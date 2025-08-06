Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBoom CL65D

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBoom CL65D

LG XBoom CL65D

CL65D
  • Front view of LG XBoom CL65D CL65D
  • LG XBoom CL65D, CL65D
  • LG XBoom CL65D, CL65D
  • LG XBoom CL65D, CL65D
  • LG XBoom CL65D, CL65D
  • LG XBoom CL65D, CL65D
  • LG XBoom CL65D, CL65D
  • LG XBoom CL65D, CL65D
  • LG XBoom CL65D, CL65D
Front view of LG XBoom CL65D CL65D
LG XBoom CL65D, CL65D
LG XBoom CL65D, CL65D
LG XBoom CL65D, CL65D
LG XBoom CL65D, CL65D
LG XBoom CL65D, CL65D
LG XBoom CL65D, CL65D
LG XBoom CL65D, CL65D
LG XBoom CL65D, CL65D

Key Features

  • 950 watts RMS
  • DVD/CD Playback
  • Auto DJ
  • Multi Color Lighting
  • LG Bluetooth App
  • Multi Bluetooth
More
Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    2 Channel

  • Watts RMS

    950 Watts RMS

  • Front Speaker

    475W x 2

CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI out

    1

  • Portable In

    1 Portable In (.5 Vrms 3.5 stereo jack)

  • Auxiliary In

    1

  • 2 Bus Power supply (USB)

    DC 5V= 1 A

  • Party Link with AUX (Out)

    1

  • Mic Jack

    1 Mic Jack (Φ6.3)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • FM Tuner

    Yes

POWER SUPPLY

  • Power Supply

    100-230, 50/60Hz

  • Main

    115W

What people are saying

Our picks for you