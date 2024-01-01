We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM RN5 Karaoke Party Speaker
Light Up the Dance Floor with Multi Color Lighting
*This feature only works on Android.
*Microphone not included.
**Vocal sound is microphone volume for your own voice.
*There is no internal storage.
All Spec
PRODUCT FEATURES
-
Sound
Dolby Audio
User EQ / Cluster 3 EQ
(Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast+, Football)
Special EQ
(Dangdut, Arabic, Afro Hip-hop, India, Rugueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo)
-
Convenience
Repeat 1/All
Juke Box
Suffle
Skip / Scan- (Fwd/Rev)
File/Folder search with music playing
File delete
Fota
USB Copy/Direct recording
Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)
Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Multi Bluetooth (Android)
Party Strobe (App)
MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
Wireless Party Link
Auto Music Play (Android)
-
File Format
MP3, WMA
Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
-
Speaker
System - 2Way 3Speaker
Tweeter Unit - 2"x 2
Woofer Unit - 8"
Impedance (TW/Woofer) -8Ω / 3Ω
-
Connections
USB (2 input)
Guitar input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Mic input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Bluetooth (4.0)
-
Power Supply
Narrow: 200-240V 50/60Hz
Wide: 110-240V 50/60Hz
Watts: 47W
-
Dimension:(W x H x D) mm
Main: 330 x 685 x 344
-
Net Weight: (Kg)
Net: 13.7Kg
-
Gross Weight: (Kg)
Gross: 16.6Kg
