Nano Creates Pure Colors
LG NanoCell produces pure colors by applying about 1nm-sized nanoparticles to filter out dull color and enhance color purity. It delivers a stunning visual experience.
How to Create Pure Colors
Nanoparticles filter and refine impure colors to reproduce pure and realistic images.
*Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
Pure Colors Now in Real 8K
Pure colors, when combined with 8K resolution, take picture quality to the next level. To get a proper sense of realism from 8K, each of the 33 million pixels should appear separate and distinct. LG NanoCell far exceeds the *CTA’s definition for 8K TV. That’s why LG NanoCell 8K presents the ‘Real 8K’.
*CTA (Consumer Technology Association) : A standard and trade organization representing more than 2,200 consumer technology companies in the United States.
*CTA certification is given to a product that complies with the official industry requirements.
*CM values based on 65NANO97/98 models tested by TUV.
*The CM value mentioned is tested in horizontal.
Pure Colors Synchronize with Optimal 8K
8K contents goes one step further with pure colors. LG NanoCell offers you a real 8K contents experience through a various of 8K contents optimization feature.
1) With AV1 you can watch the latest 8K videos on YouTube. Support for HEVC and VP9 provide coverage for other streaming services and local media playback.
2) Streaming may require a software update after purchase. 8K content availability may vary depending on the service provide.
8K playback requires a high-bandwidth internet connection.
See Pure Colors with Eye Comfort
LG NanoCell TVs have received a “No Photobiological LED Hazard” certification from Underwriters Laboratories (UL), ensuring your eyes are protected from harmful light being emitted.
1) UL Verified Mark is certified for LG NanoCell 65NANO90, 65NANO80.
2) International Electrotechnical Commission
Pure Colors on Your Wall
The wall mount sits flush on your wall, blending with your space and creating the feeling of an art gallery. With a minimal-gap wall mount and gallery mode, LG NanoCell fits on your wall like a piece of art, giving your space a more sophisticated look.
*It includes a TV stand. The slim wall mount bracket is sold separately.
Pure Colors Honored with Major Awards
