A scene from a racing game. A car is going round a corner of a snow covered circuit.

Real Gaming with Pure Colors on Ultra Large Screen

Pure Colors Put You on the Circuit

LG NanoCell produces pure colors by applying about 1nm-sized nanoparticles to filter out dull color and enhance color purity. It delivers a stunning visual experience. Experience real gaming with pure colors on an ultra large screen.

 

A wall-mounted NanoCell TV shows a racing game.

Pure Colors Created by NanoCell

Pure Colors Created by NanoCell1

A scene of a racing game is shown on a conventional TV with poor picture quality. The other half is an LG NanoCell TV with high picture quality.

*Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

Pure Colors Push the Boundaries of Reality

NanoCell's VRR and HGiG let you experience higher picture quality with less tearing and stuttering. Now you can explore virtual worlds that are hard to distinguish from reality.

 

A man sits on a couch in a dark room playing an RPG game on a large TV.

A scene of a racing game is shown on a conventional TV with tearing. The other half is an LG NanoCell TV with less tearing.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Flawless Gameplay in Pure Colors

LG NanoCell supports AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology.This synchronizes the refresh rates of TVs and consoles to enable smooth, tear-free, fluid gaming.

*Images simulated.

A scene from a monster game is shown half on a conventional TV and half on an LG NanoCell TV with HDR.

HGiG profile

Realistic Cinematic Cut-scenes with Pure Colors

Combined with HGiG profile, the pure colors presented by NanoCell technology provide a great platform for HDR gaming. The HDR Gaming Interest Group is comprised of key players from the gaming industry that developed standards to ensure a better HDR gaming experience, just as the creator intended.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

Real-time Action in Pure Colors

Low input lag and ALLM via HDMI 2.1 takes you one step closer to victory. NanoCell's real-time gaming experience is completed with Pure Colors.

 

A man is sitting in a racing seat in front of a large TV playing a racing game.

A man is sitting in a dark room on a couch in front of a large TV playing an action game.

HDMI 2.1*

Next Gen Gaming Standard

HDMI 2.1 supports a higher frame rate, 48Gbps bandwidth, VRR, ALLM, and eARC. These latest features offer a more lifelike gaming experience with fast-moving content in higher resolution, and smooth, synchronized graphics.

*4K@120Hz, eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) with HDMI 2.1.

A scene from a shooting game shown half on a conventional TV with normal input lag and half on an LG NanoCell TV with low input lag.

Low Input Lag

React and Aim Faster than Your Enemies

LG Nanocell TVs have lower input lag. This allows you to target enemies without delay and play fast-paced games in real-time.

*The input lag data is based on NANO90 models.

See Pure Colors with Eye Comfort

LG NanoCell TVs have received a “No Photobiological LED Hazard” certification from Underwriters Laboratories (UL), ensuring your eyes are protected from harmful light being emitted.

 

The image of forest on the TV screen

Graphs that passed safety standards in five LEDs

No Photobiological LED Hazard1)

Exceeds International Standards

The ‘No Photobiological LED Hazard’ test measures five standards including blue light, actinic UV, near UV, IR radiation, and retinal thermal.
These are the official international standards for measuring the harmful effects of LEDs on the human body, as defined by the IEC2),
NanoCell TVs exceeded each standard.

1) UL Verified Mark is certified for LG NanoCell 65NANO90, 65NANO80.
2) International Electrotechnical Commission

No Need to Pause During Gaming Marathons

Preparation for a gaming session is everything. You have to adjust the lights and speakers, and there will be times when you can’t pause the game or use the TV remote. For those moments use the built-in intelligent LG ThinQ and hands-free voice control to give you the gaming edge.

Learn more about thinq AI

A man is sitting in a racing seat in front of a large TV playing a racing game.

*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Hands-free control is supported on LG NanoCell NANO99, NANO97, NANO95 models.

Play in Ultra Large

Why Pure Colors?

