LG Philippines Makes its New Home at Arcovia City





(From L-R) Megaworld First Vice President, Mr. Roland Tiongson, Pasig Police Station Chief, Col. Hendrix Mangaldan, LG Asia Regional CEO, Mr. Jaesung Kim, LG Philippines Managing Director, Mr. Nakhyun Seong, LG Philippines CFO, Mr. Hongsuk Chang

LG Electronics Philippines officially inaugurated its new office at the 15th and 16th floors of One Paseo building last April 22, 2025 in Arcovia City, Pasig, after over 35 years into local operations from its first office in Brgy. Maybunga, Pasig. Over the years, LG has been at the forefront of bringing innovation and cutting-edge technology to Filipino homes and businesses. The new office represents not only a fresh start but a continued commitment to excellence, ensuring that LG remains a leader in the industry while providing a better work environment for both its employees and partners.





Life’s Good caravan parked outside their new office in Arcovia, offering a warm welcome and a peek at LG’s latest innovations

The new office in Arcovia City includes open-concept workspaces to promote collaboration and creativity, as well as modern tools and technologies to support productivity and employee well-being. The office houses a showroom where employees and visitors can explore the latest LG products and technologies, a spacious auditorium optimized for presentations, seminars, and events, as well as a well-appointed cafeteria that offers a relaxing space for employees to enjoy meals and unwind.





LG Philippines team proudly presenting their spacious Arcovia office lobby

LG employees also get to enjoy floor length windows, providing employees with a 360° view of the city and nearby mountain ranges. In designing an office with the employee’s well-being in mind, LG hopes to set an example in staying true to its brand promise as a Smart Life Solutions company: that Life’s Good, right from its new home.





The day was filled with activities for LG’s employees, which included a photobooth,and a pouch customization booth where they designed personalized canvas pouches as souvenirs. LG’s new neighbors also enjoyed a supply of free drinks found in LG refrigerators that were stationed at One Paseo’s lobby, provided by LG’s brand partners — Locally, Milkis, and Chingu Cafe.





Ending the day on a high was LG’s collaboration with the 107.5 Wish Bus, which made a special stop right outside the new office for LG and their new neighbors in Arcovia City. Special performances were made by artists Earl Generao and Arra San Agustin for the crowd to enjoy. The event was a perfect blend of entertainment and community spirit, making it a memorable part of the day.





Wish Bus dropped by Arcovia City, sharing optimism and the Life’s Good message to nearby offices

The event was attended by LG Philippines Managing Director Nakhyun Seong, CFO Hongsuk Chang, and LG’s Regional CEO for Asia Pacific Jaesung Kim, who joined employees and partners in celebrating this milestone. “LG Philippines has called its previous office 'home' for over 35 years, and it was the employees, as well as their dedication and hard work, that truly made it special,” said Nakhyun Seong, Managing Director of LG Philippines. “This new space not only aligns with LG’s global reputation for innovation and Smart Life Solutions.” Mr. Nakhyun Seong continued.





LG Philippines Managing Director, Mr. Nakhyun Seong, acknowledging the team’s dedication while emphasizing the new office’s role in advancing technology for the benefit of the Filipino people

“It also honors our past while inspiring continuous innovation that benefits LG’s local employees. As a company committed to making a positive impact and creating lasting value, we also aim to empower our employees to leverage advanced Korean technology to ultimately support the growth and development of the Filipino people, contribute to the country’s progress, and make ‘Life’s Good’ a reality for our customers, shaping a brighter future for all.”





LG Philippines Team in front of their new office at Arcovia City

###

About LG Electronics, Inc.