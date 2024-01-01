We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Blu-ray HTS, Wall-Mountable, Slim Speaker, 1100W RMS, Netcast, DLNA/CIFS
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Home Theater
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Type
Blu-Ray Home Theater
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
iPod direct dock
Yes
-
Video Out - Composite
Yes
-
Video Out - Component
Yes
-
HDMI - Out
Yes
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Output
19 pin standard, Type A
-
Digital Optical In
3V (p-p)1
-
Aux In
2.0Vrms 2 RCA
-
Portable In
5/cat5 or RJ45 connector
-
Power Consumption
150W
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
CIFS
Yes
-
USB Recording(2x, CD only)
Yes
-
iPod dock - Type
Yes
-
iPod dock - Works With iPhone
Yes
-
iPod dock
Yes
SOUND MODE
-
BassBoost
Yes
-
VSM Plus
Yes
APPLICATION
-
BD profile - Bonus View(BD profile 1.1)
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)
Yes
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4
Yes
PHYSICAL SIZE (W X H X D) MM
-
Main
439x66.5x283.6
-
FrontSpeaker
280x1212x195
-
CenterSpeaker
400x118x83
-
RearSpeaker
280x1212x195
-
Subwoofer
236x435x391
