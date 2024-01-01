We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Home Theater System LHD636P
Wireless Blutooth Audio Streaming
USB Movie Playback
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
5.1 Channel
-
Watts
1,000 watts RMS
-
Front Speakers L/R
167Wx2(3Ω)
-
Surround L/R
167Wx2(3Ω)
-
Sub-Woofer
167Wx2(3Ω)
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Output
1 (19 pin standard)
-
Audio In-put L/R
1 Audio In-put L/R
-
Digital Optical In
1 (3V (p-p)1), Optical jack
-
Bus Power supply (USB)
1 DC 5V = 2.1 A
-
Composite Video
1 Composite Video
-
Portable In
1 (.5 Vrms 3.5 stereo jack)
-
Power Consumption
100W
-
Mic
2 Mic in-put
DIMENSION(WXHXD)MM
-
Main
360 x 60.5 x 299 mm
-
Front Speaker
202 x 470.5 x 202 mm
-
Center Speaker
342.5 x 86 x 87 mm
-
Rear Speaker
100.5 x 203 x 97.5 mm
-
Subwoofer
240 x 360 x 391 mm
-
