2.1 ch, 32" ↑ TV Matching, 160W RMS, Wireless Subwoofer, Compact Design

SJ2

SJ2

2.1 ch, 32” ↑ TV Matching, 160W RMS, Wireless Subwoofer, Compact Design

Wireless Subwoofer

Wireless Subwoofer

bluetooth1

Bluetooth Stand by

Control with your TV Remote

Control with your TV Remote

Compact and wireless with big sound








Compact and wireless with big sound

In simplistic elegance, allow the Sound Bar to perfectly complement its surroundings. Specifically designed to match and enhance your TV.
Wireless Subwoofer, superb bass without wires

Wireless Subwoofer, superb bass without wires

Place the subwoofer where it looks and sounds the best without the worries of wires.





Bluetooth, stream anything

Bluetooth, stream anything

Wirelessly stream music directly from your Smartphone or other compatible device for a seamless listening experience.
Bluetooth Stand-by, wake up your bar on demand

Bluetooth Stand-by, wake up your bar on demand

Sound starts the moment you transfer audio to the Sound Bar. The Sound Bar remains in sleep mode but turns on and begins playing when the audio is sent via Bluetooth.
Control with your TV Remote

Control with your TV Remote

LG Sound Bar comes with a remote but you can choose to use your own *TV remote as well. (*LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba and Samsung brand remotes).
Connected to your entertainment

Connected to your entertainment

Feel free to connect to the device you wish with Optical, Portable In and Bluetooth connectivity.
All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    2.1 Channel

  • Watts

    160 Watts RMS

  • Front Speakers L/R

    30W x 2 (8Ω)

  • Sub-Woofer

    100W (4Ω) Wireless

CONNECTIONS

  • Portable In

    0.5 Vrms 3.5 stereo jack

  • Digital Optical In

    (3V (p-p)1), Optical jack

  • Bluetooth

    ver. 4.1

  • USB Port

    Yes

POWER SUPPLY

  • Main

    Yes

  • Subwoofer

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / mm)

    660 x 55 x 99

  • Subwoofer

    170 x 300 x 204

NET WEIGHT(KG)

  • Main

    1.7

  • Subwoofer

    2.8

