Pure Colors Put You on the Circuit
LG NanoCell produces pure colors by applying about 1nm-sized nanoparticles to filter out dull color and enhance color purity. It delivers a stunning visual experience. Experience real gaming with pure colors on an ultra large screen.
Pure Colors Created by NanoCell
*Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
Pure Colors Push the Boundaries of Reality
NanoCell's VRR and HGiG let you experience higher picture quality with less tearing and stuttering. Now you can explore virtual worlds that are hard to distinguish from reality.
*Images simulated.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
Real-time Action in Pure Colors
Low input lag and ALLM via HDMI 2.1 takes you one step closer to victory. NanoCell's real-time gaming experience is completed with Pure Colors.
*4K@120Hz, eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) with HDMI 2.1.
*The input lag data is based on NANO90 models.
See Pure Colors with Eye Comfort
LG NanoCell TVs have received a “No Photobiological LED Hazard” certification from Underwriters Laboratories (UL), ensuring your eyes are protected from harmful light being emitted.
1) UL Verified Mark is certified for LG NanoCell 65NANO90, 65NANO80.
2) International Electrotechnical Commission
No Need to Pause During Gaming Marathons
Preparation for a gaming session is everything. You have to adjust the lights and speakers, and there will be times when you can’t pause the game or use the TV remote. For those moments use the built-in intelligent LG ThinQ and hands-free voice control to give you the gaming edge.
*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Hands-free control is supported on LG NanoCell NANO99, NANO97, NANO95 models.
Play in Ultra Large
