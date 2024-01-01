Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Home Theater System LHD636P

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Home Theater System LHD636P

LHD636P

LG Home Theater System LHD636P

(0)
bass
aramid
tvmatching
karoko
fullhd
simplex
portable
usb

Wireless Blutooth Audio Streaming

Stream any audio from your Bluetooth smart device to LG Home Theater with no wires.

USB Movie Playback

Play Videos straight from a USB storage device.
Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    5.1 Channel

  • Watts

    1,000 watts RMS

  • Front Speakers L/R

    167Wx2(3Ω)

  • Surround L/R

    167Wx2(3Ω)

  • Sub-Woofer

    167Wx2(3Ω)

CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Output

    1 (19 pin standard)

  • Audio In-put L/R

    1 Audio In-put L/R

  • Digital Optical In

    1 (3V (p-p)1), Optical jack

  • Bus Power supply (USB)

    1 DC 5V = 2.1 A

  • Composite Video

    1 Composite Video

  • Portable In

    1 (.5 Vrms 3.5 stereo jack)

  • Power Consumption

    100W

  • Mic

    2 Mic in-put

DIMENSION(WXHXD)MM

  • Main

    360 x 60.5 x 299 mm

  • Front Speaker

    202 x 470.5 x 202 mm

  • Center Speaker

    342.5 x 86 x 87 mm

  • Rear Speaker

    100.5 x 203 x 97.5 mm

  • Subwoofer

    240 x 360 x 391 mm

Our picks for you