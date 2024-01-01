Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Blu-ray HTS, Wall-Mountable, Slim Speaker, 1100W RMS, Netcast, DLNA/CIFS

Specs

Reviews

Support

HB965TZ

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    Home Theater

AUDIO PERFORMANCE

  • Type

    Blu-Ray Home Theater

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • iPod direct dock

    Yes

  • Video Out - Composite

    Yes

  • Video Out - Component

    Yes

  • HDMI - Out

    Yes

CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Output

    19 pin standard, Type A

  • Digital Optical In

    3V (p-p)1

  • Aux In

    2.0Vrms 2 RCA

  • Portable In

    5/cat5 or RJ45 connector

  • Power Consumption

    150W

CONVENIENCE

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • CIFS

    Yes

  • USB Recording(2x, CD only)

    Yes

  • iPod dock - Type

    Yes

  • iPod dock - Works With iPhone

    Yes

  • iPod dock

    Yes

SOUND MODE

  • BassBoost

    Yes

  • VSM Plus

    Yes

APPLICATION

  • BD profile - Bonus View(BD profile 1.1)

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG2

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)

    Yes

  • Video - DivX

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4

    Yes

PHYSICAL SIZE (W X H X D) MM

  • Main

    439x66.5x283.6

  • FrontSpeaker

    280x1212x195

  • CenterSpeaker

    400x118x83

  • RearSpeaker

    280x1212x195

  • Subwoofer

    236x435x391

