

